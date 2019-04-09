The Waterford High School boys track and field team won two events and took second in six others to win the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Tuesday at Elkhorn.
Ian Williams was the anchor runner of both winning relays, the 200-200-400-800 meter sprint medley relay (3:51.32) and the distance medley relay (11:27.90).
Tristan McNair was also on three second-place relays: the 4x100 (46.56), 100-100-200-400 sprint medley (1:40.40) and pole vault (29 feet, 6 inches) as Waterford totaled 111.43 points.
Burlington, which was third with 90.42 points, was led by its winning 4x100 relay (45.61), 4x200 relay (1:37.79) and long jump relay (58-¾). Nick Webley anchored both sprint relays and had the best individual long jump of 20-½.
Union Grove, which was seventh (51.97 points), was led by Kevin Hall, who had the best individual time in the 1,600 meters (4:49.68).
In other girls results Wednesday, Burlington won the 4x800 relay in 11:07.41 and the Demons’ Emma Langley had the best individual discus throw (111-10).
For Union Grove, Katie Fruth had the best shot put toss (39-10) and Terra McMahon had the best long jump (16-11¾).
CASE: The Eagles had four first-place finishes and took second in the boys portion of the M-Club Relays with 82 points at Mukwonago.
The Eagles won the 4x100 relay in 44.72 seconds and the 4x200 relay in 1:35.80. JayVian Farr and Dane Kerkman were members of both relays.
Case was also solid in the jumps. Jay Jay Rankins-James and Greg Jenkins tied for first in the high jump at 6-2, they went 2-3 in the long jump (Rankins-James 21-1½, Jenkins 21-1) and Jenkins won the triple jump at 43-3.
For the Case girls, who finished 10th with 21 points, Lourdes Wilson had the best finish with the fourth-best shot put toss (32-5).
