High schools: Waterford girls soccer team remains unbeaten

Taylor Gordon and Megan Cornell did their part Saturday to make sure the Waterford High School girls soccer team remained undefeated.
Both had hat tricks in the Wolverines' 10-0 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Pius XI at Waterford.
After Hailey Huckstorf scored in the seventh minute, Gordon scored three straight unassisted goals in the 25th, 27h and 29th minutes.
Cornell scored her first goal in the 30th minute before Karisa Denig scored in the 37th minute to give the Wolverines a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Gigi Kuepper scored in the 51st minute. Cornell was assisted by Gordon in the 58th minute and scored again in the 60th minute on an assist from Emily Tessmer.
Katylyn Huckstorf scored in the 61st minute on another assist from Tessmer.
Steph Bachofen had one save in goal for Waterford (9-0-1).
“It was a good team effort,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We got a lot of kids in and we got a couple other kids to score.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: The Angels took control in the second half of their victory over the Timberwolves at SCORe in Caledonia.
After a scoreless first half, Isabella Lantz scored her first varsity goal in the 46th minute on a rebounded shot. Arianna Jones scored off of an assist from Julianna Wilkey in the 68th minute.
Katelyn Gordon had four saves for St. Catherine's (2-7). Emma Gordon and Emily Monosa led the defense, St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
“We're definitely playing much better and created some really good opportunities today,” Lake said.
BRADFORD 10, BURLINGTON 0: Junior Kate Brown scored seven goals in Kenosha Bradford's nonconference victory Saturday at Burlington. The match ended in the 61st minute after Brown's seventh goal.
Bradford improved to 5-1. Burlington is 1-6.
Baseball
BROOKFIELD EAST 10, UNION GROVE 5: Remmi Sweet hit a grand slam, but it was not enough to keep the Broncos from losing a nonconference game Saturday at Brookfield.
The Spartans scored in each of the first five innings to take a 10-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Sweet's shot cut the Spartans’ lead to 10-5, but the Broncos (14-2) couldn't get any closer.
Sweet went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and scored two runs. Brady Katterhagen went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
TREMPER 6, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were held to two hits in their nonconference loss Saturday at Kenosha.
The only hits for Burlington (9-7) were by Joey Berezowitz and Johnny Brau. Brau also drew a walk.
NILES WEST 8, PARK 0: Niles West scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second to take control of a nonconference match Saturday at Skokie, Ill.
The Panthers (1-12) were held to four hits.
Ellliot Bednar, a sophomore right-hander, pitched 4⅓ innings in relief for Park, allowing five hits and one earned run. He struck out two.
"The only thing he gave up was a solo home run," Park coach Tim Glidden said. "Otherwise, he completely shut down a team that scored seven runs in the first two innings.
"With this performance, he put himself into a position to be a starting pitcher."
Cullen Krogh, Noah Johnson, Bednar and Kadin Metz each went 1 for 3.
ST. JOSEPH 16-15, ST. CATHERINE'S 0-5: Shortstop Logan Marino hit well in both games, but the Angels were swept by Kenosha St. Joseph in a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Horlick Field.
Marino went 2 for 2 in the first game, when they Angels (1-12, 1-9 MCC) were limited to three hits.
Marino went 2 for 3 with a stolen base in the second game. Also leading the Angels were second baseman Bennett Spolar (1 for 1, two walks), catcher Daniel Sanchez (2 for 2, two RBIs) and left fielder Dominic Gullo (1 for 3, two RBIs).
Boys golf
BROWNS LAKE RIDER CUP: Zeb Braun and David Barrera of Union Grove tied for first place with Luke Capstran and Kyle Peck of Oak Creek at 1-over-par 73, but the Knights duo had a better back-nine score and earned medalist honors in the tournament Saturday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Braun and Barrera shot 1-over-par 36 on the front nine and shot even-par 37 on the back. After a 40 on the front, Capstran and Peck shot 4-under 33 on the back nine. The first WIAA tiebreaker is back nine score.
"They were outstanding," Broncos coach Eric Swanson said of Braun and Barrera. "They both hit the ball really well, they sank putts and they worked really, really well as a team. I was impressed with how they played today.
"They didn't have any eagles or anything. They were just steady all day. They didn't make many mistakes and they made clutch putts when they needed to."
Oak Creek won the six-team tournament with 235 and Union Grove, which also got a 78 from Jacob Brown and Simon Graham, was second with 242.
Burlington was fourth with 255, led by Ryan Gonzalez and Dane Isermann with a 76 that included a 2-under 35 on the back nine.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12-13, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 5-2: The Lady Toppers defeated Lake Country Lutheran 12-5 and 13-2 in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (11-5) scored six runs in the third inning of the first game.
Autumn Weis pitched all seven innings, striking out six and allowing eight hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Morgan Dietzel and Cate DeBell each had three RBIs. Weis and Kelsee Weis each had two. Claire Keeker and Paige Kerkhoff each had an RBI.
The Lady Toppers won the second game in five innings behind the strong pitching of Keeker, who allowed four hits, one walk and no earned runs.
DeBell went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Lainey Dirksmeyer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Grace Peterson, Kelsee Weis, Autumn Weis, Kelly Pum and Makayla Vos each drove in a run.
Track & field
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH INVITATIONAL: The Catholic Central girls finished second Saturday at the Kenosha St. Joseph Invitational at Ameche Field.
Elsie Kmecak had three victories, winning the 800 meters (2:41.69), the 1,600 (5:53.60) and joining Maddy Von Rabenau, Morgan Ramsey and Eva Lynch on the winning 4x400 relay (4:44.25).
Julia Klein won the high jump (5-2) and long jump (14-11). Von Rabenau won the 400 (1:07.07). The Lady Toppers totaled 147 points; Whitefish Bay Dominican won the meet with 168.5.
For Prairie, which was fourth (70.5), Reya Babu, Sophia Burch, Mya Kennedy and Camden Perry placed first in the 4x200 relay in 1:54.37.
The Prairie boys were third with 89 points. Stephe'n Mcgravey-Tate was first in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.79). David Clark was second in the 400 (1:00.58).
For Catholic Central, which was fourth (83), Neal McCourt was first in the high jump (6-5) and Riley Sullivan, Gabe Stitch, Evan Krien and Rogelio Guerrero were first in the 4x200 relay (1:40.45).
St. Joseph won the boys meet (170).
Boys tennis
SOUTH MILWAUKEE TOURNAMENT: No. 2 Ryan Davis and No. 3 Soren Miller each went 3-0 for Union Grove, which went 2-1 in the South Milwaukee Tournament.
Davis defeated Greendale's Corey Mattin 6-2, 2-6, (10-8), Greenfield's Andrew Wisniewski 6-1, 6-1 and South Milwaukee's Matthew Stidde 6-1.
Miller defeated Greendale's Blake Stadacher 7-5, 6-1, Greenfield's Joe Grzesk 6-4, 6-2 and South Milwaukee's Ben Muszytowski 6-0, 6-0.
Union Grove defeated Greenfield 5-2 and South Milwaukee 7-0. The Broncos lost to Greendale 5-2.