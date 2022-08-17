High schools: Union Grove's Roberts breaks school record

As far as opening statements to a season go, it’d be hard to find one as bold as the one Norah Roberts made in the first two days of her senior season.

After finishing tied for third at the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament in 2020 and tying for second in 2021, the Union Grove senior broke her own school record with a 65 in her first round of the season at the Brookfield Central-Homestead Classic on Monday and took first place in the two-day event.

Roberts followed her performance up with a 68 on the second day of the event, and her total score of 133 gave her honors by five strokes. With the help of seniors Allie McBryde, Larah Hood-Brennan and Taylor Tougas, and junior Lexi Manteufel, the Broncos earned third place in the 29-team event.

“To finish third in this field, with some of the best teams in the state, was really good,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Norah was unbelievable both days.”

Playing at Fairways of Woodside in Sussex on Monday, Roberts actually opened her round with back-to-back bogeys. She would not shoot over par again on any of the final 34 holes. Roberts shot seven-under over the final 16 holes on Monday, which helped her break her own school record that she set last season by one stroke. None of the other 162 golfers in the field broke 70 on Monday.

Playing at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Roberts shot a bogey-free 68 to wrap up the event.

Manteufel also had a strong start to her season, shooting two under par on her first nine holes Monday before finishing at 76. With a 79 on Tuesday, she finished tied for 17th .

McBryde shot 81 on Monday and 82 on Tuesday and finished in the top 30.

“Lexi and Allie both struggled a little on the greens at times but they both kept it together and shot pretty well,” Swanson said.

Hood-Brennan also had a noteworthy first two days to her senior season, shattering her previous personal best with an 86 on Tuesday.

Golfers from Prairie and Case also competed in the event. Despite being the only division 2 team in the event, the Hawks took 10th place.

Sophia Lawler opened her senior season by shooting a 78 on Monday and a 77 on Tuesday, good for a 17th-place finish. Kadyn Peery shot a career-best 81 on Monday, then topped that with a 79 on Tuesday for a top-30 finish. Aishani Dhar and Addison LaLonde also earned top-100 finishes by breaking 100 both days.

“Overall I’m extremely pleased with what I’m seeing my team do on the golf course,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “They are working very hard and that is paying off.”

Case finished 27th in the event, with Leslie Million leading the Eagles with an 88 followed by a 92.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER VARSITY PAR-3 INVITE: The Burlington girls golf team opened its season with a first-place finish in the Badger Varsity Par 3 Invite on Tuesday morning at Hawk’s View Barn Hollow in Lake Geneva.

Led by junior Kendall Kafar, the Demons shot a team total of 297. Waterford had two teams competing in the invite as well, with its reserve team finishing at 356 and the other team finishing at 357.

Kafar shot a 66 on the course, which was the second-lowest score of the day. Junior Kayla Warner finished at 68 and Sophia Dutcher shot a 78. Senior Abigail Weiler and junior Madison Kretschmer each shot an 85.

Waterford juniors Sydney Norgal and Brianna Flock and senior Rachel Maydak each shot 87s to lead the Wolverines. Marissa Papp and Kourtney Riley each shot 89 and freshman Grace Rupert shot 88 in her first high school golf event.