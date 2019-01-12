The Waterford High School wrestling team showcased its depth on Saturday, winning the 12-team Badger Scramble at Lake Geneva without taking home a single individual championship.
The Wolverines scored 231 points by recording seven second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.
“A complete team effort today,” said Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick. “Everyone was really solid across the board. Everyone contributed to this one. Everyone pulled their weight. We had a great first round and that was really important for us.”
Finishing second were Hunter Rudzinski at 113 pounds, Joshua Cherba at 126, Will French at 132, Lucas Winski at 138, Dalton Danowski at 160, Evan Danowski at 170 and Boyd Biggs at 220.
Freshman Rudzinski (19-14) went 4-1 with three major decisions. Cherba (28-2), ranked ninth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, also went 4-1 with a pin and two major decisions. Biggs (24-8) went 4-1 with three pins and a major decision.
Placing third were Nick Goldammer at 152, Zach Kaminski at 182, and Tony Mastrocola at 105.
Union Grove finished sixth with 135 points as Cooper Willis (106 pounds) and Dylan Scacco (152) won championships.
Willis (28-2) went 5-0 with three pins and two major decisions, while Scacco went 5-0 with five pins—three of which came in under a minute.
“Willis had a tough bracket with multiple ranked opponents but he was able to overcome it and had a really great tournament for us,” said Union Grove coach Andy Weis. “Scacco wrestled with a lot of confidence and showed great strength in his matches this tournament.”
Park finished in ninth with 87.5 points and was led by Joseph Mendoza, who was second at 120. Mendoza (29-3) went 4-1 with three pins—one in 37 seconds—and a technical fall.
“Mendoza has been wrestling great all week and really firing on all cylinders,” said Park coach Jon Burdick. “He dominated up until the final match today.”
Also for the Panthers, Dashawn Bolton (24-9) finished in third at 145 and LaDanian Johnson (14-15) finished in third at 160.
BURLINGTON: The state-ranked Demons finished second in the Irish Invitational at Freedom, losing to state-ranked Wrightstown by one point.
Burlington, ranked third among Division 1 teams by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, scored 172 points, while Wrightstown, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, had 173.
“The kids battled well and although we came up just a bit short we had a great team effort and performance today,” said Burlington coach Jade Gribble. “We’re looking forward to getting our guys healthy and continue to get better as a team.”
For the Demons, top-ranked Jaden Bird (26-3) at 113 pounds and Zach Wallace at 182 (23-6) both won their weight classes. Bird went 4-0 with two major decisions, while Wallace was 3-0 with two decisions and a major decision.
Finishing second for the Demons were Ben Kumprey (21-3) at 138 and Cody Welker (18-3) at 145. Zach Weiler (27-2) placed third at 132, while Qwade Gehring (23-5) was third at 170.
HORLICK: Senior Ethan Gegare went 5-0 at 170 pounds with two pins and a tiebreaker victory as the Rebels finished sixth at the six-team LaFollette Invitational in Madison.
“Ethan wrestled really hard and smart. Every time the opponent would slip up he’d take full advantage of it and continues to improve each and every day,” said Horlick coach Jerry Kupper.
Eddie Opichka at 113 and Nick Cihler at 145 each went 3-2 in the meet. Opichka got three pins, including one in 16 seconds.
Boys basketball
MARTIN LUTHER 77, RACINE LUTHERAN 59: Jeff Christensen came up short in search of his 500th career victory as head coach of the Crusaders at home.
The Crusaders (6-5, 3-3 MCC) were outscored 39-22 in the first half and that was the difference in the Metro Classic Conference game.
Jackson Wooward and Brady Wilks led the Crusaders in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
ST. CATHERINE’S 75, DOMINICAN 62: The Angels used a 9-0 run to end the first half and a strong start to the second half to win a Metro Classic Conference game at home.
For the Angels (9-3, 6-1 MCC), Quinn Cafferty scored 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jermaine Tomlin added 14 points and 17 rebounds. St. Catherine’s has had a different player lead the team in scoring every game. “That’s our mantra,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “A lot of teams in the state have their one go to guy, but everyone on our team has bought into the idea of team-oriented basketball; that’s what makes us successful.”
Dominican (9-4, 6-1 MCC) was led by Alex Antetokounmpo, who scored 26 points.
Swimming
PARK: Josh Abel had the Panthers’s two top finishes at the Redwing Invitational at Sheboygan South.
Abel, a sophomore, placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (58.66) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:13.80). Park finished in seventh out of 10 teams with 123.5 points. Sheboygan North won the invitational at 459.5.
CASE: The Eagles’ 200-yard freestyle relay of Jacob Stape, Matthew Evans, Ryan Hart and Joe Skantz finished seventh (1:37.33) as Case placed 10th at the 16-team Fondy Memorial Invitational at Fond du Lac. Also for Case, AJ Wampole was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.84).
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Maddy Bronson won the vault and placed second in uneven bars, balance beam and all-around to help the Demons take second at a three-team meet at Franklin.
Bronson scored a 9.65 to win the vault, 9.40 on the bars, 9.30 on the beam, and 37.075 in the all-around. Burlington scored 140.30. Franklin won the meet with 145.70.
