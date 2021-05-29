High schools: West-end teams excel in County Baseball Showcase

The Union Grove High School baseball team kept rolling along Saturday, winning both of their games in the Racine County Baseball Showcase.
Playing on their home field, the Broncos improved to 18-3 by beating Case 11-1 behind a combined no-hitter by Eric Williamson and AJ Hansche, and later beating Horlick 13-3 behind Nathan Williams.
Against Case (4-12), Williamson went the first four innings and struck out five. He allowed a run in the second when he walked the bases loaded and the Eagles’ Cayden Paulick hit a sacrifice fly. Hansche pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
Brady Katterhagen went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. He had a two-run triple in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Broncos lead. Williams had two RBIs and Beau Bloxdorf and Isaiah Cerfus each had two hits.
Against Horlick (5-11), Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. He doubled in a run in the first inning and later scored on a wild pitch as Union Grove took a 3-1 lead.
Horlick scored two runs in the top of the fourth, on back-to-back RBI singles by Tanner Isaacson and Joey Prudhom, to get within 5-3, but the Broncos put the game away with a six-run fifth inning that included two run-scoring passed balls.
Nick Williams scored three runs and Remmi Sweet and Cerfus each had two hits. Tommy Pinnow allowed seven hits and struck out nine and Taylor Brauer pitched an inning of perfect relief.
Isaacson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Blake Fletcher went 2 for 3 for the Rebels.
WATERFORD: The Wolverines also swept their two games in the County Showcase Saturday, allowing just three combined hits in a pair of five-inning shutouts of Horlick and St. Catherine’s at Horlick Field to get over the .500 mark for the season.
In Waterford’s 12-0 victory over Horlick, starting pitcher Dylan Questad allowed one hit over four innings and struck out six on just 49 pitches. Reliever Trevor Hancock went the final inning and threw seven pitches, all strikes, for a 1-2-3 inning.
Questad also went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs to lead the offense, and Brock Malecki went 1 for 4 and drove in three runs. The Wolverines (7-6) scored in each of the first four innings of the five-inning game.
TJ Williams had the only hit for the Rebels.
In the 16-0 victory over St. Catherine’s, Waterford scored at three runs in each inning and pounded out 15 hits, with Garret Kay going 4 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored.
Alexander Clarksen (double, four RBIs) and Gavin Roanhouse (two doubles, three RBIs) each went 3 for 4 and scored two runs, and Malecki capped a big day by going 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Wolverines’ pitchers Tyler Lusic (three innings) and Roanhouse (two innings) each allowed one hit and struck out five.
Logan Marino and Daniel Sanchez each had a hit for the Angels (1-14).
BURLINGTON 10, CASE 0: At Union Grove, four pitchers combined on a three-hitter for the Demons in their five-inning victory over the Eagles in the County Showcase.
Gage Peterson (two innings), Joey Berezowitz, Kale Dietz and Joe Zuleger (one inning each) combined to throw 67 pitches and strike out six.
Burlington (11-7) broke the game open with a five-run second inning for a 6-0 lead. Connor O’Reilly led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Zuleger had a big game also by going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and one RBI, and Berezowitz went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored.
Brandon Jaeger, Nolan Hodgins and Cayden Paulick had the hits for Case.
Track and field
ST. CATHERINE’S: Angels’ freshman Jayvion Hunter finished second in the 100- and 200-meter races and Abel Mulder was third in both weight events Saturday at the Hale True Team Invitational at West Allis Hale.
Hunter nearly won the 100, finishing in 11.54 seconds. Tyler Wilson of Wilmot just edged Hunter by winning in 11.51.
Hunter finished in 23.35 in the 200 and second to Wilson, who won in 22.61.
Mulder, a sophomore, threw the shot put 38 feet, 2½ inches and the discus 118-10 for his third-place finishes. Fellow sophomore KingGolden Brooks was fourth in the discus (104-10).
The St. Catherine’s girls were led by Daysia Ward, who was ninth in the 200 meters (33.91) and Olivia Rincon, who was 10th in the 800 (3:10.07).
The boys were sixth among seven teams (187 points) and the girls were eighth among eight teams (51).
Boys tennis
BIG FOOT 5, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos won the first two singles flights, one of them in three sets, during a nonconference dual meet Friday at Walworth.
Union Grove’s Reid Frederickson beat Josh Rolfs 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Ryan Davis had a tough three-setter against Nolan Peyer at No. 2 singles.
Davis won a first-set tiebreaker and Peyer won the second set to set up a tight third-set supertiebreaker. Davis needed every point as he outlasted Peyer 7-6, 4-6, 10-8.