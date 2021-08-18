High schools: Union Grove's Roberts keeps rolling on the links

Norah Roberts stayed on a roll this week.
The Union Grove High School junior carded a school-record 5-under par 66 at the Fairways of Woodside in Sussex on Tuesday to win the two-day Brookfield Central Homestead Classic.
Roberts, the two-time defending Racine County girls golfer of the year, finished with a 141 in the event held at two different courses. She shot a 3-over 75 at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls on Monday.
Roberts’ performance helped the Broncos finish sixth in the 28-team field with a 648. Prairie placed 14th with a 702 and Case was 24th with 778.
“This tournament was a great experience for us,” said Broncos coach Eric Swanson. “We got to play two different courses against some of the best competition in the state, and we did pretty well.”
“Enough cannot be said about the performance of Norah in this tournament,” Swanson said. “To finish first in this field is amazing, and a result of the hard work that she has put in this offseason. She struck the ball incredibly well and her putting has really come along.”
Also for the Broncos, Ali Torhorst finished with a 164 and Lexi Mantuefel had a 167.
For Prairie, Sophia Lawler shot a career-best 81 on Monday, finishing her round with a birdie, par, and a birdie. She followed that up on Tuesday with an 83 for a total of 164.
Also on Tuesday, Madeline Maraccini shot a career-best 81, dropping 13 strokes from the 94 she carded on Monday. Kadyn Perry shot 89 and 85 for a total of 174.
“We’ve been making steady progress over the last three matches,” said Hawks coach Carrie Massey. “I am extremely pleased with the potential that they are showing this early in the season.”
For Case, Ella Million shot an 88 on Monday, and Leslie Million had a 93.
Girls tennis
CASE: Alaina Jaeck and Aalaiya Jacklin each won two matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, as the Eagles lost a pair of nonconference dual meets on Tuesday.
In Case’s 5-2 loss to Brookfield Central, Jaeck defeated Bella Schultz 6-1, 6-0, while Jacklin beat Katina Patterson 6-0, 6-1.
In a 4-3 loss to Nicolet, Jaeck battled back to defeat Amelia Ansay 4-6, 6-0, 11-9, while Jacklin beat Paula Gorodesky 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.
Football
Racine County high school football is returning to the airwaves this week.
Dick Graceffa will cover the Park against Westosha Central game at Pritchard Park on Friday. The stream will start at 6:30 p.m., with the game starting at 7 p.m.
Game audio will be streamed live on Mixlr. Listeners can hear the stream at http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/westosha-at-park-fb or on the Mixlr app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box), available free for iOS or Android. The game will also be archived at https://mixlr.com/dgsports/showreel