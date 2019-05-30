Waterford High School’s Fay brothers took their tenacious mentality into the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison and reaped the benefits with a victory.
Sam and Josh, both seniors, won 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 against Manitowoc Lincoln’s Aidan Newberg and Jack Rotter and used their experience from last year’s first-round loss to persevere and advance.
“This was almost an identical situation to last season when these guys lost in a three-set tiebreaker,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “They used that close match from last year and all the other close ones throughout their career to pull this one out today.
“After they dropped the second set, the message was ‘just hit the reset button’,” Schuster said. “I’m very proud of them and I’m happy that we are moving on.”
The Fay’s (22-6) will play the No. 2-seeded doubles team of Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski (27-3) of Marquette University in the second round on Friday.
“It’s going to be a battle tomorrow, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Schuster said. “They just need to play loose and have fun with it.”
Also in Division 1, Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian (18-12) nearly advanced to the second round in his first appearance at state. The sophomore took the first set against Chippewa Falls’ Sean Martin 7-6, then dropped the next two 5-7, 15-17.
“Aaron had match-point at 14-13 and he started cramping,” Horlick coach Jake Berce said. “This was a really long, hard-fought match and he just couldn’t pull it out in the end. We know that he is only going to come back stronger from this and I couldn’t be more proud of the season he put together.”
In Division 2, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran’s Ethan Woitach won against Catholic Memorial’s Paul Mrochinski in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.
“It was a real nervous start,” Angels’ coach Dave Mooney said. “Once he got it going, he was great. He was down 4-3 in the first set, then won the next three. He’s feeling good and roaring to take on the defending state champ tomorrow; this was our first state win for the program since 2016.”
The defending state champion is No. 1-seeded Pablo Dale (17-0) of Brookfield Academy.
For Prairie, Pranav Bajaj lost to Pius XI Catholic’s Andrew Larson 6-0, 6-4 and the doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez lost to Kohler’s Johnny Vallo and Xavier Dekeme 7-6, 2-6, 13-11.
“Pius’ player was nearly flawless against Pranav,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “He tried to find his game in the second set, but his opponent did well to keep his rhythm off.
“As for our doubles team, they had four match points and played those points well. It’s disappointing to see them lose in a super tiebreak, but they had a great season.”
Baseball
WATERFORD 6, BRADFORD 3: The Wolverines pulled off an upset in their WIAA Division 1 regional final, rallying for four runs in the seventh inning on back-to-back-to-back home runs to beat the No. 8-ranked Red Devils at Bradford in Kenosha.
Waterford (13-13) trailed 3-0 after five innings, but the offense came to life in the sixth and seventh.
The top of the Wolverines’ batting order combined to go 6 for 11 with three home runs and five RBIs. Kyle Huckstorf went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Chapman was 1 for 3 with a home run and a RBI, and Boyd Biggs went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
“They key moment in the game came in the seventh with a runner on and Kyle at the plate,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “It was a 2-2 count on him and they threw a curveball over the outside corner, which they thought should have been a strike.
“On the next pitch, Kyle hit a shot down the right-field line that hit off the foul pole for a two-run shot and that gave us the lead (4-3). Andrew and Boyd hit home runs in the next two at-bats and we took the game from there.”
Waterford starting pitcher Cole Weinkauf went five innings, allowed two earned runs on eight hits and struck out three. Biggs came on in relief, fired two scoreless innings and earned the save.
“Cole pitched a heck of a game today and he kept us in it when we weren’t hitting,” Bestland said. “Without his effort, we don’t win.”
Kenosha Tremper will play host to Waterford in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at 1 p.m.
BURLINGTON 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Starting pitcher Trey Krause was dominant for the Demons in a Division 1 regional final win at Badger High School.
Burlington (21-5), ranked No. 2 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, fell behind in the first inning after the Falcons scored a run on a wild pitch.
Krause settled down after that and finished with 12 strikeouts over seven innings of work.
Burlington scored its two runs in the fourth and sixth innings respectively. Courtesy runner Danny Peterson scored in the fourth inning on a dropped third strike and in the sixth inning on a single by Tucker Strommen.
“Danny was great for us and provided us a lot of speed on the basepaths,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “This was a hard-fought game on both ends.”
The Demons will play the winner of Friday’s game between Muskego and Wilmot at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tremper.
“We’ve played in a lot of one-run ballgames this year and I think we’re ready for whatever test is thrown our way,” Staude said. “We don’t give in.”
Girls soccer
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Lady Toppers won their first playoff game in school history as forward Mia Sassano scored two goals in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (8-3-2), which started a varsity team in 2016, scored three goals in the first half. Sassano scored the first two, assisted by Emma Klein and Julia Klein, followed by a Julia Klein goal, assisted by Elizabeth Klein.
In the second half, Sammie Seib and Elizabeth Klein scored unassisted goals.
“We are very happy with the result,” Catholic Central coach Victor Jabrial said. “The girls played very hard and we are looking forward to our next game.”
The Lady Toppers will play defending Division 4 state championship Kenosha St. Joseph in a regional final on Saturday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0: Molly O’Regan and Sadie Gilbert had a hand in six of the Angels’ seven goals in a Division 4 regional semifinal win at Union Grove High School.
Gilbert scored the first two goals of the game in the 25th and 33rd minute, both assisted by O’Regan. Then, O’Regan scored unassisted in the 38th and assisted by Gilbert in the 40th. Gilbert and O’Regan traded goals and assists in the 52nd and 57th minute.
Jessica Nehmer scored her first varsity goal in the 60th minute unassisted to give the Angels (9-10-1) a 7-0 lead. Goalkeeper Isabella Ramon made two saves.
St. Catherine’s will play Shoreland Lutheran Saturday in a regional final at The Prairie School.
