High schools: Waterford baseball team rolls in first victory of season

UNION GROVE 6-7, MIDDLETON 2-3: Isaiah Cerfus and the Broncos got out the heavy lumber, collecting 21 hits — including two home runs by Cerfus — in a nonconference seep at Middleton.

In the first game, Cerfus went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double, and the Broncos scored four runs in the first inning. Owen Nowak went 3 for 4 and Maguire Delagrave went 2 for 4. On the mound, Delagrave pitched seven innings, allowed one walk and struck out seven.

In the second game, Nick Williams was 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run, while Cerfus again went 2 for 4 with a home run. Nowak and Delagrave both went 2 for 3.

The Broncos (9-0) trailed 3-2 heading to the fourth, but scored twice in the inning and added two more in sixth and another in the seventh. Taylor Brauer got the win, going seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.

"We're putting together a complete game," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer. "We're coming through with clutch hits when we've got guys on base, our defense is picking up and our pitchers are starting to throw more strikes and we're cutting down on the walks."

BURLINGTON: The Demons dropped a pair of nonconference games at Cahill Park in Whitefish Bay, losing to Whitefish Bay 13-3 and Catholic Memorial 15-5.