The Waterford Wolverines football team scratched a big itch on Thursday night.
For the first time in four seasons, the Wolverines defeated the three-time Southern Lakes Conference defending champion Lake Geneva Badgers.
Waterford broke open a 7-7 game at halftime, raced to a 41-7 lead and finally won 41-20 at Waterford.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half. Neither team managed to score in the first quarter and each scored a touchdown in the second quarter, making it 7-7 at halftime.
Grant Dumez scored on a 1-yard-run for the Badgers and Waterford running back Tanner Keller answered with a 3-yard-scoring run.
Waterford (2-1, 1-0 SLC) scored 28 unanswered points following its first touchdown.
And that was just the beginning of Keller’s monster night. The Wolverines junior scored three more rushing touchdowns in the second half to give his team control of the game.
Along with Keller’s two third quarter rushing touchdowns, Dominic Miller rushed for a 59-yard score and Josh Szeklinski returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.
Ultimately, the Keller show proved to be too much for the Badgers. He gained 190 yards on 18 carries and accounted for four of the Wolverines six touchdowns.
The Badgers (0-3, 0-1 SLC) threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Despite the turnovers, they had 19 first downs — 11 more than the Wolverines.
RACINE LUTHERAN 56, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14: The Crusaders scored early and often as they dominated the Pacers in their first Metro Classic Conference game of the season at Horlick Field.
The Crusaders (3-0, 1-0 MCC) dictated the tempo of the game and were physical at the point of attack, according to Lutheran coach Scott Smith.
“We were much stronger up front and we really dominated the line of scrimmage which allowed us to control the game,” Smith said.
The Crusaders used that strong offensive line to take a 49-0 lead into halftime and didn’t stop there. They scored once more in the second half to secure a comfortable victory.
Special teams was also key for the Crusaders as they returned three punts for touchdowns.
“It is often overlooked, but our special teams were outstanding tonight,” Smith said. “Every time we forced them to punt we got in great field position and it really helped us control the game.”
Tyler Tenner and James Wilson each returned punts for touchdowns.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 1, WAUWATOSA WEST 1: The Broncos battled to a tie in a nonconference match at Union Grove.
The Broncos (4-0-2) scored in the 27th minute when Dylan Fleischman found the back of the net. The Trojans made some defensive adjustments and scored an equalizer in the 79th minute.
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, BURLINGTON 1: Colton Krueger scored a goal in a nonconference loss at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
Krueger’s goal came in the 43rd minute on an assist by Drew Stutzman. Goalkeeper Grant Koenen saved five shots for the Demons (2-3-0).
HOMESTEAD 2, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks first match of the season was much closer than the scoreline indicated.
Despite nearly matching Homestead in shots, Prairie couldn’t find the back of the net. Prairie’s 10 shots included one in the first half that rattled of the cross bar.
Christian Cape and Devon Stoltenberg each made two saves for the Hawks and each allowed a goal.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN: The Angels improved to 3-0 with victories over Kenosha Bradford and Shorewood in the triangular meet.
St. Catherine’s defeated Bradford 25-16, 25-21 and Shorewood 25-17, 25-20.
Tye Ojala and Jared Sandkuhler led the Angels with 15 kills each while Sam May tallied 45 assists.
Girls golf
CASE-HORLICK: Lauren Chiappetta led the Eagles to victory in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links. Chiappetta medaled with a low score of 44 for Case (2-1).
Horlick was unable to field a complete team, but golfers Arianna Singer and Hannah Stone turned in solid performances. Singer shot a 47 while Stone carded a 54.
UNION GROVE 191, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 217: Sydney Staaden earned medalist honors with a 6-over-par 42 and helped the Broncos win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Brighton Dale Links.
Also for the Broncos (2-1), Ali Torhorst and Vernoica Parco both carded a 47.
WILMOT 219, BURLINGTON 242: Saige Heelein shot a 52 to lead the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Ruthie Straight added a 57 for Burlington. Keegan Destree of Wilmot was the medalist with a 43.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 4, WATERFORD 3: Singles players May Jagodzinski, Emily Rauch and Trinity Northrup helped power the Demons to a Southern Lakes Conference dual match victory at Burlington.
