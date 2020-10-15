High schools: Waterford girls win third straight SLC cross country title

Kelsey Radobicky and the Waterford High School girls cross country team did their jobs Thursday at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships.
Radobicky won her third straight SLC individual title and the Wolverines had all five of their scoring runners in the top 20 at Lutherdale Bible Camp in Elkhorn to win their third straight SLC team title.
Waterford totaled 47 points to outdistance runner-up Union Grove, which totaled 68. Burlington was sixth with 132.
Radobicky and second-place finisher Riley Kayler of Union Grove dueled throughout the race, Wolverines coach Nate Schreiber said. At one point, around the two-mile mark of the 5,000-meter race, Kayler, a sophomore, led Radobicky by about 10 feet.
“Riley has really been pushing Kelsey for the last couple of races,” Schreiber said. "They bring out the best in each other.”
When Schreiber saw them again, with about a half-mile to go, Radobicky had the lead. She finished in 20:11.83, just under nine seconds ahead of Kayler (20:20.35).
“They were neck and neck for the majority of the race,” Schreiber said. “With a half mile left, (Radobicky) made the decision she was going to win the race. It was a great battle.
“Kelsey was running not only to win the race, but to carry the team to the championship. Today was one of her finest moments in a Waterford uniform — I couldn’t be more proud of her resiliency.”
A pair of freshmen, Molly Brever and Natalia Arteaga, finished seventh (21:21.63) and ninth (21:29.65), respectively, and sophomores Matyson Schaal (13th, 21:55.99) and Mikayla Datka (17th, 22:10.77) rounded out Waterford’s top five.
Schreiber was especially impressed with Brever, who has been running all year, and Arteaga, who ran her first race in more than two weeks following quarantine.
“They are fearless, much like Kelsey was (as a freshman),” Schreiber said. “They are not intimidated to be running in the top five.
“Every girl did her part. Mikayla went out hard and Matyson didn’t have a good race last week, but she dominated the second half of the race and her kick at the end helped solidify the championship.”
The Broncos had three other runners in the top 20 behind Kayler — freshman Lia Peterson was fourth (21:16.31), junior Payton Calouette was fifth (21:17.22) and senior Shannon Mulligan was 19th (22:21.80)
Burlington’s top finisher was junior Marlee Nichols, who was 12th in 21:47.15.
In the boys race, Union Grove had three runners in the top 10 and finished fourth with 87 points.
Seniors Marcus Johnson (sixth, 17:28.87), Hunter Reich (seventh, 17:33.12) and Jake Matuszek (eighth, 17:33.54) led the Broncos.
Waterford, which was missing its top two runners — Schreiber said he could not say why — was fifth, led by senior Logan Muffick (18th, 18:27.15) and freshman Trever Buchanan (20th, 18:43.81).
“We were certainly down on manpower,” Schreiber said. “Logan had a great season and our freshman showed some toughness. Kudos to the rest of the guys — we battled today.”
The top finisher for Burlington (seventh, 190), was junior Tanner Sylvester, who took 16th in 18:12.16.
Lake Geneva Badger, led by individual winner Jackson Albanese, won the championship with 32 points.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Catholic Central girls had four of their runners in the top 11 and all five scoring runners in the top 20 to win the team title at the Metro Classic Conference Championships at UW-Parkside.
The Lady Toppers totaled 34 points to easily outdistance runner-up Shoreland Lutheran (54) and third-place Greendale Martin Luther (66).
Racine Lutheran finished fourth with 109 points and Prairie and St. Catherine’s had incomplete teams.
Bernadette Frisch finished second in 20:57.5 and teammate Elsie Kmecak was third in 21:09.2 to lead the Catholic Central girls. Morgan Ramsey was seventh overall in 22:09.3, Kaleigh Lynch was 11th in 22:21.0 and Anastassya Murphy was 19th in 23:49.4 to round out the Lady Toppers top five runners.
Racine Lutheran was led by sophomore Sarah Seils, who was 13th overall in 22:45.4, and fellow sophomore Sarah Strande set a personal best by 10 seconds to finish 17th (23:28.2). Senior Camille Juga and juniors Emily Gomez and Emma Stanke also had personal bests.
Prairie’s top runner was Brie Luchun Ledvina, who as fifth in 21:52.9, and St. Catherine’s top runner, Olivia Rincon, was 31st (25:53.6).
In the boys race, Prairie and Kenosha St. Joseph each totaled 50 points to tie for first, but the Lancers won the tiebreaker as their sixth runner had a better finish (18th) than the Hawks’ sixth runner (21st).
Racine Lutheran finished seventh (179) and St. Catherine’s and Catholic Central had incomplete teams.
Both teams had all five scoring runners in the top 15. Prairie’s Nolan Boerner was fifth in 18:12.4, Stephe’n McGravey-Tate was eighth (18:40.4), Sebby Babu was ninth (18:49.1), JP Jorgenson as 13th (19:11.0) and Vincent Praefke was 15th (19:26.8).
The Hawks’ sixth runner, David Clark, finished in 19:54.1; St. Joseph’s sixth runner, Daniel San Nicolas, finished in 19:43.3.
