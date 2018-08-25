The Waterford High School girls took charge in the Racine County Invitational cross country meet Saturday at H.F. Johnson Park.
Jayda Obluck won the junior/sophomore race with a time of 16:10.8 — the fastest girls time in the entire invitational — and Kelsey Radobicky (16:17.2) won the freshman/sophomore group.
The Wolverines also had a second-place finish from Connor Zach (14:34.3) in the freshman/sophomore boys race. Finishing fourth were Ian Williams (13:46.2) and Katelyn Putz (17:40.8), who both competed in the junior/senior division.
“It was a good day for the entire team, both boys and girls,” said Waterford coach Nate Schreiber. “And with Jayda and Kelsey having the two fastest times for the girls, it’s sparking some healthy competition and showing that the sky is the limit for those two.”
For Burlington, Kyle DeRosier picked up where he left off last season, when he was a state qualifier, by winning the junior/senior boys race in 13:17.8. It was the fastest time among all runners at the invitational.
Case placed four runners in the top five. Milo Altamirano was second in the junior/senior boys race in 13:26.1, Kaitlyn Francis (17:37.7) was second in the freshman/sophomore girls race, Jake Becker (14:38.3) was third in the freshman/sophomore boys race and Emily Nelson (17:43.3) was fifth in the junior/senior girls race.
Union Grove had three top-five finishes, including a first-place finish from Marcus Johnson (14:29) in the freshman/sophomore boys race. Kevin Hall (13:42) was third in the junior/senior boys race and Hunter Reich (14:39.7) was fourth in the freshman/sophomore boys race.
Also for the Broncos, Nathan McMahon (15:30) was sixth in the freshman/sophomore boys race.
Olivia Pitrof led Horlick by finishing second in the junior/senior girls race in 17:13.3.
Mirand Svacina (18:26.2) was third in the freshman/sophomore girls race and Zach Shields (15:17.7) was fifth in the freshman/sophomore boys race. Srenna Ydunate (17:46.8) also was sixth in the junior/senior girls race.
Top-five finishes for Prairie were Marielle Banco (17:37.2), who was third in the junior/senior girls, Vincent Guardiola (14:08.5), who was fifth in the junior/senior boys, and Caroline Ulrich (18:45.8), who was fifth in the freshman/sophomore girls.
Catholic Central had a fourth-place finisher with Morgan Ramsey in the freshman/sophomore girls with a time of 18:45.3.
Racine Lutheran’s best finish came from Luke Schmierer who was eighth in the freshman/sophomore boys (!5:40.6).
Park’s top finisher was Mariah Davis, who came in 17th in the junior/senior girls with a time of 19:36.7. St. Catherine’s top finisher was Olivia Rincon, who was 22nd in the freshman/sophomore girls with a time of 20:41.2.
Football
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 41, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 21: Despite this nonconference loss at Jackson, the Hilltoppers remained competitive one year after having to forfeit their final three games because of low numbers.
Trailing 34-7 going into the fourth quarter, the Hilltoppers (1-1) rallied for two touchdowns behind Cade Dirksmeyer, who scored on runs of 5 and 30 yards.
“We’re making strides,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “I think we took some steps in the right direction. We made a lot of errors and, obviously, if we could do it over, there would be a lot of things we would do differently.”
While Todd Suchomel ran for 50 yards and passed for 78 yards and a touchdown to Brandon Pum. He was intercepted twice. And both interceptions were returned for touchdowns — 75 yards in the first quarter and 65 yards in the fourth.
David Doerflinger caught eight passes for 51 yards for the Hilltoppers. Dirksmeyer rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries and Payton Meinholz added 58 yards on 15 carries.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE: Union Grove won all three of its matches to take home its second consecutive championship from the Cudahy Invitational.
The Broncos defeated Whitnall 3-0, Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-0 and South Milwaukee 5-1
Logan Farrington led the Broncos (4-0-1) with six goals, with two coming in each match. Sawyer Richardson had two goals and an assist, Jake Anderson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Dodge had two assists. Jacob Bulgrin posted two shutouts.
BURLINGTON QUADRANGULAR: Burlington went 1-2 and finished fourth after defeating Racine Lutheran 3-0 and losing to Faith Christian 4-1 and Woodstock, Ill., North 4-0.
Burlington (2-2) freshman Drew Stutzman scored his first two varsity goals, with both coming in the 3-0 win over Lutheran, Bradley Roe and Zachary Pstragowski also, with Roe’s goal coming against Lutheran on an assist by Teagan Yonash and Pstragowski’s goal coming against Faith Christian on an assist from Kyle Bonton.
Both goalkeepers Grant Koenen and Josh Stankus had seven saves in the tournament for the Demons.
