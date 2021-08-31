High schools: Werner a force for Waterford volleyball

The Waterford High School girls volleyball team got to play in front of the home fans for the first time in two years Tuesday in their Southern Lakes Conference opener against Union Grove.
Chloe Werner certainly was a beneficiary of that energy.
The senior outside hitter dominated at the net with 20 kills to lead the Wolverines to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 victory over their intracounty rival.
Werner, who also had two blocks, is averaging 4.3 kills per set so far this season, according to statistics posted at maxpreps.com, double her output of last season of 2.2. Tuesday, she had 34 swings and just two errors for a hitting percentage of .529, and she is hitting .315 for the season.
“The girls were fired up about the first home match of the season and having fans back in the gym,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “So it was great to be able to create some energy in the gym and feed off of it.
“Chloe Werner had a huge night for us offensively.”
Setter Josie Johnson had 32 assists, Maya Weinkauf had three aces and Lisa Busch and Isabel Floryance had 13 digs each for the Wolverines (5-4 overall matches).
The Broncos (4-5) had trouble dealing with Waterford’s aggressive attacking in the early stages of the match, coach Annie Sireno said, but made things closer as the match went on.
Faith Smith and Sydney Ludvigsen had six kills each to lead Union Grove. Sophie Rampulla had three blocks, Madison Cimbalnik had 15 assists, Smith had four aces and Ludvigsen and Madisyn Henderson each had eight digs.
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: In a battle of two of the perennial powers in the Southern Lakes Conference, the Demons got a big-time performance from Lydia Biggin as they won 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday at Burlington.
The Demons trailed in the third set, but rallied to win, co-coach Teri Little said.
Biggin had just 10 kills, but she was very efficient as she hit .615 (13 swings, two errors).
Molly Berezowitz was also impressive for defending WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Burlington (10-2 overall matches), serving 21 times with four aces and no errors, and also adding a team-high 10 digs. Ella Safar had 20 assists.
CASE 3, PARK 0: Kate Korth had eight aces and four digs for the Eagles in their 25-5, 25-5, 25-11 Southeast Conference victory over the Panthers Tuesday at Case.
Natalie Harris had seven kills and Brianna Bigelow added six for Case (4-4, 1-0 SEC).
Park coach Samantha Robinson said because it’s the first time in two years the Panthers have played in front of spectators, there were “a lot of obvious nerves.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, RUFUS KING 0: The Crusaders kept the Generals off-balance with their serving and turned defense into offense in their 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 nonconference victory at Milwaukee.
“We adjusted to a new lineup and our serving really stepped up to take the team out of their offense,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had some big digs that led to some strong offense.”
Freshman middle hitter Julia Kellner led the Crusaders (4-2 overall matches) with 10 kills and three blocks, senior right-side hitter Lili Kading and senior outside hitter Mya Lequia combined for 14 kills, and sophomore setter Riley LaBoda had 25 assists. Junior outside hitter Lindsey Thoennes had four aces and Kaitlyn Zurowski (15 digs), Thoennes (12 digs) and Lili Kading (12 digs) led the defense.
“It is nice to see all the players making a strong contribution to the team,” Demuth said.
Boys volleyball
UNION GROVE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/PRAIRIE/LUTHERAN 0: The Broncos started off their season in strong fashion by sweeping the Angels 25-16, 25-12, 25-11 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.
“I was really impressed with the leadership of our team and their ability to come out in our first home game and execute so effectively,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said.
Ty Geschke led the Broncos with nine kills and five aces, and Domenic McDougal had a team-high 28 assists. Tyson Skalecki had two blocks and Luke Anderson and James May had six kills each.
Asanjai Hunter led the Angels (1-2) with five kills and Jordan Schmidt had nine assists.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Owen Zikowski scored two goals and the Broncos won a nonconference match Tuesday in their first appearance at Pritchard Park.
Union Grove (1-1) took a 3-0 lead after halftime behind goals by brothers Zach and Owen Zikowski, and Jackson Barber. St. Catherine’s (0-1) fell behind 4-0 early in the second half on an own goal and then Owen Zikowski closed out the Broncos’ scoring.
