High schools: Waterford girls soccer team remains unbeaten

Boys golf

BROWNS LAKE RIDER CUP: Zeb Braun and David Barrera of Union Grove tied for first place with Luke Capstran and Kyle Peck of Oak Creek at 1-over-par 73, but the Knights duo had a better back-nine score and earned medalist honors in the tournament Saturday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Braun and Barrera shot 1-over-par 36 on the front nine and shot even-par 37 on the back. After a 40 on the front, Capstran and Peck shot 4-under 33 on the back nine. The first WIAA tiebreaker is back nine score.

"They were outstanding," Broncos coach Eric Swanson said of Braun and Barrera. "They both hit the ball really well, they sank putts and they worked really, really well as a team. I was impressed with how they played today.

"They didn't have any eagles or anything. They were just steady all day. They didn't make many mistakes and they made clutch putts when they needed to."

Oak Creek won the six-team tournament with 235 and Union Grove, which also got a 78 from Jacob Brown and Simon Graham, was second with 242.

Burlington was fourth with 255, led by Ryan Gonzalez and Dane Isermann with a 76 that included a 2-under 35 on the back nine.

Softball