Burlington (1-1 SLC) also got a win from No. 2 doubles duo Kate Zott and Alexandria Naber, who beat Grace Henrichs and Ana Garcia 6-1, 6-2.
At singles, Jagodzinski beat Miranda Vescio 6-1, 6-2, Rauch beat Claire Bleimehel 6-1, 6-2, and Northrup defeated Taylor Novak 6-1 6-1.
UNION GROVE 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Union Grove swept a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at Delavan-Darien.
No. 1 singles Chloe Woods defeated Paulina Cruz 6-1, 7-6 and No. 2 singles Kayla Maurer defeated Annyce Peralta 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles duo Brooke Weis and Kaitlyn Krause defeated Ian Flores and Angel Tazalaar 6-1, 6-0.
HORLICK 5, PARK 2: Horlick swept the singles and won a Southeast Conference dual match at Horlick.
No. 1 singles Jenelle Schell defeated Alexandria Gilespie 6-0, 6-3, No. 2 singles Ella Dawson defeated Claudia Dieck 6-1, 6-1 and No. 3 singles Embriya Mason defeated Abigail Senzig 6-2, 6-0.
Park was led by No. 2 doubles team of Erica Robinson and Adell Senzig who won their match 6-0, 6-1.
INDIAN TRAIL 5, CASE 2: Freshman Bojana Pozder improved to 15-0, but the Eagles lost a a Southeast Conference dual match at Kenosha.
PRAIRIE 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Prairie won all three of its matches in a Metro Classic Conference dual match at Prairie.
No. 1 singles player Sarah Gesner defeated Natalie Labicki 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles player Gabriela Davis defeated Grace McCormick 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 singles player Andrea Palmen defeated Sophie Ward 6-0, 6-0.
THOMAS MORE 5, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 2: No. 2 singles player Clare Veranth and No. 1 doubles players Anne Howard and Annemarie Letsch both recorded wins for St. Catherine’s in a Metro Classic Conference dual match at Lockwood Park in Racine.
Veranth defeated Erin Horzowski 6-0, 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in conference, while Howard and Letsch defeated Alaina Adams and Christina Alicea 6-2, 6-4, and also improved to 2-0 in conference.
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: No. 2 singles player Clare Veranth and No. 1 doubles players Annemarie Letsch and Anne Howard continued their winning ways today in a Metro Classic Conference dual match at Lockwood.
Veranth defeated Claire Schilz 6-0, 6-0 and Annemarie Letsch and Anne Howard defeated Abigail Sheehan and Sarah Naber 6-0, 6-0.
Catholic Central’s win came from No. 1 singles player Natalie Labicki who defeated Kate Smith 6-3, 6-4.
Girls volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Angels defeated the Spartans in their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season.
After winning the first two sets 25-18, 25-16, the Angels let Martin Luther back into the match in the third set losing 20-25. The Angels (5-4, 1-0 MCC) won the fourth set 25-23.
Abby Delsman had 19 kills, nine digs and served three aces for the Angels.
PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Prairie went 1-2 at the four-team event, defeating Clinton 25-11, 25-13, and losing to Bradford 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 and Oak Creek 26-24, 25-17.
The Hawks (3-2) were led by Driea Bode, who had 24 kills and eight aces. Jolie Larson had 30 assists and four blocks, while Jamie May had 32 digs.
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Demons took control after a tight first set to win their first Southern Lakes Conference match of the season at Burlington.
Burlington escaped with a 27-25 first set victory, then dominated the next two games 25-14, 25-12.
Coley Haggard had 11 kills and Kaley Blake added 34 assists. Sam Naber held down the defense with 11 digs.
Karlee Lois was strong for Union Grove, having 21 assists, six kills and seven digs.
WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference dual match 25-14, 25-14, 25-19.
Mariah Grunze led Waterford with 22 kills, three aces and a block. She also had a .457 hitting percentage. Delaney Thomas had 11 digs and Aspyn Krygiel had 23 assists.
