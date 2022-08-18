High schools: Union Grove's Roberts goes low again to win Taylor Clark Memorial Tournament

The high school farewell tour of Norah Roberts continued Thursday with another impressive performance.

The Union Grove High School senior added another individual title to her list of accomplishments with a one-shot victory in the annual Taylor Clark Memorial Tournament at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Roberts shot a 4-under-par 68 on the White Birch course to take medalist honors and lead a solid Broncos team performance. She had seven birdies, twice making them on consecutive holes, and also had three bogeys. She shot 2-under 34 on each nine.

Roberts finished one shot ahead of Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker (69) and two ahead of Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn (70), and the Broncos were second to the Falcons with 314.

Central totaled an impressive 293 to win their second big tournament of the week.

“Norah was great again today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “It's really impressive how she is playing right now.”

Two other Broncos finished in the top 10 and one was just out of the top 10. Junior Lexi Manteufel finished seventh with a 79, senior Allie McBryde was eighth with an 80 and senior Larah Hood-Brennan was 12th with an 87.

“I am extremely happy with how we played today,” Swanson said. “Shooting a 314 at Brighton Dale is impressive and taking second place with that score just shows how good Westosha is.

“Lexi has been steady all season so far and Allie is really close to putting together a very low round. The improvement that Larah has made in the offseason has really put us in a position to have a very successful year.”

Burlington finished fourth in the team standings with 400, led by Kendall Kafar (14th place, 89), Kayla Warner (18th, 100) and Madison Kretschmer (20th, 103).

Waterford was eighth at 460, led by Myia Lang (19th, 102).

Girls tennis

UNION GROVE 4, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: The Broncos won three of the singles matches and added a victory at No. 3 doubles to edge the Trojans in a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at Kenosha.

Union Grove’s Mallory Dam led the way in singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Isabella Gentz at No. 1 singles. Other singles winners for the Broncos were No. 2 Kyra Hagen, 6-3, 6-0 over Leah Weisinger, and No. 4 Elivia Garcia, 6-0, 6-0 over Caroline Murphy.

At No. 3 doubles, Allie Schmidt and Izzy Gehrke of Union Grove won 6-4, 8-6 over Rylee Pearson and Matilda Petkus.

The two schools played a tough match at No. 1 doubles that featured a marathon third-set tiebreaker. Katelyn Rocha and Helen Bergeson of Tremper beat the Broncos’ Ella Dinauer and Everly Squires 6-2, 1-6, 16-14.