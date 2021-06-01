High schools: Waterford track teams solid at Richmond Erickson Invitational

The Waterford High School boys and girls track teams on Tuesday went head-to-head against the best competition they’ve seen all year.

And yes, the Wolverines more than held their own.

Behind some spectacular performances, from seniors down to freshmen, the boys finished second and the girls were third at the Richmond Erickson Invitational at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Freshman Trever Buchanan was one of three winners for the Wolverines, who totaled 124.5 points to finish second the Franklin (151) in the boys meet. Buchanan won the 1,600 meters in 4:38.46, about two seconds ahead of runner-up Henry Hegemann of Milwaukee Marquette (4:40.32).

Waterford distance coach Eric Parker said that’s fastest time for a Wolverines freshman in the 20 years he’s been coaching at the school.

Another young athlete continuing to make an impression is sophomore hurdler Carter Maffet, who won the 110 high hurdles in 16.50 seconds, more than a second ahead of runner-up Adam Horning of Marquette (17.52). Senior John Tromp was third in 17.87 and was also third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.33).