Racine Lutheran went 0-3, losing to Woodstock North 3-0, Burlington 3-0 and Faith Christian 2-0. Chris Rivera had 45 saves on the day for the Crusaders (0-4)
Girls swimming
PARK INVITATIONAL: Case finished fourth in the 11-team Park Invitational with a score of 232.
First-place finishes for the Eagles were the 200-yard butterfly relay of Maya Frodl, Natalia Badillo, Shelby Gain and Sara Bollendorf in 1:58.82, and diving relay of Calie Gulbrandson, Taylor Kaplan and McKenzie Sanchez with a score of 380.
The Eagles also had a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (Badillo, Bollendorf, Gain and Frodl) with a time of 2:00.80.
Other top finishes for the Eagles were:
- Madi Peterson, Taylor Kanus, Gain and Frodl were third in the 100 medley (1:02.60).
- Badillo, Peterson, Bollendorf and Frodl were fourth in the 200 backstroke relay (2:02.73).
- Badillo, Knaus, Emily Hart and Bollendorf were fifth in the 200 backstroke relay (2:28.87).
Horlick finished in seventh with a score of 160. The Rebels Elizabeth Stratman, Mackenzie Reischl, Marlee Reischl and Isabelle Buhler won the 300 freestyle relay in 2:54.29. Those four also placed second in the 100 medley relay in 1:00.48.
Park finished 10th with a score of 68. The Panthers’ top finish was the 200 medley relay of Josie Bennett, Mikaela Eisel, Tori Jones and Najee Jones, which was seventh in 2:15.71.
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: In its first swim meet as a team, Lutheran–Prairie-St. Catherine’s finished in fifth out of the 11 teams at the New Berlin Eisenhower Invitational.
“We made a lot of progress, especially with a team of new swimmers,” said coach Yoav Meiri. “We had full participation from everyone on the team and we’re going to keep making progress as the season continues.”
Hannah Hua had the best finish for the team, finishing eighth in the 100 yard fly (1:39.05).
Girls volleyball
UW-WHITEWATER INVITATIONAL: Karlee Lois was named tournament MVP after helping Union Grove win the two-day tournament.
“It was well deserved as she played aggressive offensively and defensively for us the entire tournament,” said Broncos coach Anne Sireno.
Lois led the Broncos (10-0) with 68 assists and served four aces. She also had 23 digs, nine kills and three blocks. Olivia Dir led the team in kills with 34 and served four aces. Kelsey Henderson had 48 digs.
Union Grove went 7-0 in the tournament. On Saturday the Broncos beat Lakeside Lutheran 25-16, 25-12, Waterloo 20-25, 25-21, 15-11, and Milton 25-23, 21-25, 15-11.
Also stepping up for the Broncos was Abbie Hogan.
“Bailey Berger got injured in the championship game and Abbie Hogan stepped up to take over,” Sireno said. “She played steady the rest of the match and committed no hitting errors while also getting four kills to secure the win.”
THOMAS MORE JOUST: Burlington went 2-2 on the second day of the two-day event at Mequon Homestead and finished sixth.
The Demons (9-2) defeated Waukesha West 25-21, 25-16 and Menomonee Falls 25-12, 22-25, 16-14, and lost to Milwaukee DSHA 25-16, 25-23 and Oconomowoc 20-25, 25-13, 15-12.
Leaders for Burlington were Coley Haggard in kills (23), Kaley Blake in assists (51), Maddie Berezowitz in digs (30), Grace Peyron in blocks (nine) and both Cayla Gutche and Blake in aces (five).
Waterford went 1-2, defeating Homestead 25-14, 25-12, and losing to Kettle Moraine 25-18, 23-25, 15-3 and West Bend East 20-25, 25-19, 15-12.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: St. Catherine’s went 2-3 to finish eighth in this 16-team tournament at the Milwaukee Sting Center.
The Angels defeated Rufus King 25-14, 25-14 and Dominican 25-21, 16-25, 16-14. They lost to Catholic Memorial 25-17, 25-10, Germantown 25-16, 25-13 and Sheboygan North 25-13, 25-13.
St. Catherine’s (3-4) was led by Abby Delsem in kills (28), digs (25) and aces (three), Leah Topp in assists (49) and Sophie Wentorf in digs (25).
Girls golf
ST. CATHERINE’S INVITATIONAL: Case, led by Lauren Chiappetta, placed third at the six-team invitational at H.F. Johnson Park with a score of 429.
Chiappetta was one of four golfers to break 100, shooting a 92, and also had the second-best individual score.
The combined St. Catherine’s and Park team finished in fourth with a total score of 529. St. Catherine’s was led by Olivia Moriarty (118) and Park by Elisabeth Greulich (132).
Saint Thomas More won the meet with a 401.
