High schools: Waterford baseball team rolls in first victory of season

The Waterford High School baseball team broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon.
With sophomore Garrett Kay setting the tone as the leadoff hitter, the Wolverines pounded out 15 hits in defeating Racine Lutheran-Prairie 16-1 in a nonconference game in Waterford. It was the first victory for Waterford (1-4) since 2019 since the Wolverines did not play last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We put the ball in play," Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. "We made a lot of good contact with the ball."
Kay consistently set the table, going 4 for 4 with an RBI and scoring four runs. Bestland estimated that he is hitting more than .500 so far this season.
"He's a huge surprise," Bestland said. "I was talking to one of my seniors (Gavin Roanhouse) before the season and said, 'I haven't seen you guys in two years. Can you give me any insight?' And he said about Garrett, 'You're going to be so happy with this player. Wait until you see how good he is. And he was dead on!"
Kay had plenty of support. Andrew Chapman went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and scored four runs, Brock Malecki went 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Cade Harmeling drove in two runs and Josh Beyer went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Lutheran-Prairie (3-5) was led by Jayce Jaramillo, who went 1 for 1 with a walk and an RBI, and Kody Krekling, who hit a triple.
UNION GROVE 6-7, MIDDLETON 2-3: Isaiah Cerfus and the Broncos got out the heavy lumber, collecting 21 hits — including two home runs by Cerfus — in a nonconference seep at Middleton.
In the first game, Cerfus went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double, and the Broncos scored four runs in the first inning. Owen Nowak went 3 for 4 and Maguire Delagrave went 2 for 4. On the mound, Delagrave pitched seven innings, allowed one walk and struck out seven.
In the second game, Nick Williams was 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run, while Cerfus again went 2 for 4 with a home run. Nowak and Delagrave both went 2 for 3.
The Broncos (9-0) trailed 3-2 heading to the fourth, but scored twice in the inning and added two more in sixth and another in the seventh. Taylor Brauer got the win, going seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.
"We're putting together a complete game," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer. "We're coming through with clutch hits when we've got guys on base, our defense is picking up and our pitchers are starting to throw more strikes and we're cutting down on the walks."
BURLINGTON: The Demons dropped a pair of nonconference games at Cahill Park in Whitefish Bay, losing to Whitefish Bay 13-3 and Catholic Memorial 15-5.
In the first game, Whitefish bay jumped to a 6-0 lead after three innings and finished the game in five innings with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. For the Demons, Joe Zuleger went 2 for 3 and score a run.
In the second game, the Crusaders led 13-0 before Burlington (4-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Demons managed only five singles in the game. Connor O'Reilly scored two runs.
ELKHORN 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Freshman Alex Vogt had two of the Hilltoppers' five hits in this nonconference game against Elkhorn at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Elkhorn scored three runs with two outs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
"We are getting better, but we are so young that it's a process," said Catholic Central coach Jim Friend, whose team is 0-5.
Softball
ST. JOSEPH 11-10, ST. CATHERINE'S 7-4: The Angels were competitive in a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at Roosevelt Park, but lost both games.
In the first game, catcher Mia Prevost went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Summer DeGuire hit a three-run homer and Ellie Rogers drove in two runs.
DeGuire hit another three-run homer in the second game. Also leading the Angels (1-7, 0-5 MCC) were Grace Liapis (2 for 3, two doubles) and Previst (3 for 4, two doubles).
WATERFORD: The Wolverines didn’t’ commit an error all day and split two games at the six-team Portage Tournament in Portage.
Waterford kept hard-hitting Poynette under control, but allowed two runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 3-2. The Wolverines (2-5) rebounded to defeat La Crosse Logan 10-0.
In the first game, the Wolverine led 2-1 heading into the seventh, but couldn’t hold on. Kyra Schuerman went 2 for 3 with a double. Shawna Kiser (1-3) took the loss, but struck out three.
“Poynette is usually pretty good, a very good hitting team,” said Waterford coach Ryan Krueger. “We held them and didn’t have an error.”
Against Logan, Megan Schmidt went 3 for 4, Annika Ottoson as 2 for 3 and Abbie Stultz drove in two runs. The Wolverines scored a run in the first and five in the second to take control of the contest. Ottoson (1-2) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five to earn the win.
