High schools: Union Grove wrestlers flex muscle at Mid-States Classic

The Union Grove High School wrestling team wasn't very impressive individually at the prestigious Mid-States Classic this weekend.
But as a team, the Broncos sure were mighty.
Union Grove placed eight wrestlers on the podium and finished second among 37 teams at the two-day event held at UW-Whitewater. The Broncos amassed 228 points, behind only West Bend East's 248.
"This was a total team effort," said Broncos coach Andy Weis. "We might not have been at our best individually, but as a team, we came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday and got second."
Union Grove finished fourth at the event last year, Weis said.
Leading the Broncos was Cooper Willis at 120 pounds, who went 3-2, recorded three pins placed fourth and improved his season record to 22-2. Willis, ranked No. 3 in Division 1 at 120, pinned Trayton Jones of Elkhorn in 2:29 in his first match, then pinned Janesville Craig's Juan Armas in 3:47 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, Cash Stewart of Poynette - ranked No. 3 in Division 3 - beat Willis 6-3. After getting another pin, Willis lost the third-place match 5-2 to Carter Grenning of Weyauwega-Fremont, ranked No. 1 in Division 3.
"That was a tough, tough weight class," Weis said. "But Cooper wrestled well. He wasn't disappointed. He walked away proud and we hope to learn from it."
Also for Union Grove, Connor Esch (16-6) went 4-2 and placed fifth at 285 pounds, recording three pins, while Cade Willis (20-3) was 2-3 and finished sixth at 132 pounds.
Willis, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, hurt his knee Friday and did not wrestle on Saturday. He took a forfeit loss in the semifinals against No. 1 ranked Cayden Henschel of West Bend East.
"He just wasn't 100 percent," Weis said. "Putting him out there would have been a real high risk with little reward. Right now we're in a wait and see mode with how he will be."
PARK: Jarrel Campbell reached the quarterfinals and placed ninth at 220 pounds for the Panthers' best finish at the sprawling Lourdes On The Water Classic at UW-Oshkosh.
Campbell (13-6) finished the day 3-2 after pinning Raymond McCann of Oshkosh North in 3:42 and beating Damean Netzler of Wautoma/Wild Rose, a state qualifier last season, in a tiebreaker 6-5. In the quarterfinals, Campbell lost a 2-1 decision to undefeated Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond du Lac - ranked No. 1 among Division 2 wrestlers at 220.
"Not a real exciting match," said Park coach Jon Burdick. "Both guys try to get position and we ended up losing on a stalling call. But overall, I thought we wrestled pretty well."
Also for the Panthers, who brought only six wrestlers to the 67-team event because of the flu, Dominic Ford went 3-2 at 195 pounds, while freshman Jack Vick-Bakjer was 2-2 at 113 pounds and had two pins.
Park placed 48th overall with 50 points. Coleman won the meet with 332.
HORLICK: The Rebels went 1-4 in the second day of the Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals. The Rebels defeated Cudahy 42-27. They lost 60-18 to Milwaukee Marshall, 60-18 to Kenosha Tremper, 64-0 to Waterford and 42-33 to Madison East.
Freshman Damarion McCray went 9-1 in the tournament, losing only to two-time defending state champion Hayden Halter of Waterford.
"He's not afraid to go out and battle," Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said.
Donta Roberts went 4-1 Saturday and 8-2 in the tournament.
"He's starting to realize how good he can be," Kupper said.
Also leading Horlick was Alex Opichko, who went 3-2.
Girls basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 81, AMHERST 47: Caroline Strande matched her career-high with 42 points and the Crusaders rolled to their second victory in the UW-Stevens Point Tournament.
Strande, who had 32 points at halftime, scored 77 points in two tournament games for Lutheran (8-0).
"She shot the ball extremely well out of the gate," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "They had a hard time trying to stay in front of her. She could beat them off the dribble and then pull up and hit the jump shot. Sometimes, she would attack the rim and was able to finish. She all facets of her game going in that first half."
Shaffer also credited an effective press from frustrating Amherst (7-3).
