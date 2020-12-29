High schools: Union Grove wrestlers rally from 36-0 deficit to win

It was something that Andy Weis can't recall happening in his coaching career.
His Union Grove High School trailed Wilmot 36-0 Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Wilmot at Union Grove. But starting with a major decision by Cade Willis at 138 pounds, the Broncos came storming back and won the meet 46-36.
"I don't know if we have," Weis said when asked if he could recall a similar rally by his team. "There's 14 matches, so if they would have won one more, it would have been real tough for us to come back and win.
"It was a big team victory. We had some forfeits mixed in there as well that Wilmot gave us, but we won the matches that we were in from 138 to 220."
Willis, a former state qualifier who was 39-4 as a junior last season, scored a 12-3 major decision over Joel Sullivan at 138 pounds.
Weis feels that match set the tone for Union Grove's comeback.
"It just gave us a little more confidence as a team," he said. "They went out there and were a little more aggressive. When we're aggressive and look for those takedowns, good things happen."
Also contributing to that rally was Willis' brother, Cooper, who pinned Nathan Diedrich in 5:32 at 152 pounds. Cooper Willis led just 3-2 going into the final period.
"Diedrich chose down and Cooper rode real tough on top, looking for a half nelson," Weis said.
Also leading Union Grove (2-2) was junior Steven Vanek, who won his first varsity conference match. Vanek pinned Ernie Dippold in 1:19 at 170 pounds. Gavin Hood pinned Mitch Norvalis in 2:31 at 182 pounds.
WATERFORD 43, ELKHORN 21: The Wolverines won seven of the last 10 matches, including a key victory by heavyweight Nicholas Shaw, and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Elkhorn.
Evan Danowski (182, technical fall in 5:24) and Will French (195, pin in 3:56) won the first two matches of the meet for Waterford (4-0, first place in the SLC), then Elkhorn closed the gap with a victory at 220.
Shaw helped set the tone for the rest of the meet, Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said, rallying in the third period of the 285-pound match to beat Max Bochat 7-6.
The match was close all the way. With Bochat ahead 4-2 early in the third period, Shaw put Bochat in a headlock and got a takedown to tie the score, then added a two-point near fall for a 6-4 lead. Bochat reversed Shaw to tie the match again at 6-6, but Shaw got an escape with less than 30 seconds left and held on to win.
“He was down by four points and battled back,” Fitzpatrick said of Shaw. “He has a lot of heart and doesn’t quit. He really had to hold (Bochat) off (at the end). It was a tough, hard win.”
Another highlight for the Wolverines was the performance of Brady Johnson at 113. Fitzpatrick called Johnson his most improved wrestler as he pinned Blaine Mayginnes in 3:09.
Other winners for Waterford were brothers Hudson (126) and Hayden (132) Halter, Luke Funk (138) and Joshua Cherba (152). Hudson Halter and Cherba won major decisions and Hayden Halter won on a pin in 3:41.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 42, BURLINGTON 34: The Demons struggled overall Tuesday and it cost them in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Delavan.
Burlington (2-1 SLC) started strong with pins in 1:48 by Jaden Bird (120 pounds) against Max Hennessey and in 2:29 by Grant Koenen (126) against Chris Karbash, but the Demons lost six of the next seven matches to fall behind 30-16.
Burlington made a run with three straight pins, all in 50 seconds or less — Zach Wallace (195) beat Micheal Ream in 30 seconds, Grant Otter (220) beat Eduardo Reyes in 45 seconds and Zeke Tiedt (285) beat Logan Hermann in 50 seconds.
That put the Demons ahead 34-30. A forfeit win by the Comets put them ahead 36-34 with just the 113-pound match to go and Brody Toledo of Burlington battled, but was pinned in 5:26 by Mason Hennessey.
“They have a nice team and we didn’t show up tonight,” Demons coach Jade Gribble said. “We went into matches we got pinned in and you can’t do that with a good team.
“Hopefully, this is a gut check for the kids and they’ll respond and refocus.”
Boys basketball
ST. CATHERINE'S 82, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 26: The Angels rolled to their 34th straight victory in this recently-scheduled game at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.
St. Catherine's (9-0) went 34 for 52 from the floor. Kamari McGee, Jameer Barker and Marcel Tyler combined to go 18 for 20, with Tyler perfect at 6 for 6.
Six Angels scored in double figures, led by McGee with 15 points. The UW-Green Bay recruit added five rebounds and two steals.
Barker had 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals and Tyler 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Iowa State recruit Tyrese Hunter had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in limited action. His cousin, Calvin Hunter, had 11 points and three assists. And Domonic Pitts added 10 points and five rebounds.
"We were real balanced and, defensively, we were pretty sound in the first half," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "And we shared the ball. We got a lot of buckets off assists, so we did a solid job of playing in the paint and making plays for others."
St. Catherine's is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Kingdom Luther Prep (1-4), based in Wauwatosa, was led by Qi'Andre Washington with 12 points.
WATERFORD 66, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 58: Ty Johnson went 7 of 8 from the field and led the Wolverines with 16 points, and Jack Brekke added 15 in a nonconference victory at Waterford.
Waterford (4-4) held its Senior Night because of the uncertainty of this season with the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. Roeglin played eight seniors Tuesday night.
"I'm proud of the seniors for how unselfishly they played," Roeglin said,
Waterford led 32-31 at halftime, at which point Roeglin made some adjustments.
"Ty Johnson couldn't miss early, but that's all we really got in the first half," he said. "Shoreland was playing pretty solid defense and the only one who could get a look at the basket was Ty Johnson.
"We made some adjustments on defense. We played OK on offense, but I thought we played really poorly defensively in the first half. They had too many uncontested shots. (Quentin) Bolton and (Sawyer) Smith just got to their spots."
Eric Kunze (4 of 5 from the field) and added 12 points for Waterford.
For Shoreland Lutheran (4-3), Smith (7 of 23) had 20 points and Bolton (7 of 19) added 17.