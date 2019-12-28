High schools: Union Grove wrestlers flex muscle at Mid-States Classic

Shaffer also credited an effective press from frustrating Amherst (7-3).

"I thought that frustrated them and got them a little bit off balance," he said. "It us us going. I thought we would had a much quicker start to the game."

Morgann Gardner added 14 points for Lutheran.

HORLICK 66, WATERFORD 56: Behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from senior center Olivia Pitrof, the Rebels defeated Waterford in a nonconference game at Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse.

"Olivia really mixed it up," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "She was scoring off some jump shots. She really stepped out of her comfort zone and made them come out and play her."

Nikkia Nelson added 11 points, five steals and two assists for the Rebels (3-5). And Alex Cannon had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

"Alex was rebounding like crazy and it was huge for us," Sanders said.

Katie Rohner scored 29 points for Waterford (6-3) and was 4 for 11 from 3-point range. But two of Waterford's players were unavailable and they also committed 26 turnovers.

The Wolverines also only got five points from their bench players while Horlick's reserves accounted for 66.