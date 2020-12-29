High schools: Union Grove wrestlers rally from 36-0 deficit to win

It was something that Andy Weis can't recall happening in his coaching career.

His Union Grove High School trailed Wilmot 36-0 Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Wilmot at Union Grove. But starting with a major decision by Cade Willis at 138 pounds, the Broncos came storming back and won the meet 46-36.

"I don't know if we have," Weis said when asked if he could recall a similar rally by his team. "There's 14 matches, so if they would have won one more, it would have been real tough for us to come back and win.

"It was a big team victory. We had some forfeits mixed in there as well that Wilmot gave us, but we won the matches that we were in from 138 to 220."

Willis, a former state qualifier who was 39-4 as a junior last season, scored a 12-3 major decision over Joel Sullivan at 138 pounds.

Weis feels that match set the tone for Union Grove's comeback.

"It just gave us a little more confidence as a team," he said. "They went out there and were a little more aggressive. When we're aggressive and look for those takedowns, good things happen."