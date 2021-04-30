High schools: Waterford softball flips the script on Union Grove

Gall struck out five, walked one and hit two batters. Offensively, Ryan Santi and Luke Klekamp both went 2 for 3 with three RBI games.

Horlick coach Tyler Funk said Gall’s command of the zone made it tough for Horlick to make any solid contact.

“He pounded the zone and his curveball had us off-guard all night,” Funk said. “His stuff looked really good tonight.”

Track and field

INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: The Case girls won three events and were second or third in five others and finished second among six teams at Kenosha.

Huriyyah Ghuari won the shot put for the Eagles with a toss of 28-6½ and was second in the discus with a throw of 72.1. Audrey Amaya won the 1,600 meters in 5:25.79 and Charlatte Shelby won the 800 in 2:41.49.

Also taking second for Case were Tashanti Cameron in the high jump (4-6) and Ariana Rabet in the 100 meters (13.67).

The top finisher for Horlick (fourth, 5 points) was Jacqui Martinez-Ponce, who was third in the triple jump (26-7), and the top finisher for Prairie (sixth, 4) was Makiyah Thompson, who was third in the 100 meters (13.70).