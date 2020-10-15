High schools: Waterford girls win third straight SLC cross country title

Kelsey Radobicky and the Waterford High School girls cross country team did their jobs Thursday at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships.

Radobicky won her third straight SLC individual title and the Wolverines had all five of their scoring runners in the top 20 at Lutherdale Bible Camp in Elkhorn to win their third straight SLC team title.

Waterford totaled 47 points to outdistance runner-up Union Grove, which totaled 68. Burlington was sixth with 132.

Radobicky and second-place finisher Riley Kayler of Union Grove dueled throughout the race, Wolverines coach Nate Schreiber said. At one point, around the two-mile mark of the 5,000-meter race, Kayler, a sophomore, led Radobicky by about 10 feet.

“Riley has really been pushing Kelsey for the last couple of races,” Schreiber said. "They bring out the best in each other.”

When Schreiber saw them again, with about a half-mile to go, Radobicky had the lead. She finished in 20:11.83, just under nine seconds ahead of Kayler (20:20.35).

“They were neck and neck for the majority of the race,” Schreiber said. “With a half mile left, (Radobicky) made the decision she was going to win the race. It was a great battle.