High schools: Waterford wrestling continues looking strong

Waterford High School boys wrestling set an early statement of intent on Saturday.

The Wolverines will compete with the best of the best this season.

Led by Evan Danowski, Evan Gill, Hudson Halter and Hunter Rudzinski, the Wolverines won their pool and finished third in the Howard Manley Duals on Saturday at East Troy High School.

Waterford entered the competition fresh from a dual meet on Thursday against Lake Geneva Badger — winning 48-30. The momentum was going forward and it carried into Saturday's opening pool matches.

They defeated Baraboo 48-29, Catholic Memorial 66-18 and then Cedarburg 66-18 to win Pool C. In the Gold bracket, Waterford lost to Mukwonago 61-15 and then Milton 54-21 to finish third in the bracket.

Danowski won four matches via pinfall for the Wolverines and earned a win from a forfeit competing at both 195 and 182 pounds. Danowski pinned Catholic Memorial's Carson Biebel (1:08), Baraboo's Luke Statz (11:00), Mukwonago's Dane Krimpelbein (1:16) and Milton's Charlie Eckert (5:19).

"(Danowski) put in a lot of work over the summer," Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He's our most improved wrestler. He has a big repertoire of moves and attacks in a lot of different positions."

Evan Gill also had a spotless Saturday with two pinfalls, two forfeit victories and a decision at 106. Gill pinned Cedarburg's Bailey Grudzinski (2:28) and Milton's Trinitee Clark (2:00). Gill won a 7-4 decision against Mukwonago's Nick Needham.

Hudson Halter went unbeaten on the day at 126. He started with a pin (2:42) against Baraboo's Camdon Schultz. Halter then won three straight via forfeiture. And finished with a 6-5 decision against Milton's Matt Haldiman

And Hunter Rudzinski gave the Wolverines a solid effort at 152 going 4-1 on Saturday with pinfalls of Baraboo's Vincent Tikkanen (2:42) and Catholic Memorial's Nate Alexander (1:13) highlighting his efforts.

Union Grove finished third in Pool B after defeating Greenfield (60-6) and losing to Mukwonago (57-19). The result placed Union Grove into the Bronze bracket where they defeated Catholic Memorial (54-18) and then the hosts East Troy (34-33) to win the bracket.

Cooper Willis had a flawless day for Union Grove competing in both 170 and 160. Cooper pinned Delavan-Darien's Alex Papcke (1:24), pinned Greenfield's Dominic Corso (0:55), earned a 7-3 decision against Mukwonago Zach Eliszewski and capped off the day with pins over Catholic Memorial's Nate Alexander (1:25) and East Troy's Connor Paulin (1:07).

"We wrestled well, but we still have somethings to work out," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "(Willis) is wrestling real tough. He has big aspirations this year."

CASE: Logan Jankowski finished fourth at 126 pounds for the Eagles Saturday in the Gerald 'Sarge' Marking Scramble at Campbellsport High School.

Jankowski won with pinfalls in the opening two rounds of his bracket — first defeating Oregon's Ramiro Ramos (0:41) and then New Berlin West-Eisenhower's Matthew Krammer (1:22).

Jankowski was pinned (2:54) in a third round match against West Allis Central's Hayden Shalabi and was then pinned (3:27) by the eventual winner at 126, Ostin Blanchard of Campbellsport, to start the Championship bracket. Jankowski took fourth place after being pinned (0:57) in the third place match in his second meeting against Shalabi.

Mateo Fuentes won three matches for Case to finish fifth at 170. He ended the day with consecutive pinfall victories over Waunakee's Cameron Reed (4:59) and Oregon's Cammron Hall (2:47).

Waunakee won the event with 195 points ahead of New Berlin West-Eisenhower (188.5). Case finished 11th (30).

BURLINGTON: The Demons placed fifth at the Gunslinger Invitational on Saturday in Slinger thanks to seven top-four finishers.

“The team showed a lot of heart today,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “I can’t teach heart and I thought we had a lot of that today.”

Austin Skrundz and Grant Otter each reached the championship matches of their weight classes in the invitational. Skrundz defeated wrestlers at 152 pounds from Wisconsin Lutheran, Homestead, West Bend East and Fort Atkinson before losing by fall to Charlie Millard from Homestead. Otter won his first four matches at 285 by fall over wrestlers from Wisconsin Lutheran, Oshkosh North, Arrowhead and Muskego before losing by fall to Bryce Fochs of Neenah.

Austin Reeseman (145), Andrew Karnes (170) and Zeke Tiedt (220) each finished third in their weight classes. Reeseman won by a 5-2 decision over Jacob Larson of DeForest in his third place match while Karnes and Tiedt each won by fall over wrestlers from Muskego and Arrowhead.

