High schools: Waterford track teams shine at Demon Invitational

The Waterford High School girls track and field team is young, but kept on rolling Friday in the Demon Invitational.
The Wolverines won five events and finished second in seven more, led by a host of underclassmen, to easily win the six-team meet at Burlington.
The Waterford boys were also strong as a new team member led the Wolverines to second place, just a half-point behind champion Janesville Parker.
The girls were led by freshman Analyiah Guardiola, who won the 100 meters in 13.40 seconds, took second in the 200 meters in 27.42 and ran a leg of Waterford’s 4x100 relay that won in 53.28.
Senior Emily Williams and junior Rachel Roth joined Guardiola as double winners. Williams won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, Roth won the long jump with a leap of 15-9½ and both ran a leg of the relay, which also included sophomore Bria Rozanski.
The other winner for the girls, who totaled 174 points, was sophomore Mikayla Datka, who won the 1,600 in 6:13.15.
“Tonight was a big win for us,” Wolverines coach Michele Sittig said. “We’ve got some speed and natural talent and best of all, these ladies want to compete and improve.”
Burlington was third in the girls meet with 118 points, led by senior Addison Mangold, who won the triple jump at 34-5½ and was second in the long jump (15-6¾); junior Marlee Nichols, who won the 800 in 2:37.32; and junior Kaitlyn Frohmader, who won the discus at 97-3.
The best finish for Horlick, which was sixth (26), was second place by senior Araya Cannalte in the 1,600 (6:21.85).
In the boys meet, senior Ty Johnson, running track for the first time, made an immediate impact for Waterford by winning two events, the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 20-7¼, and finishing second in the 200 meters in 25.21.
“Ty had an outstanding night and I can't wait to see more of what he has in store,” Wolverines coach Jody Johnsrud said.
Other winners for Waterford were sophomore Carter Maffet in the 110 high hurdles in 16.75 and senior Tristian McNair in the pole vault at 12-6. Maffet was also second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.91) and as a member of the 4x400 relay (3:40.41). Senior Logan Muffick ran a personal-best 2:04.00 to take second in the 800.
Burlington finished third among boys with 131.5 points and was led by its relays, which all finished in the top three. The 4x800 relay won in 9:31.15, the 4x200 relay won in 1:40.37 and the 4x100 relay was second (48.20).
Also for the Demons, junior Eden Eisner (39-4¼) and freshman Alex Zimmerman (35-5) finished 1-2 in the triple jump.
Horlick was fifth (52), led by junior Jorge Sarabia’s second-place finish in the 3,200 (11:49.30).
Girls soccer
PARK 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Panthers led at the half and held off the Lady Toppers in a nonconference match Friday at Pritchard Park.
Alexis Betker got things going for Park (4-1) in the eighth minute with a goal assisted by Mikayla Smith. A minute later, Betker assisted Smith to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
In the 23rd minute, Betker’s sister Grace scored unassisted for her first high school goal and Smith scored on a header off a corner kick by Izzy Wentorf in the 33rd minute to extend the lead to 4-0.
Julia Klein got Catholic Central (2-2) on the scoreboard in the 36th minute with a goal assisted by Stephanie Jabrial and the score was 4-1 at the half.
“The kids really put some great combinations together, the most linked passes I’ve ever been associated with,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “They really connected with the ball really well today and it was fun to watch.”
Park goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado had 13 saves and Shelby Jennings also had a really good game defensively, Maletis said.
Eva Lynch scored unassisted for the Lady Toppers in the 70th minute, driving a shot from 30 yards for “the best goal of the season for us,” coach Victor Jabrial said.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, WILMOT 3: The Crusaders gave up an early goal in the second half that tied the match at 3-3, but Lutheran withstood the pressure and didn’t give up anything the rest of the way in a nonconference draw Friday at Wilmot.
The Crusaders (0-4-1) struck early when sophomore Sarah Strande scored in the sixth minute, assisted by sophomore Ellie Jaramillo. Strande (unassisted) scored again in the 21st minute for a 2-0 Lutheran lead.
After the Panthers (0-3-1) scored in the 24th minute, Jaramillo (Strande assist) restored the two-goal lead in the 27th minute.
Lutheran was feeling good has the half approached, coach Peter LaBoda said, but a goal by Wilmot with about 20 seconds left in the half stung a bit.
“We were deflated,” LaBoda said. “We didn’t come out in the second half with the same urgency.”
In the 49th minute, the Panthers scored the equalizer, but the Crusaders regained their composure. Sophomore goalkeeper Isa Matson had 11 saves in the match and LaBoda said junior defender Kierra Mullhally thwarted a potential Wilmot breakaway late in the second half.
