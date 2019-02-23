Dena Brechtl pulled her team into the locker room at halftime of a WIAA Division 2 regional basketball championship at Waterford High School with a clear message in mind: Get back to playing their game.
The Wolverines took that message in stride on Saturday night and rolled to a 49-34 victory over Southern Lakes Conference opponent Union Grove.
The Wolverines (19-4) trailed 21-18 at halftime, but were brought to life by Katie Rohner, who scored a team-high 21 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
“Once we got back into our offensive plan, things started to click for us,” Brechtl said. “Katie did a great job of finishing inside, but I can’t say enough about the work that Emma Karpinski put in. She was all over the place for us tonight.”
Karpinski scored all six of her points in the second half and was tasked with locking down Union Grove’s leading scorer, Angela Slattery. Karpinski limited Slattery to just 10 points.
“We rely on Emma to do a lot for us,” Brechtl said. “Defensively, she was outstanding tonight.”
Megan Barber led Union Grove (13-11) with 11 points.
“We were playing against a talented and well-coached team tonight,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “In the first half, we did everything right. But we couldn’t score in the final six minutes of the game and that cost us.”
Waterford will play Milton at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal at Elkhorn.
PRAIRIE 61, OZAUKEE 46: The Hawks started slow, but used a 38-26 second half to pull away from Ozaukee and win a Division 4 regional championships at Prairie.
Andrea Palmen led Prairie (18-6) with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Brooke Foster and Abby Decker added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
“Ozaukee came out in a zone and we just weren’t moving the ball at all,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “Once we started moving, our offense started to open up and flow a lot more.”
The Hawks’ ability to draw fouls paid dividends. They got to the free-throw line 33 times and scored 19 of those attempts.
“While we would have liked to make a few more of those, I think it was great that we were drawing so many fouls,” Mills said. “Andrea did an exceptional job as she was at the line 20 times for us (she made 11 attempts). That made a big difference.”
Ozaukee (16-8) was led by Gabby Klas, who scored a team-high 14 points.
Prairie will play Milwaukee Academy of Science 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal at Waukesha South.
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 87, RACINE LUTHERAN 74: A magical season ended for the Crusaders before a packed gymnasium at Racine Lutheran.
Shamera Williams scored 34 points and Nakiya Hurst added 28 as the Novas eliminated the Crusaders (21-3) in a Division 4 regional championship.
Caroline Strande had 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Lutheran, which ended the regular season ranked fifth in the Associated Press Division 3 state poll. Morgann Gardner added 23 points and four rebounds.
“We had the lead for awhile in the first half and then we had four possessions in a row where I felt we didn’t attack the way I wanted to attack,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “I thought that hurt us because they came down, made some plays and I thought we tried to match the plays they made.
“I said all along that we needed to stick to the game plan and I thought that got them their lead in the first half.”
The Academy of Science (17-5) took a 41-31 halftime lead and continued its torrid pace in the second half.
Shaffer considered Hurst, a 5-foot-10 freshman forward, to be the difference in the game.
“She really hurt us tonight,” he said. “I really thought looking at tape that she was their third-best player. She came tonight and really played a wonderful game and she was the difference maker.”
Shaffer lauded the defense Strande played on Williams, who averages 33 points a game.
“I know (Williams) took a lot of shots to get her 34 points and I think Caroline did a real nice job,” Shaffer said. “I know people will see 34 points, but I think Caroline did really well in the half court.”
Jackie Kellner, playing her final high school game, scored eight points. Jayden Davis, Lutheran’s only other senior, added six.
SUN PRAIRIE 57, HORLICK 41: Olivia Pitrof scored her 1,000th career point, but the Rebels fell short in a Division 1 regional championship at Sun Prairie.
Horlick (14-10) trailed just 31-30 at halftime, but turnovers and poor execution on offense led to their demise, according to Rebels’ coach Ambrial Sanders.
“We had some unforced errors and had a hard time finding our rhythm on offense in the second half,” she said. “In the first half, we played great defense and got good looks. It’s unfortunate our season ended tonight, but I know we’re going to come back stronger next year.”
Pitrof led the Rebels with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jordann Ellison added seven points and three assists.
Sun Prairie improved to 19-5 and will face Madison East at Middleton Thursday in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
WATERFORD: Sophomore Lexi Strasser finished sixth in the uneven bars and narrowly missed qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state meet at the Mount Horeb sectional on Friday night.
The top five finishers in each event and and the all-around qualified for the state individual meet on March 2 at Wisconsin Rapids.
Strasser scored a 8.475 and was the highest finisher for the Wolverines, who placed third in the eight-team meet a score of 132.1250. Host Mount Horeb won the meet (142.70) and Elkhorn placed second (140.95) to earn spots in the state team meet March 1 at Wisconsin Rapids.
Strasser also placed seventh in the floor exercise (8.90), while freshman Skyler Bart tied for seventh on the vault (8.825).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.