High schools: Waterford track teams solid at Richmond Erickson Invitational

The Waterford High School boys and girls track teams on Tuesday went head-to-head against the best competition they’ve seen all year.
And yes, the Wolverines more than held their own.
Behind some spectacular performances, from seniors down to freshmen, the boys finished second and the girls were third at the Richmond Erickson Invitational at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Freshman Trever Buchanan was one of three winners for the Wolverines, who totaled 124.5 points to finish second the Franklin (151) in the boys meet. Buchanan won the 1,600 meters in 4:38.46, about two seconds ahead of runner-up Henry Hegemann of Milwaukee Marquette (4:40.32).
Waterford distance coach Eric Parker said that’s fastest time for a Wolverines freshman in the 20 years he’s been coaching at the school.
Another young athlete continuing to make an impression is sophomore hurdler Carter Maffet, who won the 110 high hurdles in 16.50 seconds, more than a second ahead of runner-up Adam Horning of Marquette (17.52). Senior John Tromp was third in 17.87 and was also third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.33).
Senior Ty Johnson, new to the team this year, also kept up his solid run by winning the long jump at 19 feet, 11 inches, 1½ inches better than runner-up Gabe Olsen of Cedarburg (19-9½). Johnson was also second in the 400 (54.07) and third in the 200 (23.29).
“Ty has been an outstanding newcomer to our team this season,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “He ran hard against some very fast competition to take second in the 400 and third in the 200.
“Carter Maffet and John Tromp continue to be a force in the hurdles.”
Others taking second were senior Tristan McNair in the pole vault (12-0), Ian Schaal in the discus (139-9) and Logan Muffick in the 1,000 meters (2:47.32). Muffick was also third in the 800 (2:07.22).
The girls were third with 112 points, behind winner Franklin (152.5) and runner-up Wauwatosa East (120), and young athletes had good success again.
Freshman Ana Guardiola won the 200 meters in 27.76 seconds, just edging Ava Wilmanns of Grafton (27.82). Guardiola was also second in the 100 (13.11) and anchored the third-place 4x100 relay (53.09).
Sophomore Lisa Busch won the shot put for the Wolverines at 32-2, six inches ahead of runner-up Grace Burish of Franklin (31-8), and Busch was third in the triple jump (32-7½).
Junior Isabelle Sheeley was second in the 100 high hurdles (17.75) and third in the pole vault (7-6); senior Emily Williams was third in the high jump (4-10), 200 meters (28.01) and was on the 4x100 relay; and freshman Elizabeth Jonietz was third in the 300 low hurdles (50.12).
“This was the best competition we've seen so far this season and the girls rose to the occasion,” Wolverines coach Michele Sittig said.
UNION GROVE QUADRANGULAR: Burlington won the girls portion and tied for second with the host Broncos in the boys portion of the four-team meet Tuesday at Union Grove.
The Demons girls had five winners and totaled 104 points. Junior Anika Preusker won the 200 meters in 28.33, Addison Mangold won the 400 in 1:02.55, the 4x800 relay won in 11:49.39, senior Megan Vos won the pole vault at 7-6 and junior Kaitlyn Frohmader won the discus at 95-0.
The Union Grove girls were third (56), also with five winners, and had a double winner in freshman Brooklyn Lamers, who won the 100 high hurdles in 17.53 and the 300 low hurdles in 48.60. Other winners for the Broncos were sophomores Ava Mars in the 800 (2:44.34) and Riley Kayler in the 1,600 (5:30.26), and senior Tessa Stamm in the high jump (4-8).
In the boys meet, Burlington and Union Grove tied for second at 76 behind champion Westosha Central (106).
Union Grove had four winners — senior Nathan McMahon in the 800 (2:13.72), junior Luke Anderson in the high jump (5-2), sophomore John Stamm in the long jump (18-11) and senior Trae Ford in the shot put (45-8½).
The Demons had three winners — junior Logan Ryan in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (45.36), the 4x400 relay (3:48.37) and junior Eden Eisner in the triple jump (40-7).
The St. Catherine’s boys were fourth (11), led by third-place finishes by freshmen Isaiah Thomas in the 100 (12.55) and Jayvion Hunter in the 400 (54.17).
Softball
BURLINGTON 11, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Demons had 10 hits in their victory over the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
Burlington (15-2, 11-1 SLC), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, had the lead throughout after scoring two runs to start the game off in the first inning. Up 6-0 after five innings, the Demons put the game away when Kendra Baumeister hit a grand slam following an intentional walk that loaded the bases in the top of the sixth.
Morgan Klein pitched all six innings for Burlington, striking out 11 with one walk and one hit allowed. Klein also 2 for 3 with a home run and Alexa Burinda went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 16, THOMAS MORE 1: It was Senior Night both on and off the field for the Crusaders, who dominated the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park for their ninth consecutive victory.
