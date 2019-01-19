The best was back in action for the Waterford High School wrestling team Saturday afternoon.
State-ranked Hayden Halter wrestled in his first string of matches since getting injured at The Cheesehead Tournament Jan. 4-5 and returned to his dominant self at Fort Atkinson in the Terry Kramer Open
Halter, ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won the championship at 120 pounds and Waterford finished in second out of 15 schools at 393.5. Slinger won the open at 480.5.
In addition to Halter, who won three of his five matches by pin, the Wolverines had two other first place finishers.
Alex Guardiola (152) pinned his first three opponents and then won his next two matches by technical fall to win an individual championship. Guardiola was also awarded most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Joshua Cherba (126) won his first four matches by pin, then beat Janesville Craig’s Mayson MacLennan by major decision (22-9) in the final.
“It was good to see Hayden back out there,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He’s been banged up for awhile now, but he looked dominant today; he just needed some time to recover. Overall, I thought the team did a great job. Josh wrestled the best I’ve seen him wrestle all year and Alex was tremendous too.”
HIGHLANDER INVITATIONAL: Burlington dominated at Mequon on Friday, finishing in first in the 26-team meet with 412.5 points.
Jaden Bird (113 pounds) and Ben Kumprey (138) won individual championships, while Grant Koenen (120), Zach Weiler (132) and Qwade Gehring (170) placed second.
Bird, ranked No. 1 at 113, won his first four matches by pin. Then he defeated Reedsville’s Caleb Delsman by major decision (12-4) to win the championship.
Kumprey, ranked No. 10 at 138, won two matches by pin, two by technical falls and the championship with a 5-1 decision over Germantown’s Isaac Riddle.
“I was really happy with our performance,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “It’s always good to come out of a big tournament like this in first place, and all the credit goes to our guys; they were great.”
Union Grove placed 14th at 165 points. Cooper Willis, ranked No. 5 at 106, won his weight class and improved to 33-2. He won two matches by pin, beat Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen in the semifinal by a major decision (9-0), and defeated Hartford’s Tyler Klein 10-3 to win the title,
“Cooper wrestled really well in this tournament and it’s now been 13 matches since his last loss,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.
Case finished 17th overall at 137 points. Jay Shelmidine (285) placed second with his only loss coming to eventual champion Marco Contreras of Oconomowoc.
Horlick placed 21st at 96.5 points. Nick Cihler (145) finished seventh with pins against Case’s Julian Cintron, Menomonee Falls’ Ethan Neal and Union Grove’s Gianni Scacco.
Boys basketball
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 67, PARK 60: The Panthers saw their eight-game winning streak snapped at the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield Central.
Demonta Hudson led Park (8-3) with 22 points and he made three 3-pointers. Larry Canady and Nobal Days added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Panthers trailed by only one point at halftime, but were never able to gain a lead in the second half. Central improved to 11-2.
SUSSEX HAMILTON 74, HORLICK 39: After a thrilling one-point victory Friday night against Kenosha Bradford, the Rebels were outmatched at the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield Central.
The Rebels (5-10) trailed 33-23 at halftime and scored 16 points in the second half. Senior Marquise Milton, who averages 24.9 points per game, was held to a season-low 17.
Girls basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 73, ST. CATHERINE’S 32: After losing their last two games, the Crusaders got back to winning with a Metro Classic Conference victory at St. Catherine’s.
Lutheran, ranked No. 6 in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, was powered by Morgann Gardner’s double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Caroline Strande’s 28 points.
“We are back to playing Crusader basketball,” said Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, whose team improved to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in the MCC. “This was an all-around great game for us.”
Molly O’Regan led the Angels (2-13, 0-9 MCC) with 11 points.
Boys swimming
BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: Led by Drew Esson and Ryan Hart, Case swam their way to a fifth-place finish at the 10-team meet at Kenosha.
The Eagles finished at 330 points, the best finish of the three Racine County teams competing. Horlick was eighth (190), while Park was 10th with 11 points. Franklin won the meet at 689.
Esson and Hart were part of the second-place 200-yard medley relay team (1:48.03) that finished less than a second behind Indian Trail (1:47.51).
Esson and Hart also finished third and fourth respectively in the 50 freestyle with times of 23.55 and 23.70 seconds.
Freshman diver Azaan McCray scored a 423.85 points and placed second on Friday night, when the diving portion of the meet was held. Senior Simeon Gray Jr. placed eighth with a score of 248.2.
For the Rebels, Austin Lentz placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.77, a lifetime best, and Scotty Palmer placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.84, a seasonal best. He also finished sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.45.
Park didn’t have any swimmers compete. Sophomore Cullen Krogh placed 11th on Friday night during the diving portion of the invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.