High schools: Waterford splits at New Berlin West Invitational
The Waterford High School girls tennis team split their two dual meets Saturday at the New Berlin West Invitational.

The Wolverines beat New Berlin West 5-2 and lost to Whitnall 4-3.

Chloe McClure (No. 3 singles), Audrey Morgan (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Katie Benavides and Brianna Kron each won both of their matches Saturday.

McClure beat Erica Marciniak of West 6-2, 7-5 and Morgan Milan of Whitnall 6-4, 7-6; Morgan beat Maggie Kolp of West 7-6, 7-5 and Abigail Koch of Whitnall 6-1, 6-2; and Benavides and Kron beat Morgan Maxey-Hannah Sundararajar of West 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 and Maia Pinter-Caidlyn Walisiewicz of Whitnall 7-6, 6-3.

Also winning for Waterford against West was Riley Higgins, who beat Gabby Bennett 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok, who beat Maisha Islam-Maddie Spychalla 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Allen and Leshok took Sydney Reinhard and Lillian Pinczak of Whitnall to three sets, but lost 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

