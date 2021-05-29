High schools: West-end teams excel in County Baseball Showcase

The Union Grove High School baseball team kept rolling along Saturday, winning both of their games in the Racine County Baseball Showcase.

Playing on their home field, the Broncos improved to 18-3 by beating Case 11-1 behind a combined no-hitter by Eric Williamson and AJ Hansche, and later beating Horlick 13-3 behind Nathan Williams.

Against Case (4-12), Williamson went the first four innings and struck out five. He allowed a run in the second when he walked the bases loaded and the Eagles’ Cayden Paulick hit a sacrifice fly. Hansche pitched the final two innings, striking out three.

Brady Katterhagen went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. He had a two-run triple in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Broncos lead. Williams had two RBIs and Beau Bloxdorf and Isaiah Cerfus each had two hits.

Against Horlick (5-11), Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. He doubled in a run in the first inning and later scored on a wild pitch as Union Grove took a 3-1 lead.

Horlick scored two runs in the top of the fourth, on back-to-back RBI singles by Tanner Isaacson and Joey Prudhom, to get within 5-3, but the Broncos put the game away with a six-run fifth inning that included two run-scoring passed balls.