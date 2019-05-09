Grant Wininger has played in a handful of tournaments over the last two weeks for the St. Catherine’s High School boys golf team, and it appears nothing can slow him down.
On Thursday, Wininger was the individual medalist on the front and back nine at a soggy Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington for two Metro Classic Conference mini-meets.
Wininger shot a 3-over-par 38 on the front nine and St. Catherine’s placed seventh overall with 199 strokes.
“This was a solid overall day for Grant,” St. Catherine’s coach Dave Arkenberg said. “He had one birdie and six bogeys and he was driving the ball really well today. When he gets going he can win any tournament.”
Racine Lutheran placed third on the front nine at 187 strokes and Scooter Molbeck finished tied for sixth with Dominican’s Ray Xu (43).
Prairie’s Cooper Siudak placed fifth (42) on the front nine and the Hawks finished fourth at 188 strokes.
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More won with 180 strokes.
On the back nine, Wininger shot a two-over-par 39 and St. Catherine’s finished fourth with 197 strokes. Prairie won on the back nine with 183 strokes, just ahead of second-place Racine Lutheran (188).
Prairie’s win saw good outings from Thomas Bates (45), Jake Reynolds (47) and Forrest Cookman (48).
Molbeck finished fourth overall (43) on the back.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: Case had a strong performance from sophomore Brayden Lopiccolo, who tied for sixth on the front nine and was second on the back nine at Johnson Park Golf Course.
On the front, Lopiccolo shot a six-over-par 42 and the Eagles finished fourth with 179 strokes.
Horlick finished sixth with 180 strokes and junior Connor Vertz shot a team-best 41. Park had an incomplete team, but freshman Alex Hutchinson shot a team-best 46.
Kenosha Tremper and Franklin tied for first with 174 strokes.
On the back, Lopiccolo shot a 2-over 38, finishing behind Tremper’s Cameron Huss (34). Case freshman Sam Nolan shot a 41. The Eagles finished in second overall score with 171 strokes.
Horlick finished in sixth with a team score of 196 and Vertz shot a team-best 44. Park’s Hutchinson shot a team-best 47.
Franklin won with 170 strokes.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Waterford finished in second-place in the eight-team tournament at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
The Wolverines had two top-10 finishers with Ian Grissmeyer placing fourth at 6-over-par 78 and Josh Koszarek placing sixth at 8-over 80. The Wolverines had an overall score of 335 strokes.
Nate Koch of Union Grove was the individual medalist at the major, shooting a 76, and teammate Connor Brown finished seventh with an 80. The Broncos were third with 344.
Burlington finished in seventh at 413 and their top finish came from Brian Fremgen, who shot a 91 and finished in 18th.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 7, BADGER 1: Luke Hansel provided with his arm and his bat for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
The Broncos (16-3, 10-2 SLC) led 3-1 after the first inning and had another three-run inning in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.
Hansel went 2 for 4 for with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. He also pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed an earned run on three hits and four walks, and struck out eight. T.J. Manteufel went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and a walk.
“Luke came out throwing strikes right away,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Behind him we collected 12 hits and had a really good day.”
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The LPs couldn’t get hits strung together in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Carthage College.
Tyler Hoover had the lone extra-base hit for Lutheran-Prairie (9-6, 6-3 MCC).
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 9, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3: Crusaders’ pitcher Kat Schmierer had 14 strikeouts and two RBIs in a Metro Classic Conference win at Island Park.
Sophomore Sydney Hoover went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and junior Lynnae Newell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Crusaders (12-4, 10-1 in MCC).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: Izzy Phillips and Finn O’Brien each drove in four runs for the Lady Toppers in a three-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The Lady Toppers (8-8, 6-5 MCC) jumped out to a 6-0 first-inning lead against the Knights (4-12, 3-9) and followed with four runs in the second and five runs in the third.
Christina Paleka pitched three perfect innings and struck out three. Paleka also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk and three runs scored. Phillips went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. O’Brien went 1 for 2 with four RBIs, a double and a run scored.
