The winning beat goes on for Case High School freshman Bojana Pozder.
The Eagles No. 1 singles player won two more matches on Saturday, improving to 20-0 this season and taking home the flight championship in impressive fashion at the Sweet Sixteen tournament at Nicolet.
Pozder won two matches on Friday to earn a spot in the semifinals. On Saturday she defeated Homestead’s Natalie Yang—a 2017 state meet qualifier—by default after being ahead 6-3, 5-2.
In the championship match Pozder beat DSHA senior Logan White 6-1, 4-6, 11-9. White finished 23-4 last season and made it to the Division 1 state meet semifinals. The second-set loss was the first set Pozder has lost this season.
Also for the Eagles, Destiny Klinkhammer went 3-1 in the two-day event and placed ninth at No. 2 singles. As a team the Eagles finished 11th with 43 points.
PRAIRIE: The Hawks split their matches at the Eau Claire Regis triangular, beating Regis 5-2 and losing to Lourdes 7-0.
Against Regis, Prairie won two of three doubles matches, with No. 1 doubles Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg defeating Elena Bourget and Evie Shepich 6-1, 6-1 and No. 2 doubles Tori Walker and Libby Antonneau beating Alison Haag and Caitlin Klink 6-2, 6-0.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON: The Demons won all five matches in two games to take home the championship at the West Hale Invitational.
Burlington (19-3) defeated Nathan Hale 25-12, 25-8, Martin Luther 25-16, 25-14, St. Francis 25-9, 25-8, West Allis Central 25-12, 25-6 and Park 25-7, 25-10.
The Demons got 12 aces from Claire Walby, 33 kills from Emily Alan, six blocks from Lauren Baldowsky, 38 assists from Cayla Gutche, and 18 digs from Amanda Viel.
RACINE LUTHERAN: Jackie Kellner had 49 kills and served seven aces, while Alexis Peterson had 88 assists as the Crusaders won five matches and the championship at the Williams Bay Invitational.
The Crusaders (24-13) also got eight blocks from Mya Leguia and 41 digs from Kenzie Scanton.
The Crusaders beat Elkhorn 25-21, 25-22, Parkview 25-20, 25-22, Kenosha Christian Life 25-18, 25-21, Hustisford 25-19, 26-24 and Elkhorn once more in the championship game 25-19, 25-23.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: Union Grove went 3-2 and took third place at the tournament.
The Broncos defeated Germantown 25-14, 25-21, Edgewood 28-26, 26-24 and Xavier 25-23, 25-22, and lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 22-25, 25-15, 15-10 and Catholic Memorial 25-17, 25-15.
Union Grove (14-3) was led by Karlee Lois in assists (68) and digs (40), Olivia Dir in aces (10) and kills (42).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers went 3-2 and placed fifth at the DeForest Invitational.
Catholic Central beat La Crosse Central 25-9, 25-14, Luther Prep 25-8, 25-23 and West Salem 25-21, 25-21. It lost to Monona Grove 25-21, 25-22 and River Valley 25-13, 20-25, 15-13.
For the Lady Toppers (12-5), Sammie Seib had 53 kills and served nine aces, while Elizabeth Klein had 110 assists. Grace Antlfinger had 85 digs.
HORLICK: The Rebels lost five matches at the Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, losing to Badger 22-25, 25-11, 15-2, Kettle Moraine 25-22, 25-8, Indian Trail 25-21, 25-13, Oak Creek 25-16, 25-12 and once more to Badger 25-19, 25-19. Horlick (0-10) was led by Haley Wilkinson in kills (27), Kelsey Jacobs in assists (81) and Samantha Hill in digs (40).
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 198, BURLINGTON 240: Veronica Parco of the Broncos and Saige Heelein of the Demons tied for medalist honors, each shooting 45 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Sydney Staaden shot a 46 and Ali Torhorst shot a 50 for Union Grove. Serra Behm had Burlington’s next-best score with a 61.
PRAIRIE: Emily Eitel led the Hawks with a 112 at the 22-team Middleton Invitational at Plesant View Golf Course.
Girls swimming
HORLICK: The 300-yard freestyle relay of Elizabeth Stratman, Mackenzie Reischl, Isabelle Buhler and Marlee Reischl took first at the Rocket Relays in South Milwaukee. The relay won the race in 2:54.29. The Rebels’ 400 freestyle relay of the Reischls, Buhler and Emaleigh Neo finished second in 4:08.55.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 5, WAUKESHA SOUTH 3: Logan Farrington scored four goals to help the Broncos stay unbeaten with a nonconference win at Waukesha.
Farrington scored unassisted goals in the 32nd, 75th and 80th minutes, and scored in the 86th minute off an assist from Jake Anderson. Also for the Broncos (6-0-3), Logan Fleischman scored off an assist by Brandon Dodge in the 71st minute. Goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin had four saves.
PRAIRIE 5, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: Max Yde scored a goal and had two assists as the Hawks won a nonconference match at Prairie.
Yde scored off an assist by Tommy Bode in the second minute, propelling Prairie (2-2) to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Cross country
ROCKET INVITATIONAL: Milo Altamirano placed eighth overall, helping the Case boys finish ninth at the 14-team meet at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
Altamirano covered the 5,000 meter course in 17:11.96. Horlick finished 14th with Steven Cannalte placing 45th (18:48.11). Racine Lutheran was led by Luke Schmierer, who finished 85th (19:55.72).
On the girls side, Case finished in 10th with Kaitlyn Francis coming in 33rd (22:20.97). Horlick was 12th as Olivia Pitrof finished 23rd (21:49.14). Racine Lutheran’s Anna Janke was 77th (24:59.05).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.