Rain might have cut short the Southern Lakes Conference girls golf tournament Tuesday, but Aubrie Torhorst is pretty happy.
Playing in steady and often heavy rain, the Waterford High School senior shot a 2-over-par 37 on the front nine at Twin Lakes Country Club in Twin Lakes to win the SLC Tournament individual title.
The tournament was scheduled for 18 holes.
Torhorst, who had two birdies in her round, won by four strokes over runner-up Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva Badger. Torhorst’s sophomore teammate, Sophia Schoenfeld, was fourth with a 45.
“Aubrie is finding her game at the right time of the year,” Waterford coach Robb Shales said.
Two Union Grove golfers, senior Sydney Staaden (47) and sophomore Veronica Parco (48), finished sixth and eighth, respectively, and led the Broncos to second place with 200.
Badger had four players break 50 and won the team title with 182.
Shales said Torhorst got off to a good start, chipping to within four feet and parring the 450-yard, par-5 first hole. She was 1-under-par after a birdie on the 279-yard, par-4 third hole.
Torhorst had her second birdie, on the 267-yard, par-4 seventh, as the skies opened up. In the downpour, Shales said she could barely see her second shot, but it ended up three feet from the cup. On the next hole, Torhorst four-putted for double bogey, but it was understandable as she had to whack her putt to roll through the standing water on the green.
“She had to hit her first putt as hard as humanly possible,” Shales said. “It was like over the mountain and through the river, literally.”
Union Grove also got a 52 from junior Liz Torhorst and a 53 from freshman Ali Torhorst.
“It rained the entire time, with rain accumulating on a few of the greens, and the mosquitoes were brutal,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “We were in the last grouping and the conditions for the last couple of groups on holes 8 and 9 were pretty bad. The girls all hit the ball much better than their scores indicate.”
Burlington, which was led by juniors Saige Heelein with a 55 and Serra Brehm with a 57, was seventh with 271.
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE: Jolie Larson finished with 60 kills, served six aces and had four blocks as the host Hawks defeated all three teams at their own quadrangular.
Prairie served 22 aces in the three matches, beating Whitefish Bay 25-15, 25-15, Ozaukee 25-18, 25-9 and Port Washington 25-5, 25-12.
Jamie May added five aces and had 32 digs, while Katie Gumina had 34 assists for the Hawks.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Lady Toppers dominated the Cavaliers 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 in a Metro Classic Conference match in Milwaukee.
Catholic Central (18-7, 4-0 MCC) got 12 kills from Sammie Seib and 31 assists from Elizabeth Klein. Grace Antlfinger had 36 digs.
WILLIAMS BAY 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders fell in a Metro Classic Conference match 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17 at Williams Bay. Jackie Kellner led Lutheran (17-7) with 15 kills, 15 digs and four blocks. Alexis Peterson had 34 assists.
BURLINGTON 3, ELKHORN 0: The Demons made quick work of the Elks, winning a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-5, 25-8, 25-10 at Elkhorn.
Emily Alan had eight kills, Coley Haggard added six, while Mackenzie Leach served three aces and had six digs. Kaley Blake had 22 assists and Sam Naber served five aces for the Demons (23-3).
UNION GROVE 3, BADGER 0: Karlee Lois had 28 kills, eight digs and served three aces as the Broncos swept a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 at Lake Geneva.
Olivia Dir added 11 kills, four aces, four digs and two blocks, while Allison Lentz had 10 kills and seven digs.
WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Mariah Grunze had 23 kills, Aspyn Krygiel had 23 assists and Peyton Strasser had 11 digs as the Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 at Delavan. Anna Shipley served four aces.
HORLICK 3, PARK 0: Aly Hanstedt and Haley Wilkinson each had eight kills as the Rebels swept a Southeast Conference match 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 at Park.
Kelsey Jacobs had 26 assists and seven digs for Horlick (4-12, 1-3 SEC), while Samantha Hills added seven digs.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 0: The Eagles came up short in a Southeast Conference match, losing 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 at Kenosha.
Case (3-15, 0-4 SEC) battled, but could not get the big points they needed down the stretch, coach Willie Maryland III said.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks rolled through the singles flights without losing a game to win a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.
Gabriela Davis, at No. 1 singles, defeated Tess Almond 6-0, 6-0 to lead the way. Andrea Palmen, Molly Cookman and Regan Kocourek also won in straight shutout sets at No. 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 104, ELKHORN 66: The Demons had six first-place finishes and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.
In the meet's first event, Burlington's 200-meter medley relay team of Emma Langley, Megan Schultz, Libby Slauson and Amanda Richards won in 2:17.73.
Schultz also won the 200 freestyle (2:23.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.67), while Langley won the 200 individual medley (2:53.12).
Boys soccer
CASE 4, HORLICK 1: Down 1-0 at halftime, the Eagles roared back, scoring four goals and winning a Southeast Conference match at Case.
Israel Duran put the Rebels (3-6-1, 1-2-1 SEC) ahead in the 25th minute on an unassisted goal.
But Case (4-3-3, 2-0-1) got a goal from Brenden Baugrud two minutes into the second half to equalize and scored two more goals — by Shawn Maringer and Jake Passehl — in the next 20 minutes to take a 3-1 lead.
Chase Werner saved five shots for Case.
TREMPER 2, PARK 0: The Panthers battled, but dropped a Southeast Conference match at Pershing Park.
The Panthers (0-7, 0-4 SEC) played well, according to coach Cameron Pope, but just could not make the most of their shots on goal.
UNION GROVE 10, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos scored early and often, winning a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Logan Farrington led the Broncos (8-1-3, 3-1 SLC) by scoring five goals — four in the first half — to bring his season total to 24.
Ricardo Farfan added two goals and Jake Anderson added another as Union Grove led 7-0 lead at half. Gavin Green, Christian Lentz and Farrington scored in the second half and the game was ended in the 76th minute.
WATERFORD 5, BADGER 0: Chris Estrada scored three goals to help the Wolverines win a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.
Waterford (10-4, 3-1 SLC) got goals from Estrada and Jack DeGreef early in the first half and led 2-0 at half. In the second half, Estrada added two more goals and assisted on Jake Cheaver's goal.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, HORLICK 0: The Demons served well and controlled the match, defeating the Rebels 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 in a nonconference match at Burlington.
The Demons (8-3-2) served well and ball control, according to coach Mike Jones. Tyler Duesing led the offense with nine kills, while David Paul had 31 assists. Malik Tiedt had nine digs and served three aces for Burlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.