Lutheran’s highest-finishing runner, freshman Brady Baranowski, ran a personal-best time of 20:05.7 to finish 24th overall.
St. Catherine’s top finisher, Angel Aranda, finished 22nd (19:57.4) and Catholic Central's top runner, Matthias Murphy, was 23rd (20:00.8).
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: The Demons swept the Panthers 25-12, 25-7, 25-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington to remain undefeated.
Burlington (13-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, got out to a fast start in the first set. Serving was one of the strengths for the Demons, who had 15 aces and just five errors in 72 service attempts.
Sophie Chase led Burlington with eight kills (.700 hitting percentage) and four aces, and Morgan Klein added six kills as the Demons had a team hitting percentage of .421. Ella Safar and Victoria Van Dan each had 13 assists, Kennedy Cornell had a team-high seven digs and Safar added three aces.
WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines rallied in both the second and third games and beat the Elks 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn.
After cruising to victory in game one, Waterford (6-2 SLC), which received honorable mention in Division 1 in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, had to battle back in games two and three. The Wolverines had a difficult time dealing with an impressive defensive effort from the Elks, Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, but they were able to fight back.
“I thought it was a really hard-fought match,” Ingish said.
Mariah Grunze led the Wolverines with 11 kills to go along with 12 digs. Chloe Werner and Isabel Floryance each had seven kills and Floryance had a team-high 13 digs. Josie Johnson had 30 assists and eight digs, and Meghan Brever had four aces.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos led after the third game, but the Badgers battled back to win 25-20, 18-25, 6-25, 25-19, 17-15 in a competitive Southern Lakes Conference match at Lake Geneva.
After falling in the first game, Union Grove (8-4 SLC) bounced back to win the next two, including a dominant game three. Unfortunately, self-induced errors down the stretch prevented the Broncos from continuing that momentum, Union Grove assistant coach Arielle Krzciuk said, as the Badgers took the final two games.
Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos with 17 kills and 18 digs, Sophia Rampulla had seven kills and three blocks, and Marissa Polzin had a team-high 33 assists along with 15 digs.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Lady Toppers swept the Crusaders 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 to remain undefeated in a Metro Classic Conference match at Catholic Central.
Catholic Central (14-0 SLC), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, got big contributions from many of its key players.
Ella Shaw had a season-high 30 assists, along with five aces and four kills, to the lead the offense. Lainey Dirksmeyer also had a season-high five aces while also contributing 10 kills with a .529 hitting percentage.
“Ella Shaw played really well and ran our offense to perfection,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.
Sammie Seib led the Lady Toppers with 15 kills, Grace Antlfinger had a team-high 19 digs, Kelly Pum matched Shaw and Dirksmeyer with five aces and Kayla Loos and Seib each had two blocks.
For Lutheran (6-6), coach Becky Demuth felt positive about the team’s performance despite the loss.
“I am super happy with my team’s play against one of the top teams in the state,” Demuth said. “We battled every point and really gave BCC a challenge tonight.”
Mya Lequia led the Crusaders with nine kills, and Morgann Gardner and Lili Kading combined for nine kills. Alexis Peterson had 19 assists, Lequia and Gardner each had two blocks, and Kaitlyn Zurawski and Lequia combined for 11 digs.
DOMINICAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: Amelia Ropiak had 11 kills for Prairie in its 25-21, 25-11, 25-11 Metro Classic Conference loss to Dominican at Whitefish Bay. Also for the Hawks, Cate Yunker had 23 assists and Grace Semrau had 10 digs.
Boys volleyball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons lost their regular season finale to the Falcons 25-10, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (3-5 SLC) got out to a slow start in each of the first two games and it cost them as they went down 2-0. The Demons came back in the third game, but couldn’t keep that momentum going, Burlington coach Michael Jones said.
Zayne Kaehnke led Burlington with 10 kills, Ryan Gonzalez had a team-high 15 assists, Michael Bielefeldt had team highs of 13 digs and two aces, and Chase Ketterhagen had a team-high three blocks.
WILMOT 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos lost to the Panthers 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 27-25, despite 23 assists each from Luke Anderson and Dominic McDougal, in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Thursday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (2-6 SLC) got out to a strong start, winning the first game. The Broncos weren’t able to maintain that momentum, however, falling in the next three sets despite a competitive fourth game.
Ty Geschke had a team-high 11 kills, Reid Merrill had 21 digs, Quinn Donovan had three aces and Zac Montgomery had five blocks for the Broncos.
Boys soccer
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons got a late goal on a penalty kick just before the half to get within 3-1, but couldn’t get any closer in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
The Falcons scored their first three goals in the first 15 minutes of the match, Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. In the 44th minute, Drew Stutzman was tripped in the box made the penalty kick.
Westosha Central scored early in the second half to make it 4-1, then Stutzman scored again in the 62nd minute to get Burlington (1-8 SLC) within 4-2.
The early goals set the tone of the match.
“We started slow and they took advantage,” Cacciotti said.
Nathan Fremgen made seven saves in goal for the Demons, who play Lake Geneva Badger Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
