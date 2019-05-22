The Fay twins have advanced to state for a second straight year.
Sam and Josh Fay, Waterford’s No. 1 doubles team, defeated Kenosha Bradford’s Pedro Franco and Zach Kozmer 7-6 (3), 6-2 in their first match at the WIAA Division 1 Lake Geneva Badger Sectional. The win advanced the senior brothers to state and improved their record this year to 22-6.
“They got the job done,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “This year they committed to doubles from day one. Twenty-two wins is the fruits of their labor.”
The brothers unfortunately were caught off-guard by the difficult weather conditions against Kenosha Indian Trail in the following match, according to Schuster. The brothers lost via injury default in the third set to Ben Haigh and Cole Reigel 3-6, 6-1, 0-2 because of the heat causing cramping issues, Schuster said. The brothers also lost via injury default to Kenosha Tremper’s Ben Goss and Ryan Whynott.
“They played well today against tough conditions,” Schuster said. “It was hot and windy. It was a struggle for a lot of dudes out there.”
Aaron Antreassian, at No. 1 singles for Horlick, lost in the opening round to Badger’s Mason Sniatynski 6-2, 6-1. There remains a chance the Horlick sophomore could advance as a special qualifier by Friday, according to Horlick coach Jacob Berce.
“(Antreassian) played really tough,” Berce said. “He hung in there with one of the best players in the state. I am proud of the way that he was able to play.”
Malik Tiedt, at No. 1 singles for Burlington, lost in the opening round to Indian Trail’s Martin Blagoev. The senior finished the season with a 12-12 record at No. 1 singles.
Mukwonago won the sectional with 48 points. Waterford was seventh (14), Horlick tied for eighth with Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (6) and Case was 10th (4).
DIVISION 2: At the Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional at Pleasant Valley Tennis Club in Jackson, no Prairie or St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran entries were able to earn an automatic berth into next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.
At No. 1 singles, Prairie’s Pranav Bajaj lost 6-2, 6-2 to Daniel Taleghani of University School of Milwaukee, and the Angels’ Ethan Woitach lost 6-2, 6-2 to Pablo Dale of Brookfield Academy.
Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez lost to Matt Cooper and Addison Elliott of University School 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Players in No. 1 flights need to win their first matches to automatically qualify for state.
Nick Ruffo took second at No. 2 singles for Prairie. Ruffo beat Danny Gridley of University School 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the title match. Ruffo needed to win to advance to the WIAA state tournament., but he was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Brookfield Academy’s Tayte Matthews.
“The boys played well,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Our No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles peaked at the right time. Unfortunately so did their opponents.”
Prairie’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams placed third. JD Dreifuerst and Finn Chilsen defeated Whitnall’s Trevor Kubenik and Gio Dinon 7-5, 6-1 and Quincy Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst defeated new Berlin West’s George Certalic and Charlie Blinka 6-3, 6-2.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran’s Sam French placed third at No. 2 singles, beat Gridley 6-2, 7-6 (5). Kethan Bajaj, at No. 3 singles for Prairie, placed second and lost to Brookfield Academy’s Andy Liu 6-3, 6-1.
Brookfield Academy won the sectional with 52 points. Prairie placed fourth (26) and St.Catherine’s/Lutheran placed 14th (7).
Boys golf
ST. CATHERINE’S: Senior Grant Wininger was the medalist for the Angels at the WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Regional, but it took a playoff to get the team to next week’s sectional tournament.
Wininger shot a 3-over-par 75 at The Broadlands in North Prairie and St. Catherine’s tied East Troy for fourth at 390 (the top four teams advance to the sectional). The Angels won the team playoff 25-27 on the first playoff hole.
Wininger had a consistent round, shooting even-par 36 on the front nine and 3-over 39 on the back. He had one birdie, on the par-5 sixth hole. He hit 11 greens in regulation and had 31 putts.
Junior Lee Schatzman had the next best score for the Angels, shooting a 101. Fellow junior Vinnie Ruffalo shot a 104 and came back on the back nine with a 47 after shooting a 57 on the front. Jackson Bandkowski rounded out the top four in scoring with a 110, a 39-shot improvement from the last time the Angels played The Broadlands (April 13) and a 14-stroke improvement over his previous best score (124).
“We got a great result from Jackson Bandkowski in the No. 5 spot,” St. Catherine’s coach Dave Arkenberg said. “He’s dropped 40-plus strokes over the last eight weeks.”
On the first playoff hole, Wininger got up and down for a par 5 and Traykiese Gillentine, whose 113 during the round didn’t count toward the team score, had a key 6, Arkenberg said. Schatzman and Ruffalo each had 7s, Ruffalo’s coming after hitting his first tee shot in the water and having to go back to hit a second tee shot.
“(Ruffalo) was demoralized, but he laced another tee shot and got a 7 on the hole, which was instrumental (in the playoff),” Arkenberg said.
The sectional on Tuesday is hosted by St. Catherine’s at Meadowbrook Country Club, a course Wininger and the Angels are familiar with. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to the state tournament June 3-4 at University Ridge in Verona.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos had a couple players struggle, but they advanced to next week’s sectional tournament by finishing fourth at the WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional at Brighton Dale Links.
Union Grove totaled 347 on the Blue Spruce course, 15 shots behind winner Greendale and nine shots ahead of fifth-place New Berlin Eisenhower (the top four teams advance to the sectional).
Broncos seniors Connor Brown and Nate Koch shot 78 and 81, respectively, to finish third and fifth.