Mitchell Curtin had four saves for the Broncos and coach Sean Jung singled out defenders Lane Anderson, Gavin Fox and Ryan Petro for “being real awesome all night.”
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake was encouraged by how strong his team was early in the game.
“For the first 15 minutes, we came out and played the way we wanted to,” he said. “We did some stuff we were working on, but then they found their rhythm and started breaking us down.”
Pedro Serratos made eight saves, one of which came on a penalty kick.
“He kept us in the game,” Lake said.
CASE 8, PARK 0: The Eagles scored six goals in the first half and opened their Southeast Conference schedule with a shutout of their intracity rivals Tuesday at Case.
Case (3-0, 1-0 SEC) had two goals in the first 10 minutes as Larencio Muhammed, assisted by JP Nolden, scores in the fifth minute and Xavier Shroud scored unassisted in the eighth minute.
Mati Degefa (unassisted), Nolden (Degefa), Marco Posadas-Antonio and Sanad Ali also scored in the first half.
Josh Hernes (Shroud) and Mason Hartung (DJ Hempel) scored in the second half.
Griffin Meisterheim, who played the majority of the game in goal, and Nick Willing, the starting junior varsity goalkeeper, shared the shutout.
Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said Degefa, a senior, was on top of his game Tuesday.
“Mati played lights out,” Anderle said. “He made a lot of things happen, whether he was involved in a play or not.”
Anderle also said despite the lopsided score, Park (0-3-1, 0-1) battled to the end.
“We had a lot of subs in there, but that didn’t take away from their effort,” he said.
OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 0: The Knights scored two goals in the first seven minutes and won a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Horlick’s Levonian Field. No further details were available Tuesday night.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: After an impressive first 20 minutes, things unraveled for the Crusaders Tuesday in a nonconference match at Milwaukee.
Heritage Christian scored in the 22nd minute and took a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“Everything was good for the first 20 minutes — there was quality play by both teams — and then things went downhill,” Lutheran coach Pete LaBoda said. “Once the kids got down, they really got down.”
Lutheran had 13 shots on goal, half as many as the Patriots.
John Hansen had 20 saves for Lutheran (3-2).
Cross country
PRAIRIE: The Hawks finished seventh in the boys race and had an incomplete team in the girls race Tuesday at the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside.
Junior Nolan Boerner led Prairie in the boys race, finishing 14th in 19:16.1 on the 5,000-meter course, as the Hawks totaled 169 points.
Westosha Central totaled 39 points to win the team title, led by Will Allen (16:35.7), who won the race by more than a minute and a half.
The Hawks had just four runners in the girls race, led by freshman Caroline Lopez, who was 10th in 23:08.9. Freshman Abigail Lopez was 23rd (25:05.3).
Ozaukee (30) won the girls title and Terez Wycklendt of DASH (Dedicated Athletes Schooled at Home) won the race in 20:27.9.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks dominated their Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.
Prairie lost just one game in singles, with No. 1 Lily Jorgenson, No. 2 Molly Cookman and No. 3 Jaclyn Palmen each winning 6-0, 6-0. No. 4 Madeline Nelson won 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Nareh Vartanian and Maggie Dreifuerst won 6-0, 6-0. Dominican forfeited at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
UNION GROVE 5, WATERFORD 2: The Broncos swept the four singles matches, three of them in straight sets, and won at No. 1 doubles in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Monday at Waterford.
Mallory Dam began the sweep for Union Grove by beating Ella Schamber 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Kyra Hagen beat Audrey Morgan 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Eden Jensen beat Kaylee Brudnicki 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Maddie France rallied from a first-set loss to beat Ava Lennarts 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4.
The Broncos’ other victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek also came back to beat Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.
The Wolverines won the other two doubles matches in straight sets — Riley Higgins and Madison Krueger beat Ella Dinauer and France 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 and Brianna Kron and Katie Benavides beat Izzy Gehrke and Everly Squires 6-3, 7-6 at No. 3.