Freshman Ben Guerra and sophomore Dane Loppnow also added fourth place finishes for the Demons.

ST. CATHERINE'S/CATHOLIC CENTRAL/LUTHAN: The Angels took fifth place at the Blackshirt Invitational Saturday at Waukesha South.

The Angels lost four of five matches at the invite, losing to Germantown (60-12), Waukesha South (45-24), Wilmot (42-36) and Whitnall/Greendale (60-21). They ended the day by defeating Greendale Martin Luther 42-36.

Henry Amborn, who attends Catholic Central, won all five of his matches, winning three by fall and two via forfeits at 160 pounds. Elijah LaFountain also won his five matches at 220, two by fall and three by forfeit.

Xavier Sanchez went 3-2 at 113, winning two by fall and one by forfeit.

Boys basketball

KETTLE MORAINE 52, HORLICK 47: A series of late turnovers sank a solid effort for the Rebels Saturday in the Terry Porter Classic at Milwaukee South High School.

The Rebels (0-3) trailed the Lasers (3-0) 25-23 after a first half that was dominated by Lasers guard Max Stuckey, who scored 18 of his game-high 35 points in the opening frame.

With two minutes remaining, the Rebels held a four point advantage but costly turnovers in rapid succession allowed the Lasers to take a lead they would not relinquish.

"We weren't able to execute when we needed it," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "We've got to find a way to win. I believe it will come."

Matt Burnette led the Rebels with 20 points in the loss. Jadin Dombrowski scored nine points and T.J. Williams, who Treutelaar complemented for his defensive work rate in the game, added eight points.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 80, ST. CATHERINE'S 70: The Angels let a second half lead slip away to lost a nonconference game Saturday at St. Catherine's.

The Angels (2-2) led 39-33 at the half and were up 66-65 with six minutes remaining. The Falcons (1-0) outscored the Angels 15-4 over the final stretch.

“We had a strong showing against a very good Westosha team,” St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. “We learned a great deal about ourselves and our team.”

Evan Moherek scored 21 points and Domonic Pitts added 20 to lead St. Catherine’s (2-2).

Girls basketball

BURLINGTON 57, PARK 26: A well rounded team performance gave the Demons a comfortable win Saturday in the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association (RLOA) Holiday Showcase Saturday at Union Grove.

The Demons (3-2) led 26-12 over the Panthers (0-2) after the first half. Anika Preusker led the Demons with 11 points. Bella Sanfelippo and Bella Stoughton each scored seven points.

"It was a complete performance today," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "Every kid played really well. We got in our groove offensively."

Shelby Jennings scored a game-high 12 points for the Panthers.

UNION GROVE 81, HORLICK 25: The Broncos jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Saturday in the RLOA Holiday Showcase at Union Grove.

The Broncos (5-1), ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches poll for Division 2, led 38-15 at the half. Sydney Ludvigsen had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Carolyn May added 13 points and Emmy Pettit finished with 11. Sophia Rampulla, Elizabeth Spang and Ali Torhorst each scored nine points.

"I thought the second half we made a stronger effort on defense," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "At halftime we refocused. I was happy with the defensive effort. And, offensively, we have a lot of confidence shooting the ball."

Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels (0-5) with 10 points.

WILMOT 53, RACINE LUTHERAN 36: The Crusaders struggled for energy and offense Saturday in the RLOA Holiday Showcase at Union Grove.

The Crusaders (2-3) trailed the Panthers (4-2) 22-15 after the first half. Julia Kellner and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner carried the offense for the Crusaders. Kellner scored a team-high 14 points and Bell-Tenner added nine.

"We came out flat today," Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We didn't do a lot of things well but we're a young team that is still learning."

Boys swimming

CASE: The Eagles took first place in the Packers' Small School Invitational on Saturday at Cudahy High School thanks to 17 lifetime best times and five first-place finishes.

The Eagles finished the invite with 377 points, defeating Milwaukee Reagan (298) and Kenosha Bradford (284). Freshman Hugo Arteaga led Case with four event victories, including individual wins in the 50 freestyle (23.09) and 100 butterfly (53.17).

Arteaga was a part of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:51.00) along with Jake Hendricks, Adam Ries and Brayden Moore. Arteaga also was the final leg of the last event, finishing off a dominant victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.65). Moore, Ries and Hendricks were also a part of that relay team.

Moore provided Case its other event win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.63. The freshman also gave the Eagles 17 points with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:14.35).

Hendricks contributed with a pair of personal bests and third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (59.56) and 100 backstroke (1:12.09). And Ries finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:57.12).

