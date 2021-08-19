High schools: Waterford girls tennis takes third at South Milwaukee Invitational

The Waterford High School girls tennis team just missed playing for the championship of the South Milwaukee Invitational Thursday.

But the Wolverines were pretty happy with third place.

Waterford split its two dual meets Thursday and finished with a 3-1 record in the two-day, 16-team dual meet tournament held at various sites in the South Milwaukee/Oak Creek area.

The Wolverines swept the doubles matches against Walworth Big Foot and won 5-2 to take third.

The only thing keeping Waterford from playing for the title was a default in the No. 3 doubles match in the semifinals against West De Pere.

The Wolverines’ Brianna Kron and Katie Benavides were leading Laura Sullivan and Cadence Dugre, but Kron, who was in a car accident early this year and has had recurring shoulder pain, had a flare-up and wasn’t able to continue in the match. West De Pere won the meet 4-3.

“They have been doing great,” Waterford coach Sharon Webb said.

Webb said after icing and resting her shoulder, Kron was able to play against Big Foot and she and Benavides battled through a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Dejanira Ortiz and Angelina Anderson 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 and complete a doubles sweep in the meet.