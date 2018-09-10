After settling for second place the past two seasons at the Racine County Invitational, the Waterford High School girls golf team walked away a winner on Monday.
Wolverines senior Aubrie Torhorst shot an 82 to earn medalist honors and help Waterford win the team title at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Torhorst shot a 41 on both the front and back nines and finished first by nine strokes over Case’s Lauren Chiappetta, who had a 91.
Waterford finished with 391, sevens strokes better than Union Grove (398). Case was third with 414, Burlington fourth (478) and Horlick fifth (479). Park, Prairie and St. Catherine’s participated in the meet, but had incomplete teams.
Also for the Wolverines, Sophia Schienfeld carded a 97 and Jayde Pollnow a personal-best 98. Her previous low score was 104.
“Aubrie and the rest of the team were super excited to come away with a victory today,” said Waterford coach Robb Shales. “Today was a struggle for everyone. Everyone did a lot of scrambling to maintain their scores.”
“Aubrie made a lot of up and downs,” Shales said. “I’m proud of the way she and the rest of the team played.”
Union Grove was led by Sydney Staaden and Veronica Parker, who shot 93. Both players carded rounds of 46-47 and tied for third place overall. Allie Torhorst added a 104 and Liz Torhorst a 108 to complete the Broncos’ scoring.
Chiappetta, who went 45-46 on her two rounds, did most of her damage on the green, said Eagles coach Pete Berry. She finished with six pars and a birdie. She had only 30 putts all day, Berry said.
“We’re getting better every time we go out there,” Berry said.
Case also got a boost from freshman Ella Million, who finished with a 104. She carded a 48 on her first nine holes, then started her second round with a 12. Still, she clawed back, Berry said.
“A lot of girls would mail it in after getting a 12 on any hole, but not Ella,” Berry said. “She fought back hard and had a great round today.”
Burlington got a 106 from Saige Heelian, while Horlick’s Hannah Stone finished with a 99.
Park freshman Alexis Betker led the Panthers with a 107, Olivia Moriarity had a 118 for St. Catherine’s, and Emily Eitel had a 120 for Prairie.
Girls tennis
RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Case finished the tournament strong, winning championships at three singles flights on Monday to take home the team title.
The tournament began Aug. 20, but play was halted by rain with only the No. 1 singles flight decided. That was won by Case freshman Bojana Pozder, who won all three of her matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
The championship matches in the other six flights were played Monday and Case won No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Union Grove won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles championships, while Prairie won at No. 2 doubles.
The Eagles finished with 33 points, while Prairie was second with 24. Burlington was third with 22.5, Union Grove fourth (19), Waterford fifth (10) and Horlick and St. Catherine’s tied for sixth (7). Park placed eighth.
At No. 2 singles, Case junior Destiny Klinkhammer beat Prairie’s Andrea Palmen 6-3, 6-0 in the final, while Eagles freshman Alaina Jaeck defeated Burlington’s Emily Rauch 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Aalaiya Jacklin beat Alexandria Naber 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles to give the Eagles a singles sweep.
At doubles, Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer of Union Grove came back and defeated Prairie’s Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg 5-7, 6-1, 11-9 at No. 1 doubles. The Broncos also won at No. 3 doubles, as Cami Good and Kelsey Kemper beat Case’s Maddie Vogt and Hailey Shaw 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Prairie’s team of Libby Antonneau and Brooke Foster defeated Burlington’s Kate Zott and Emily Ball 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
