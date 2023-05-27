Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Waterford High School softball team is the regional champion. And it’s hard to believe the Wolverines could have accomplished that in a more dramatic fashion.

Ali Funk scored on passed ball in the 21st inning as Waterford edged Janseville Parker 3-2 in a WIAA Division 1 regional Friday at Waterford.

Waterford starting pitcher Jaydin Kiser struck out 23 in 13 innings and did not allow an earned run. Darby O’Dwyer struck out 10 in eight innings of relief and allowed just two hits.

Parker pitcher Hannah Bolly struck out 22 in 20⅔ innings.

“The game will be unforgettable,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said.

Waterford (17-6) set up its winning run when Felicity McPhetridge advanced Funk to second base with what Krueger said was a “perfect” sacrifice bunt. Funk then went to third when Kiser hit a ball up the middle. Funk then scored on a passed ball.

“I told her that if a ball is away or passed, you run immediately,” Krueger said. “She flew fast and slid hard for the win.”

Jenna Bjorne and Kiser each had three hits.

Krueger singled out catchers Reilly Galton and Sam Talavera.

“I can’t say enough about my catchers,” he said. “They locked down behind the plate.”

Baseball

UNION GROVE 11, CASE 1: Coming off a 10-0 loss to Waterford Wednesday that cost it the outright Southern Lakes Conference championship, the Union Grove High School baseball team rebounded in a big way Saturday.

Junior Jack Wolf and senior Nathan Williams combined on a no-hitter, as the Broncos concluded their regular season with an 11-1 nonconference victory over Case at Case. The game ended after the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Wolf struck out eight in four innings with no walks. Williams came on to pitch the fifth inning and struck out two.

Williams led the way offensively for Union Grove (20-3), going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs. Sophomore leadoff hitter Braxton Hinds went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs.

Also leading Union Grove was sophomore Leo Weist, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs.

Case is 7-19.

Soccer

PARK 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 1: Grace Betker scored three goals and added an assist, as the Panthers finished off their regular season with a nonconference victory over Parker in Janesville.

Betker’s goals came in the fourth, 10th and 19th minutes. All three were assisted by Izzy Wentorf.

Also scoring for Park (11-9) were Ellie Khreish and Shelby Jennings.

Parker’s only goal came on a penalty kick in the 71st minute.