WATERFORD 6-10, WILMOT 8-2: The Wolverines split a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader with the Panthers.
In game one, the Panthers won a walk-off two-run home run. Jemma Fiehweg went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wolverines (10-8, 8-4 SLC).
Game two was a different story as Fiehweg continued to swing a hot bat and sparked the Wolverines in the second inning with a solo home run.
Waterford also had key contributions from Brooke Walek, who went 3 for 4, and Mackenzie Stiewe, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, BURLINGTON 1: Emily Zuleger’s solo home run in the fifth inning provided all of the offense for the Demons in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Zuleger’s home run was her lone hit and Grace Peterson went 3 for 3 for the Demons (6-10, 3-8 in SLC).
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: Late errors cost the Angels in their Metro Classic Conference loss at Roosevelt Park.
The Angels (9-7, 4-6 MCC) battled all night with the Pacers and went into the final inning down 4-3.
Some timely hits allowed the Pacers to score four runs in the top of the seventh.
Leah Topp and Lexi Monosa each went 2 for 3.
Girls soccer
UNION GROVE 5, ELKHORN 0: Since the Broncos’ loss against Prairie in the Racine County Invitational, they have been nothing short of unstoppable.
Peyton Killberg scored two goals and had an assist in a Southern Lakes Conference win and the Broncos (12-1-1, 6-0 SLC) have outscored their opponents 37-1 since the loss to the Hawks.
Mia Guyton made one save for her seventh shutout of the season.
BURLINGTON 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Demons capitalized on a corner kick to win a Southern Lakes Conference match at Badger.
The Demons (6-4-3, 4-0-2 in SLC) scored in the 42nd minute on a Victoria Van Dan strike, assisted by Amelia Crabtree. Cora Anderson had three saves and earned her fifth shutout of the season.
MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 6, PARK 4: Alexis Betker scored three goals for the Panthers in their nonconference loss at Pershing Park.
Betker had a hand in every goal for the Panthers (6-5-1). She scored in the 20th minute on an assist from Sara Wilson, in the 60th minute on an assist from Mikayla Smith and in the 64th minute unassisted. She also assisted on Devynn Gruender’s goal in the 75th minute.
OCONOMOWOC 4, HORLICK 1: Lizzie Hanstedt scored the Rebels’ goal in a nonconference loss at Oconomowoc.
The Rebels (1-9) trailed 2-0 after the first half. Hanstedt scored in the 70th minute for Horlick.
Boys tennis
CASE 4, KENOSHA BRADFORD 3: The Eagles swept singles to win a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
Henry Main, at No. 1 singles for the Eagles (3-4, 2-4 SEC), decided the meet by defeating Kunaal Bhatt 6-2, 7-9, 6-3. Jack Chen, at No. 2 singles, defeated Kameron Soomro 6-1, 6-2. Keng Xiong, at No. 3 singles, defeated Paul Promnitz 6-3, 6-4. Harsh Patel, at No. 4 singles, defeated Colin Williams 6-4, 6-2.
PRAIRIE 4, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 3: The Hawks swept doubles in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Martin Luther.
No. 1 doubles Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez defeated Louis Luo and Jaedon Brandt 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 doubles JD Dreifuerst and Finn Chilsen defeated Logan Allender and Jordan Zhou 6-2, 6-3 and No. 3 doubles Daniel Dreifuerst and Quincy Eaton defeated Owen Laack and Franky Rocha 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 singles player Nick Ruffo got the other win for the Hawks, defeating Edwin Zazueta 6-3, 6-4.
Track and field
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders’ girls and boys teams eached finished fourth at the four-team Marshland Invitational in Mayville.
Josh Hess won the 100 meters (11.40 seconds) and Nathan Zawicki won the 110 high hurdles (17.79). Luke Schmierer was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.21) and Alex Schulz was second in the shot put (41-8½). The boys had 103 points. Waupun won the invitational with 229 points.
For the girls, Kendra Joubert won the 100 high hurdles with a personal-best time of 18.78. Lutheran had 70 points and Mayville won the invitational with 239 points.
