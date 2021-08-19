High schools: Waterford girls tennis takes third at South Milwaukee Invitational

The Waterford High School girls tennis team just missed playing for the championship of the South Milwaukee Invitational Thursday.
But the Wolverines were pretty happy with third place.
Waterford split its two dual meets Thursday and finished with a 3-1 record in the two-day, 16-team dual meet tournament held at various sites in the South Milwaukee/Oak Creek area.
The Wolverines swept the doubles matches against Walworth Big Foot and won 5-2 to take third.
The only thing keeping Waterford from playing for the title was a default in the No. 3 doubles match in the semifinals against West De Pere.
The Wolverines’ Brianna Kron and Katie Benavides were leading Laura Sullivan and Cadence Dugre, but Kron, who was in a car accident early this year and has had recurring shoulder pain, had a flare-up and wasn’t able to continue in the match. West De Pere won the meet 4-3.
“They have been doing great,” Waterford coach Sharon Webb said.
Webb said after icing and resting her shoulder, Kron was able to play against Big Foot and she and Benavides battled through a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Dejanira Ortiz and Angelina Anderson 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 and complete a doubles sweep in the meet.
Waterford’s No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok rolled against Big Foot, beating Madison West and Natalie Lohse 6-0. 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Madison Krueger and Riley Higgins beat Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman 6-0, 6-1.
In singles, No. 4 player Sophia Veit won both of her matches 6-0, 6-0 and Kaylee Brudnicki (No. 3) won against Big Foot.
“I’m very happy with the outcome and how the girls are playing,” Webb said. “They seem to be coming along and making great strides.”
Allen and Leshok played perhaps the highlight match of the tournament against West De Pere, rallying from a first-set loss to beat Lorraine Qui and Leah Goodman 4-6, 6-3, 15-13. Krueger and Higgins also won against West De Pere.
BURLINGTON 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: After a rough start to their season, the Demons began Southern Lakes Conference play on a strong note Thursday by winning at Burlington.
Burlington (1-3, 1-0 SLC) won three of the four singles flights and two of three matches in doubles.
Adalie Rauch and Mabel Nichols, at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, each won their matches without dropping a game. Rauch beat Emily Lock at No. 1 and Nichols beat Janelle Simons at No. 2. Holly Adamek rounded out the singles victories by beating Ashlynn Markley 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, both victories came in straight sets. Megan and Ashley Smitz beat Barbie Honisch and Tia Bethke 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Karina Martin and Aaliyah Inthamavong beat Reagan Pelnar and McKenzie Mohr 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
Girls golf
TAYLOR CLARK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Union Grove had four players finish in the top 10, but it was Westosha Central’s day Thursday in the tournament at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
The Broncos, led by Norah Roberts, totaled 332 to finish second in the tournament. The Falcons totaled 303.
Roberts tied O’Reilly for first place with a 73, but lost in the WIAA tiebreaker.
Lexi Manteufel was sixth (85), Ali Torhorst was eighth (86) and Allie McBryde was ninth (88) for Union Grove.
Westosha Central’s top four all broke 80, with Katelyn Walker shooting a 75, Kylie Walker a 76 and Chloe Brown a 79.
Burlington was fourth (410), led by Kendall Kafar (92), and Waterford was seventh (437), led by Raelynn Barwick (102).
Honors
WIAA AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: Prairie was the only Racine County high school to earn the WIAA Award of Excellence, which “promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.”
Prairie met multiple criteria for the 5-year-old award, winning it for the fourth time. The criteria include:
• Athletic director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings); conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed; conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed;
• Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.;
• Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism;
• Athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.