For Lutheran (15-3, 11-2 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, senior Kat Schmierer pitched a four-inning one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
“The seniors stepped up on the mound and in the box,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We continue to keep putting the parts together as we prepare for the playoffs.”
Senior Sydney Hoover went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and senior Alexis Peterson went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Senior Madison Mohar had a double with two RBIs and sophomore Kendyll Holub went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
HORLICK 20, PARK 4: The Rebels had 10 hits and erupted for 10 runs in the second inning to cruise past the Panthers in a four-inning Southeast Conference game at Humble Park for Horlick’s first SEC victory of the season.
Dylan Zimmerman led Horlick (2-16, 1-9 SEC) with a double and three RBIs. Nevah Folk went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Adriane Itzenhuiser (double, three runs scored), Kayla Vitek and Gina Dobrowolski (double) also had two RBIs each. Itzenhuiser allowed just two hits and struck out six in four innings.
Abigail Roushia went 1 for 3 and scored two runs for Park (1-10, 0-10)
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 14, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Kelly Pum went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Lady Toppers celebrated Senior Night with a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Congress Street Park at Burlington.
Also leading Catholic Central (12-6, 7-5 MCC) were Morgan Dietzel (2 for 4, RBI), Autumn Weis (1 for 3, two runs), Claire Keeker (2 for 3, three runs) and Cate Debell (1 for 3, two RBIs).
Weis earned the victory, allowing one earned run in three innings.
Mia Prevost walked and scored the only run for St. Catherine’s (5-15, 2-10 MCC). Aniesa Neave drove in Prevost.
Summer DeGuire allowed 10 hits but only four earned runs for the Angels.
“Summer pitched pretty good today,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “We were dropping a lot of fly balls and then she had to throw more pitches.”
WATERFORD 24, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Leadoff hitter Raelynn Barwick went 4 for 4 and scored three runs in a five-inning Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Delavan.
Other leaders for the Wolverines (10-9, 5-5 SLC) were Meghan Schmidt (3 for 3, four RBIs, three runs), Kyra Schuerman (2 for 2, two RBIs), Rylee Schaaf (3 for 4, two runs), Madison Krueger (1 for 2, two RBIs), Meghan Brever (2 for 2, three runs).
Shawna Kiser earned the victory with three scoreless no-hit innings and three strikeouts.
WILMOT 3, UNION GROVE 0: Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle, but the Panthers edged the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Union Grove.
A scoreless contest until the top of the fourth inning, Wilmot (8-8, 6-4 SLC) scored its three runs and held Union Grove (11-7, 6-5 SLC) to just two hits in seven innings.
Despite the loss, Angela Slattery pitched well, going the distance for the Broncos and surrendered five hits while striking out seven. She also went 2 for 3 with a double.
TREMPER 17, CASE 6: The Eagles got strong production from Paige Thomas and Torin Slaughter, but committed 14 errors in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Case.
Thomas went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Case (3-7, 3-7 SEC). Slaughter went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Girls soccer
CASE 1, OAK CREEK 1: The Eagles and Knights played to a competitive draw in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Oak Creek.
For Case (1-4-1, 1-3-1 SEC), Marija Markovic took the ball down the middle of the field on a breakaway to score during the first half’s closing minutes, Case coach Alexis Birkholz said, which gave Case a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Oak Creek (5-3-2, 2-2-1 SEC) evened the score with a goal from Makayla Wesemann.
“The rest of the game, just like the beginning, was a great head-to-head battle,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “Their team was aggressive and strong, but we were right there with them, holding our own.”
WATERFORD 9, WHITEWATER 0: Sophomore Taylor Gordon scored three goals to keep the Wolverines unbeaten with a nonconference victory Tuesday on Senior Night at Waterford.
Gordon got things started in the first half for Waterford (10-0-2), scoring unassisted in the third minute. After a goal from Megan Cornell put the Wolverines up 2-0, Gordon scored her second goal in the 35th minute. Cornell was assisted by Gigi Kuepper for her second goal before senior Hailey Huckstorf scored unassisted in the 38th minute for a 5-0 Wolverines lead at the half.
In the second half, Gordon completed her hat trick with a goal in the 49th minute. Libby Allender and Halle Rowder scored goals and Huckstorf, one of five seniors playing in their final home match, capped the scoring with her second goal.
In goal for Waterford, Steph Bachofen had to make just one save on the Whippets (1-8-1).
BRADFORD 10, PARK 3: The Red Devils led the Panthers 8-1 at the end of the first half and put together a dominant 90 minutes of play in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park.
Mikayla Smith had two goals for Park (9-4, 2-4 SEC) and Alexis Betker had a goal and two assists. Panthers coach Matt Maletis said it was a positive team effort in the second half.
INDIAN TRAIL 5, HORLICK 2: The Rebels led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes, but were shut out the rest of the way in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.
Morgan Lock scored both goals for Horlick (1-7-0, 0-5-0 SEC).