Brown didn’t start well, making a double bogey on the first hole after losing his ball on his first tee shot and having to hit a second tee shot. He recovered well to shoot 40 on the front nine and 38 on the back. He had 11 pars and a birdie.
“He didn’t let it bother him,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said of Brown. “He got on a par streak right away.”
Koch had a better start with a 38 on the front, but the winds picked up in the afternoon and Koch shot a 43 on the back.
“He hits the ball really high, so the wind affected him more than any other player,” Swanson said. “He still had a solid day.”
Sophomore No. 5 player Zeb Braun came through with a 90 to help Union Grove and freshman Simon Graham rounded out the Broncos’ top four with a 98.
“Zeb didn’t have any blow-up holes and his short game was pretty good,” Swanson said.
Union Grove advances to one of the toughest sectionals in Division 1, the Brookfield Central Sectional at Wanaki Golf Club in Menomonee Falls. The other teams that qualified from the regional Tuesday — Menomonee Falls, Brookfield Central, Wauwatosa East/West, Brookfield East) shot between 299 and 318.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL REGIONAL: Prairie had two players shoot under 90 and the Hawks finished third with 364 in the WIAA Division 3 Catholic Central Regional at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Racine Lutheran just missed qualifying for next Tuesday’s Markesan Sectional at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake, shooting 377 to finish two shots behind fourth-place Orfordville Parkview (the top four teams and top four players who are not members of those teams advance to the sectional).
Senior Jake Reynolds led Prairie with an 83, tying two other players for fifth place. One of those players, Lutheran sophomore Scooter Molbeck, qualified for the sectional, as did Catholic Central senior Luke Sassano, who shot an 88 to tie for 11th.
Reynolds played well in the middle of his round, Prairie coach Kevin Will said.
“He got off to a bit of a rough start and got on the bogey train on the way in,” Will said.
Senior Cooper Siudak shot an 88 for the Hawks, with senior Thomas Bates (93) and junior Ben Reynolds (100) rounding out Prairie’s top four scorers. Prairie played without Forrest Cookman, who has an injured thumb and toe, Will said.
Thomas Korsholm of Williams Bay shot a 1-over-par 71 to win the regional title by 10 shots.
WAUKESHA SOUTH REGIONAL: Waterford junior Josh Koszarek shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie four other players for fourth place at the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Club in Pewaukee.
The Wolverines finished fifth with 364 and did not advance to next week’s sectional.
Koszarek was the first individual qualifier and the only player in the top 15 who was not from one of the four qualifying teams (Kettle Moraine, Pewaukee, Ocononowoc, Waukesha West).
Koszarek shot a 37 on the front nine, then struggled in the wind on the final three holes, playing them at 4-over.
“He played well today,” said Waterford coach Paul Koszarek, Josh’s father. “He had a great middle of the round and was 1-under. He brought it today.”
Josh Koszarek will play in Tuesday’s Sheboygan North Sectional at Whistling Straits (Irish Course) in Haven.
“He’s excited go to the Irish Course,” Paul Koszarek said. “I think (shooting) in the low 70s (will be needed).”
Waterford’s next-best player was senior Logan Adams, who shot a 92.
Burlington finished eighth with 419, led by sophomore David Stang with a 98.
Girls soccer
HORLICK 3, PARK 2: Lizzy Hanstedt scored a goal and added an assist for the Rebels in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick’s Levonian Field.
Hanstedt opened the scoring unassisted in the first half for the Rebels (2-13, 2-5 SEC) and Horlick led 1-0 at the half.
The Panthers (10-6-1, 2-5) equalized in the second half with a goal by Mikayla Smith (Alexis Betker assist). The Rebels scored the next two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Rhylin Heredia scored from an assist by Mia Johnson and Crystal Ruvalcaba followed with a goal assisted by Hanstedt.
The Panthers scored late in the match to make it 3-2, with Smith scoring her second goal of the game from another Betker assist.
“Playing back-to-back against rivals is a tall order,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “We wouldn’t be in these games if not for our defenders Adele Senzig and Sara Wilson. They’re our backbone.”
PRAIRIE 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: Maddy Yde scored two goals in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Yde scored unassisted in the 40th minute to give the Hawks (12-3-1, 7-0 MCC) a 1-0 lead. Kate McPhee scored in the 48th minute from an Emma Fleming assist and Fleming scored in the 64th minute from an assist by Brooke Foster to make it 3-0.
The Lady Pacers (9-8-1, 3-3-1) scored on a free kick in the 70th minute to make it 3-1, but the Hawks scored a minute later with an unassisted goal from Foster. Yde followed in the 85th minute with her second goal of the game (Laney Peterson assist).
“It wasn’t our sharpest game of the year,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, whose team is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. “We had 32 shots and scored five goals. But we did well defensively and only allowed four shots on goal.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 11, MARTIN LUTHER 1: Sadie Gilbert scored six goals and added two assists for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference match at Greendale.
The Angels (8-9-1, 6-2 MCC) led 8-1 at the half. The game was called prior to the 60-minute mark with the Angels leading 11-1. Molly O’Regan scored four goals and added two assists, and Shannon Stulo had a goal and two assists.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Sam Coolidge made 11 saves in goal for the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park.
The Crusaders (5-10, 1-6 MCC) allowed goals at both ends of the game. The Cavaliers (5-6-1, 3-4) scored the opening goal four minutes into the game. They followed with a goal in the 88th minute.
Baseball
OAK CREEK 11, PARK 0: The Panthers were no-hit in a Southeast Conference game at Abenschein Park.
The Panthers (1-23, 1-19 SEC) allowed a six-run second inning against the Knights (17-6, 16-4).
