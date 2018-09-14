Kelsey Radobicky blew away the girls field in the Franklin Invitational Friday.
The Waterford High School sophomore broke away from the pack in the second half of the race and won the individual title going away in the Franklin Invitational at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
Radobicky finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:00.47 seconds, almost 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Bella Lozier (2:13.03), a Shorewood freshman.
“I thought she ran an extremely smart race,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “She went out in the top five, then took control at the two-mile mark.
“She’s learning how to race and is letting the race develop in front of her.”
Junior Jayda Obluck finished sixth (20:39.19) as the Wolverines finished fifth with 110 points. Germantown won the meet with 58.
“(Radobicky) and Jayda are a great 1-2 punch for us,” Schreiber said. “Both are running confidently.”
In the boys race, Waterford had four top-20 finishes, led by senior Ian Williams, and finished third with 76 points. Kenosha Indian Trail won with 44 and Franklin was second with 65.
Williams finished fifth in 17:02.75, about 32 seconds behind winner Trey Meier of Indian Trail (16:30.14). The Wolverines’ other top-20 runners were junior Dan Pankowski (13th, 17:55.94), junior Hunter Karpinski (15th, 17:58.64) and sophomore Connor Zach (19th, 18:23.38).
Boys soccer
WATERFORD 4, CRISTO REY JESUIT 1: A multi-goal game by Drew Degreef helped push the Wolverines over Cristo Rey Jesuit of Milwaukee on the first day of the New Berlin West Invitational.
Degreef’s goals for the Wolverines (8-3) came in the 15th minute, unassisted, and the 50th minute on an assist by Chris Estrada.
Jack Degreef and Owen Mehring also scored, with Jack Degreef’s goal coming in the 30th minute (unassisted) and Mehring’s goal coming in the 65th minute (Tristan McNair assist). Michael Hyland had four saves for the Wolverines.
PRAIRIE 1, TREMPER 0: A second-half goal by Jason Frosch was the difference in the Hawks' nonconference win at Prairie. Frosch’s goal came in the 64th minute off an assist from Max Yde.
Goalkeeper Christian Cape had nine saves and recorded his second shutout for Prairie (3-2-1).
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (3-5-1) outshot the Lancers 25-4, but couldn’t find the back of the net and lost a nonconference match at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
CHRISTIAN LIFE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: After falling behind 2-0 at the half, Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda switched up his lineup and Christian Life was held to one fluke goal in the second half in a nonconference match at Kenosha.
LaBoda said he talked to his players at halftime and talked about effort and it translated into solid play after the lineup changes. LaBoda said Will Schuessler showed some senior leadership that helped lead to the extra effort for Lutheran (0-5-1).
The final goal came late in the match when Crusaders goalkeeper Matt Burzack, who made 14 saves, was blinded by the sun and couldn’t see the ball.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 4, UNION GROVE 3: May Jagodzinski improved to 5-2 at No. 1 singles in Southern Lakes Conference play as the Demons won an SLC dual meet at Union Grove.
Jagodzinski defeated Union Grove’s Chloe Woods 6-0, 6-2. Also for the Demons, Emily Rauch defeated Jillian Reiter 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Alexandria Naber beat Brenna Lekschas 7-6 (5), 6-1 at No. 4 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Ball and Kate Zott beat Maddy Hansen and Cami Good 7-5, 5-1 (ret.).
For Union Grove, the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Weis and Kaitlyn Krause defeated Caitlyn Matson and Emily Zyleser 6-3, 6-1 to improve to 8-2. Kayla Maurer (No. 2 singles) and Kelsey Kemper and Sam Chizek (No. 3 doubles) also got victories for Union Grove.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP, PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: Tuesday, Megan Schultz won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:26.65, the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.96 and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay (2:05.48) to lead Burlington Co-op to a pair of dual meet victories in a Southern Lakes Conference three-team meet at Edgerton.
The Demons beat Edgerton 97-73 and Prairie-St. Catherine’s 140-29.
Prairie-St. Catherine’s finished fifth in all three relays and lost to Edgerton 140-29.
