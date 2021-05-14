High schools: Waterford track teams shine at Demon Invitational

RACINE LUTHERAN 12, WILLIAMS BAY 0: Kat Schmierer gave herself the only run she needed as a pitcher and the Crusaders rolled to a five-inning nonconference victory at Williams Bay.

Schmierer (7-3) led off the game with a home run to start a three-run first inning, then kept the Bulldogs (2-8) in check, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out nine.

After leaving the bases loaded without scoring in the second, Lutheran (7-3) scored six runs in the third and passed the 10-run mark with three in the fifth.

Schmierer went 2 for 3, adding a double and driving in two runs. Mac Burns, Kendyll Holub and Sydney Hoover also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs each, Alexis Peterson had two hits and Jai Wilson had two RBIs on one hit for Lutheran.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 18, WATERFORD 10: The Wolverines and Falcons combined for 28 runs and 36 hits in a wild Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

Waterford (4-6, 2-4 SLC) led 2-1 after the first inning. Westosha (5-7, 3-3) took leads of 4-3 after two innings and 7-6 after three innings, then broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 11-6.