"I thought that frustrated them and got them a little bit off balance," he said. "It us us going. I thought we would had a much quicker start to the game."
Morgann Gardner added 14 points for Lutheran.
HORLICK 66, WATERFORD 56: Behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from senior center Olivia Pitrof, the Rebels defeated Waterford in a nonconference game at Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
"Olivia really mixed it up," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "She was scoring off some jump shots. She really stepped out of her comfort zone and made them come out and play her."
Nikkia Nelson added 11 points, five steals and two assists for the Rebels (3-5). And Alex Cannon had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three steals.
"Alex was rebounding like crazy and it was huge for us," Sanders said.
Katie Rohner scored 29 points for Waterford (6-3) and was 4 for 11 from 3-point range. But two of Waterford's players were unavailable and they also committed 26 turnovers.
The Wolverines also only got five points from their bench players while Horlick's reserves accounted for 66.
"We fought hard," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "We put 56 points up on the board. But defensively, we know we have to do better than that. In addition to that, we had 26 turnovers and they didn't really pressure us. So they were unforced turnovers and we can't have those."
WAUKESHA SOUTH 64, CASE 46: Arriyah Brooks scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the Eagles in the championship game of the Shorewood Holiday Invitational.
The only other player scoring in double figures for the Eagles (5-5) was Sydni Hill with 10 points.
Mila Herrera led South (4-6) with 17 points.
INDIAN TRAIL 51, PRAIRIE 49, OT: The Hawks had three shots in the last 15 seconds of overtime to at least force a second OT, but they were denied their first victory of the season in this nonconference game.
It was the second game for Prairie (0-10) in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoopers Classic at Carthage College.
Prairie coach Alan Mills liked what he saw, from Andrea Palmen's 25 points to the defense played by Kate McPhee and Kaja Baran.
"We'd like to get a win," Mills said. "We really need one, but we ended 2019 in a good way."
Palmen went 5 for 7 from 3-point range in one of her best games for Prairie. Jill Decker and Baran each added seven points. Baran also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail (5-5) with 16 points.
BURLINGTON 59, FREEPORT (ILL.) 36: Cora Anderson scored 14 points and the Demons won their first game in two seasons in the consolation game of the Beloit Memorial Invitational.
It was the first victory for Burlington (1-8) since Feb. 15, 2018, when the Demons defeated Delavan-Darien 38-27. The had lost 32 straight since then.
Burlington led by nine at halftime, but Freeport pulled to within four in the second half. The Demons then regrouped for a comfortable victory.
"I am so proud of the girls," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "They have worked so hard for a long time to get the first win. All the credit has to go to them. They played fantastic. We caused turnovers all night."
Ella Clapp added 10 points and Jordan Krause scored all nine of her points in the second half.
"I am so pround
Boys basketball
ST. CATHERINE'S 72, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN 36: Following their overtime thriller against Stevens Point Friday night, the Angels had a much easier time against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Saturday afternoon in the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point.
Tyrese Hunter scored 22 points and St. Catherine's (6-0), ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, rolled to a victory in this nonconference matchup.
"Rapids has got a couple of talented ballplayers and, today, our focus was better," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "We didn't give up much in transition and, halfcourt-wise, we did a better job of keeping cutters and penetrators in front of us.
"So our defensive focus and intersity was better. Against SPASH (Stevens Point), they did a much better job of cutting and slashing and they got some easy looks on us."
Elijah Lambert added 16 points for St. Catherine's, Kamari McGee had 10 and Marcel Tyler nine.
Wisconsin Rapids is 2-7.
BURLINGTON 81, BRADFORD 52: Joey Berezowitz scored 18 points and Dane Kornely added 17 in the Demons' nonconference victory over Kenssha Bradford in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Tournament at Carthage.
Berezowitz made four 3-pointers and also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Dylan Runkel, a 6-foot-7 center who had suffered a broken foot Nov. 1 in a football player game, played his second game of the season for Burlington (4-4). The Western Illinois football recruit had 12 points and six rebounds.
Burlington outrebounded Bradford 38-13.
Jalen Carlino led Bradford (6-3) with 15 points.