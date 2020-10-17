High schools: Williams has another big day for Union Grove

With winds swirling Saturday afternoon, Craig McClelland knew he would have to scale back his passing offense a little.
Making that decision all the more easier was the presence of Nick Williams.
The senior running back, who did not play high school football prior to his junior year, had his second straight dominating performance. And Union Grove, playing a rare Saturday game, defeated Westosha Central 54-16 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.
Williams rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns on 22 attempts to carry the Broncos' offensive load. In his last two games, Williams has rushed for 453 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 carries.
In eight games last season, Williams rushed for just 218 yards.
"He's a great runner, he's patient and he can put his foot in the ground and get north and south," said McClelland, whose team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2016. "He's a great kid and a great team player.
"He'll credit that offensive line as much as I will, so he's just a great teammate as well."
What is the biggest difference McClelland sees in Williams between last season and now?
"He put a lot of work in in the weight room," McClelland said. "So he really worked on his body, his agility and his quickness. He's definitely a little faster, a little quicker and stronger than last year.
"And having played last year, I think it gave him a lot of confidence coming back."
Union Grove quarterback Nash Wolf attempted just five passes on this blustery afternoon and completed three for 17 yards. But he didn't need to pass with how well the Broncos were attacking Westosha Central (2-2) with the running game.
Williams ran for touchdowns of 9, 22, 8, and 1 yards in the first half and added a 63-yard TD run in the third quarter. Cody Cotton added 47 yards and two touchdowns on only three carries and Garrett Foldy had 48 yards on five carries.
McClelland credited the Broncos' offensive line of tackles Gavin Hood and Andrew Avila, guards Noah Moris and Noah Glazebrook, and center Casey Shevokas, for much of that success. Moris and Glazebrook are sophomores who are first-year starters.
Cotton, who doubles as a defensive back, intercepted two passes, one of which was in the end zone, and had five solo tackles. And Gianni Scacco, Foldy and Luke Kokat each had one sack.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, they will have to wait two weeks to get back on the field. Their SLC showdown against Waterford at Union Grove this Friday will either be postponed or cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
That means the Broncos won't be back on the field until Oct. 30, when the are scheduled to host Burlington (3-0).
"It's definitely hard," McClelland said. "You want to keep the kids into it and you want to keep it rolling and keep having those games just to have that camaraderie.
"But we're just going to take it as an opportunity to get better and to get back to basics and hopefully be ready to play Burlington that following week."
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD: The Wolverines had a productive day, winning two matches Saturday. They defeated Badger 25-17, 20-23, 25-19, 25-20 at Lake Geneva and Union Grove 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 at Waterford.
Against Badger, Mariah Grunze had 18 kills and 18 digs while hitting .342. Kaitlyn Kolb "was unstoppable at the net," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .722.
"I was proud of how strong we started out against Badger, but unfortunately, too many serving and hitting errors in the second set forced us to four sets," Ingish said. "I thought we rebounded nicely in sets three and four."
Against Union Grove, Ingish said Waterford was hindered by a slow start and several missed serves before getting untracked.
"I thought our mentality to keep swinging was apparent," she said. "So there were a lot of long volleys and hustle plays where we could have settled for a free ball, but hitters demanded the ball and found a way to get a swing.
"As a team, we hit .425, which I think might be the highest percentage in my seven years at Waterford."
Grunze had 17 kills and hit .571, Isabel Floryance added 10 kills and Kolb and Chloe Werner had six each.
Union Grove was led by Sydney Ludvigsen with 11 kills and seven digs. Also leading the Broncos were Bella Kasuboski (nine digs), Marissa Polzin (six assists), Madison Cimbalnik (five assists) and Nataly Schoening (six assists, three aces).
Polzin was injured during the match, Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said.
"Our backup setters, Cimbalnik and Schoening, did a good job coming in after Polzin's injury," Sireno said. "We struggled defensively. Waterford did a nice job serving tough at us."
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association midseason poll, won twice in a triangular at Burlington. They defeated Shoreland Lutheran 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 and then completed an undefeated season in the Metro Classic Conference with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph.
Catholic Central finished the regular season 16-0 and has lost just one game.
"It was a great team day for us," Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said. "We started a little slow, but played better and better as the day went on. We won with our serving and passing all day.
"Kelsee Weiss was big offensively, hitting over .600 in both matches. Grace Antlfinger, as always, played great defense and was flying all over the court."
Antlfinger had 18 digs and Makayla Vos added seven.
Weiss had 12 kills for the Lady Toppers, Cara Krien had 11 and Lainy Dirksmeyer had 10.
Ella Shaw had 35 assists and five aces, and Kelly Pum and Alexis Kucera each had three aces.
