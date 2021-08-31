High schools: Werner a force for Waterford volleyball

The Waterford High School girls volleyball team got to play in front of the home fans for the first time in two years Tuesday in their Southern Lakes Conference opener against Union Grove.

Chloe Werner certainly was a beneficiary of that energy.

The senior outside hitter dominated at the net with 20 kills to lead the Wolverines to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 victory over their intracounty rival.

Werner, who also had two blocks, is averaging 4.3 kills per set so far this season, according to statistics posted at maxpreps.com, double her output of last season of 2.2. Tuesday, she had 34 swings and just two errors for a hitting percentage of .529, and she is hitting .315 for the season.

“The girls were fired up about the first home match of the season and having fans back in the gym,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “So it was great to be able to create some energy in the gym and feed off of it.

“Chloe Werner had a huge night for us offensively.”

Setter Josie Johnson had 32 assists, Maya Weinkauf had three aces and Lisa Busch and Isabel Floryance had 13 digs each for the Wolverines (5-4 overall matches).