Boys golf
ASHENFELTER INVITATIONAL: Racine Lutheran had three golfers finish in the top 11 as the Crusaders tied for second in the Division 2 flight at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Riley Gall carded a 75 and placed fourth overall, while Brady Wilks finished with an 81 to place 10th and Scooter Molbeck an 82 for 11th place.
"Riley led the way for our team today, he truly played a great round of golf," said Crusaders coach Joe Woodward. "Our team once again came close to taking the top finish against larger Division 1 and 2 schools."
The Crusaders had a 335 as a team and tied for second with Marquette among Division 2 schools. Kettle Moraine won the Division 2 flight with a 331. Clinton's Dan Romano was the medalist with an even par 72.
Prairie finished with a 375 among the 13 teams. Roger Lofquist shot a 91 and Finn Peterson a 92 for the Hawks.
In the 13-team Division 1 flight, Waterford tied for second with Beloit Memorial and Monona Grove at 349. Franklin won the meet with 336.
For the Wolverines, Mason Boanhouse shot an 83 to place 10th and Logan Hoshauer an 86. Franklin's John Mirsberger earned medalist honors in the flight with a 75.
Boys tennis
RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Prairie won three of the four contested flights at a truncated and limited event at Burlington High School.
Not all teams had a full complement of players, said Burlington coach Ken Savaglia. The flights were filled as much possible and each player played at least two matches, he said.
At No. 1 singles — the most competitive flight — Union Grove's Reid Frederickson defeated Prairie's Kethan Bajaj 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the final. Frederickson won three matches at the event, beating Park's Josh Abel 6-0,6-0, and Burlington's Max Meier 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals.
The Hawks' Joe Morales won No. 2 singles, beating Union Grove's Ryan Davis 6-1, 6-1, while Prairie's Taej Desai won No. 3 singles, defeating Union Grove's Evan Schwertfedger 6-2, 6-0.
Prairie's No. 1 doubles team of Quincey Eaton and Dan Dreifuerst beat Burlington's Zeke Tiedt and Owen Denoto 6-3-, 6-3.
Girls soccer
HORLICK: The Rebels won three games at the Waukegan (Ill.) Invitational before losing to Great Lakes North 4-0 in the championship game.
Junior Morgan Lock, switched to offense for this tournament, scored eight goals in the tournament.
She opened with four in the Rebels' 4-2 victory over Waukegan. Two were unassisted.
The Rebels followed with a victory in penalty kicks after after a 3-3 tie in regulation. Lock had all three Horlick goals and also made a penalty kick. Miranda Svaccini had the other penalty kick and also made two saves.
Lock and Scaccina each had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie with Maine East in a match that went to penalty kicks. Lock, Svaccini and Lou each made penalty kicks and Svaccini had a save on a PK.
UNION GROVE 1, OAK CREEK 0: Freshman Julia James scored on an assist by Leah Peterson in the 38th minute and the Broncos remained undefeated with a nonconference victory in Oak Creek.
"Leah served the ball from outside the box and it moved around like a pinball for a second and then Julia tapped it in," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
James has scored a goal in each of the Broncos' three matches. Mac Mackiewicz had two saves in her second straight shutout for the Broncos (3-0).
WATERFORD: Powered by the midfield play of Megan Cornell and Gigi Kuepper, the Wolverines went 2-0-1 and placed third in the 12-team Walworth Big Foot Tournament.
The Wolverines (4-0-1) opened with a 3-0 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial behind two goals by Taylor Gordon and one by Cornell. Skyler Cruse had three saves.
In the second match, Waterford tied Westosha Central 1-1 in regular and then lost 5-4 on penalty kicks. Hailey Huckstorf scored the Wolverines' only goal and Kruse had eight saves.
Waterford concluded tournament play with a 3-2 victory over Janesville Craig. All scoring was in the first half.
Cornell scored two goals and Gordon had one. Kruse had four saves.
"I thought Megan Cornell and Gigi Kuepper played really well in the midfield," Wayerford coach Joe Vogt said. "They did a good job of controlling the pace and distributing the ball in the midfield."
Boys soccer
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Horlick scored in the 88th minute to edge Case 1-0 in an Alternate Fall Division 1 Sectional at Beloit Memorial. The Rebels advanced to the championship match Saturday night.
Chase Werner had six saves for Case (6-4-2). Steven Gardner led the Eagles' defense, coach Gregg Anderle said.