Waterford High School's Gavin Roanhouse turned in a performance to remember at Racine County Baseball Showcase on Friday.
Roanhouse didn't allow a hit and struck out one as the Wolverines defeated St. Catherine's 15-0 in five innings at Horlick Field.
Roanhouse also delivered at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Davis Braun went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Waterford (8-8).
The Wolverines scored a run in the first inning and added three in second to go ahead 4-0. They finished off the game with six runs in fourth and five more in the fifth.
The Angels (6-4) drew five walks, but stranded seven runners on base.
Earlier on Friday, Orlando Moncayo fired 3⅓ scoreless innings in relief as the Angels beat Park 10-6 at Horlick Field.
The Angels jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings, but the Panthers (0-11) responded with one run in the third and five runs in the fourth.
St. Catherine’s Noah Rodgers went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Bennett Spolar went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.
In the other games at the Racine County Showcase on Friday:
BURLINGTON 10, HORLICK 6: The Rebels jumped out to an early lead, but the Demons persevered with a strong fourth inning to win at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Horlick scored four runs in the first inning, but Burlington countered with three in the bottom of inning. The Rebels led 6-3 in the fourth, but the Demons scored five in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Kale Dietz proved to be the difference maker for Burlington (10-1). He pitched three no-hit innings in relief for the Demons and struck out seven. Collin Degroot went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks.
Horlick's Nate Ramsey went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Horlick is 2-8 overall.
UNION GROVE 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Broncos did all their damage in the first two innings at Beaumont Field.
The Broncos (11-2) scored seven runs in the first inning, followed by four in the second.
Union Grove's Mitch Gibson went 1 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Owen Erickson went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. Collin Long started for the Broncos and had six strikeouts.
Catholic Central's Jimmy Keeker went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers (6-5).
RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 11, PARK 5: The LPs used a big fifth inning to beat the Panthers at Horlick Field.
The LPs (7-3) held a 5-4 lead over the Panthers in the fifth inning before Connor Kelly delivered a bases-clearing triple to push the LPs' lead to 8-4.
"We were tight most the game, but that hit by Connor really sparked us and helped us secure the win," LP coach Jeff Wilson said.
LPs pitcher Tyler Hoover pitched five innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out seven. At the plate he went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Softball
WATERFORD 4, BURLINGTON 1: The Wolverines scored all their runs in the first two innings to win Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Brooke Walek went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Wolverines (5-5, 3-3 SLC).
Ashley Baker pitched a complete game, allowed one earned run and struck out two.
Burlington's Morgan Klein went 2 for 2 with a double. Both Burlington (5-8, 2-6 SLC) and Waterford committed two errors.
ST. CATHERINE'S 16, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 1: The Angels made quick work of the Blue Knights in three innings in a nonconference game at Brookfield.
The Angels (7-4) led 3-1, then scored 13 in the third and final inning.
Abby Reinhold went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ashley Gerber pitched three innings, allowed one run and struck out five.
UNION GROVE 9, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1: Angela Slattery was effective pitching and hitting for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference win at Lake Geneva.
“Angela really had it working today on the mound and at the plate. She was shutting them down in her first start of the season while also contributing offensively,” said Union Grove coach Tom Odell.
Slattery (1-0) went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run for the Broncos (7-9, 6-3 SLC) and Abby Boyle hit a grand slam.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 9, LACROSSE AQUINAS 0: Kate McPhee and Jill Decker led the goal barrage for the Hawks in their nonconference victory at Prairie.
“Kate and Jill both were attacking really well and had a hand in a lot of the goals for us today. They also did well on defense, helping to stop them from getting into a rhythm offensively,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland.
McPhee scored three goals for the Hawks (4-1-1) and Decker had two goals, as well as two assists. Erin Kutsch also scored two goals.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The duo of Julia and Elizabeth Klein generated the offense for the Lady Toppers in their nonconference victory at Kenosha.
Julia Klein had two goals for Catholic Central (3-0-0) and Elizabeth Klein had a goal and two assists. Mia Sassano also scored a goal.
OREGON 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons surrendered five goals in the second half during a nonconference loss at Oregon. Cora Anderson had 14 saves for Burlington (2-4-3).
Boys golf
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Brayden LoPiccolo carded an 83 to help Case finish seventh at the 17-team meet at Oakwood Golf Course.
The Eagles had an overall score of 373.
St. Catherine's and Park had incomplete teams at the event. Grant Wininger led the Angels with an 85, while Kevin Leslie had a 102.
FALCON INVITATIONAL: Union Grove went 6-2 and tied for first with Elkhorn in a match play tournament at Brighton Dale Links.
Connor Brown and Simon Graham won both of their matches for the Broncos. Nate Koch and Sam Beyer each went 1-1.
Burlington finished tied for sixth with Waterford at 2-6. The Demons got wins from Brian Fremgen and Ryan Gonzales, while the Wolverines had victories from Logan Adams and Eric Wisowaty.
Boys tennis
BROWN DEER INVITATIONAL: Prairie went 1-1 at the tournament, beating Grafton 7-0, but losing to Catholic Memorial 6-1.
No. 1 singles player Pranav Bajaj was the only Hawk to go 2-0 in the meet, with wins over Grafton’s Kyle Bauman 6-0, 6-1 and Catholic Memorial’s Paul Mrochinski 6-2, 6-3.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran beat Brown Deer 4-3 and lost to Metro Classic Conference foe Saint Thomas More 5-2.
No. 1 singles player Ethan Woitach went 2-0, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Sam French and Caleb Cheriska also went 2-0.
“Sam has been a real anchor for us at any position," said St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Dave Mooney. "He has played at No. 1 singles, No. 2 and No. 2 doubles before and has yet to lose in any of those. Ethan also had a dominant performance today as he was able to take care of business easily for us.”
Track and field
PRAIRIE: The Hawks' boys and girls teams had good showings at the 10-team Shoreland Lutheran Invitational.
For the girls, Katie Jester placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.04 seconds) and a fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.97). As a team, Prairie finished ninth with 21 points.
For the boys, Jack Polzin won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Quinton Stafford won the triple jump (39-02.50). Prairie's 4x200 relay team of Francesco Quattrone, Jaden Stewart, Jason Frosch and Stafford and 4x800 relay team of Jack Lopez, Stephe'n Mcgraveyl-Tate, Kadin Purath and Vincent Guardiola each finished third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.