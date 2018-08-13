The Union Grove High School girls’ golf team dominated the links at Ives Grove on Monday afternoon and took first place in the Union Grove Invitational over seven other schools.
The tournament consisted of two pairs of two golfers from each school and was a combination of a scramble and best ball. The event started with members of a team playing a scramble off the tee, with the lowest score of the two partners recorded at the end of each hole.
Union Grove sent out Sydney Staaden and Ali Torhorst in its first group, followed by Veronica Parco and Liz Torhorst. The duos combined for an overall score of 165, two strokes better than second place Lake Geneva Badger.
“Overall we played well,” Union Grove Coach Eric Swanson said. “We’ve got some things to work on, but I like where we are right now.”
Right behind Union Grove and Badger was Case. The Eagles finished with an overall score of 172, and coach Pete Berry was pleased with the progress his team made.
“We improved by 20 strokes from our score last year,” Berry said. “It was a great team effort today.”
Other notable schools in the tournament included Burlington and St. Catherine’s, who finished seventh and eighth respectively.
HORLICK: Arianna Singer led the Rebels against Kenosha Bradford. Singer was a medalist and shot a 48 en route to Horlick’s 227-242 victory over Bradford.
“Our goal is to qualify for sectionals as a team,” coach Darrell Perry said. “I think all of these girls have improved a lot since last season and we’re heading in the right direction.”
WATERFORD: The Wolverines took sixth place at the Mukwonago Invitational at Edgewood Golf Course.
Waterford shot a total of 393, with Aubrie Torhorst leading the way at 81. Torhorst and Sophia Schoenfeld were the only players to shoot less than 100 for the Wolverines.
Brookfield East won the tournament with a score of 359.
Girls tennis
ST. CATHERINE’S: Kate Smith was unable to play because of a personal matter and her absence affected St. Catherine’s at Kohler. The Angels competed in an eight-team tournament and placed seventh, but coach David Mooney remained optimistic, regardless of the outcome.
“It’s tough when our best player isn’t there to compete with us,” Mooney said. “It’s almost like a football team not having their star quarterback.”
The Angels had to juggle their lineup and that forced every player to move up a spot in the absence of the sophomore Smith.
“We had Claire playing No. 1 singles today and she did really well,” Mooney said. “She went 1-2 on the day and took sixth place overall.”
UNION GROVE: The Broncos girl’s tennis team played well in its tournament at East Troy. The four-team tournament included Whitewater, Monroe and East Troy.
Union Grove’s only loss came to East Troy. The Broncos defeated Monroe 7-0 and Whitewater 5-2. East Troy defeated Union Grove 6-1.