Lutheran’s best chance to score was in the 65th minute on a corner kick by junior Bella Jaramillo that Wilmot’s goalie was able to save.
“I was pleased how we were moving the ball and the passing movement off the ball,” LaBoda said. “What we want them to do is starting to click and that’s good to see.”
HORLICK 11, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Morgan Lock scored five goals, four unassisted, and added an assist as the Rebels easily won a nonconference match Friday on Levonian Field at Horlick.
Lexi Behringer had three goals, two unassisted, and Arev Buchaklian added two goals for Horlick (2-3). Mikayla Sims earned the shutout of the Eagles (0-3) in goal.
“It was a good game for us to build our confidence and possession skills,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said.
TREMPER 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels battled, but struggled to find the net in a nonconference loss Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon’s 19 saves kept the Angels (1-5) within striking distance all night.
“She was the woman of the match for us, for sure,” Lake said. “She had some incredible saves and many of those came on point blank shots from Tremper. We’re still so young, but still improving and learning transitions that work with how we play.”
Lake also said the team’s defense, specifically center back Julianna Wilkey, made a lot of key plays against the Trojans offense.
Softball
BURLINGTON 8, UNION GROVE 3: Morgan Klein’s big day helped the Demons beat the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.
Klein led Burlington (9-1, 7-0 SLC) in the circle and at the plate. Klein went the distance, striking out seven, allowing six hits and walking two. As a hitter, Klein went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Demons got out to a lead in the bottom of the second inning with two runs. The Broncos (5-4, 3-3) responded with two runs in the top of the third, then Burlington took back the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the inning.
After the Demons extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth with two runs, Emily Gamble relieved Angela Slattery in the circle for Union Grove in the sixth. The Demons scored three more runs in the inning.
“We were a lot more patient at the plate tonight and our hitters worked the count,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “We did a much better job putting the ball in play against Slattery and the girls made the adjustment when Gamble came in.”
Kendra Baumeister and Alexa Burinda each had two hits and an RBI for the Demons.
Slattery struck out five and walked three. Serafina Weist went 1 for 4 with a steal and an RBI, and Maddie Goode and Anna Dolgaard each had an RBI.
RACINE LUTHERAN 12, WILLIAMS BAY 0: Kat Schmierer gave herself the only run she needed as a pitcher and the Crusaders rolled to a five-inning nonconference victory at Williams Bay.
Schmierer (7-3) led off the game with a home run to start a three-run first inning, then kept the Bulldogs (2-8) in check, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out nine.
After leaving the bases loaded without scoring in the second, Lutheran (7-3) scored six runs in the third and passed the 10-run mark with three in the fifth.
Schmierer went 2 for 3, adding a double and driving in two runs. Mac Burns, Kendyll Holub and Sydney Hoover also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs each, Alexis Peterson had two hits and Jai Wilson had two RBIs on one hit for Lutheran.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 18, WATERFORD 10: The Wolverines and Falcons combined for 28 runs and 36 hits in a wild Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Waterford (4-6, 2-4 SLC) led 2-1 after the first inning. Westosha (5-7, 3-3) took leads of 4-3 after two innings and 7-6 after three innings, then broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 11-6.
Each team had six extra base hits and Rylee Schaaf led the Wolverines with two home runs and three RBIs while going 3 for 5. Rae Barwick went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Morgan Greil had a home run and two RBIs, and Madison Krueger went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
The teams scored at least one run in every half-inning except for Waterford’s hald of the fourth inning.
ST. CATHERINE’S 27, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1: The Angels scored 15 runs in the top of the second inning on the way to a nonconference victory at Living Word Lutheran in Jackson.
The Angels (3-9) finished with 14 hits, led by Summer DeGuire with four, Grace Liapis with three and Mia Prevost and Aniesa Neave with two each. DeGuire, Liapis and Emily Kaisler each drove in three runs.
“There was a lot of everything from us on offense tonight,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Despite what our record says, we aren’t having any problems hitting the ball this season. Now, we just need to cut down on errors.”
Prideaux also said this game was a good boost of confidence for the Angels.
MARTIN LUTHER 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, 10 INNINGS: The Lady Toppers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Spartans held on in the 10th for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the seventh inning, Lainey Dirksmeyer singled home the tying run for Catholic Central (7-3, 5-2 MCC) to send the game to extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth and ninth, Martin Luther (10-1, 4-0 MCC) broke the tie in the top of the 10th on a three-run home run by pitcher Olivia Plewa. The Lady Toppers didn’t go away quietly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning before Plewa shut the door.