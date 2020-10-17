High schools: Williams has another big day for Union Grove

"It's definitely hard," McClelland said. "You want to keep the kids into it and you want to keep it rolling and keep having those games just to have that camaraderie.

"But we're just going to take it as an opportunity to get better and to get back to basics and hopefully be ready to play Burlington that following week."

Girls volleyball

WATERFORD: The Wolverines had a productive day, winning two matches Saturday. They defeated Badger 25-17, 20-23, 25-19, 25-20 at Lake Geneva and Union Grove 25-18, 25-19, 25-8 at Waterford.

Against Badger, Mariah Grunze had 18 kills and 18 digs while hitting .342. Kaitlyn Kolb "was unstoppable at the net," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .722.

"I was proud of how strong we started out against Badger, but unfortunately, too many serving and hitting errors in the second set forced us to four sets," Ingish said. "I thought we rebounded nicely in sets three and four."

Against Union Grove, Ingish said Waterford was hindered by a slow start and several missed serves before getting untracked.