High schools: Union Grove's Roberts keeps rolling on the links

Norah Roberts stayed on a roll this week.

The Union Grove High School junior carded a school-record 5-under par 66 at the Fairways of Woodside in Sussex on Tuesday to win the two-day Brookfield Central Homestead Classic.

Roberts, the two-time defending Racine County girls golfer of the year, finished with a 141 in the event held at two different courses. She shot a 3-over 75 at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls on Monday.

Roberts’ performance helped the Broncos finish sixth in the 28-team field with a 648. Prairie placed 14th with a 702 and Case was 24th with 778.

“This tournament was a great experience for us,” said Broncos coach Eric Swanson. “We got to play two different courses against some of the best competition in the state, and we did pretty well.”

“Enough cannot be said about the performance of Norah in this tournament,” Swanson said. “To finish first in this field is amazing, and a result of the hard work that she has put in this offseason. She struck the ball incredibly well and her putting has really come along.”

Also for the Broncos, Ali Torhorst finished with a 164 and Lexi Mantuefel had a 167.