Confronted by the thick rough and slick greens of Meadowbrook Country Club, the Union Grove High School golf team didn't back down on Monday.
The Broncos had four of the top five individual scores at the Racine County Invitational and dominated the eight-team tournament, winning the team title by 65 strokes.
“Meadowbrook is a really tough course. The rough is thick and the greens are really tough," said Union Grove coach Eric Swnason. "The girls had a few too many three-putts on the day, but I thought they persevered really well after some bad holes."
The Broncos finished with a 364, well ahead of second-place Case (429). Prairie was third at 445, Waterford was fourth (448) and Burlington fifth (456). Park was sixth (565). Horlick and St. Catherine's competed with incomplete teams.
Union Grove freshman Norah Roberts earned medalist honors, finishing first overall with a 10-over par 81. Veronica Parco was second with an 89, while Ali Torhorst was fourth (95) and Liz Torhorst fifth (99).
Waterford's Sophia Schoenfeld was third with a 92.
"Norah was great today," Swanson said. "She started with a triple-bogey, but then birdied her 4th, 5th, and 7th holes to get back on track. The rest of the girls played better than their score indicates, it’s just that they couldn’t avoid a few big holes.
"This is a busy week for us, so I’m glad we started out on a good note by winning this tournament," Swanson said.
Case coach Pete Berry agreed that Meadowbrook was a monster on Monday.
"The course was extremely tough for the girls," Berry said. "But we persevered. Our goal was to finish ahead of a couple schools and we did that. We didn't play well, but we learned a lot about how to handle adversity."
Ella Million led the Eagles with a 101, finishing sixth overall. Maddie Leonard was eighth overall with a 104. Megan Ketchum carded a 112.
"We finished third at this event last season, so we improved," Berry said.
Prairie School got a 102 from Sophie Lawler. After Schoenfeld's 92, Waterford got 118 from both Jayde Pollonow and Rachel Vant.
Burlington's Saige Heelien shot a 107 for the Demons, while Park's Alexis Betker had a 119.
On the two incomplete teams, St. Catherine's Olivia Moriarity carded a 108, while Liz Chiapetta had a 123 for Horlick.
Girls volleyball
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 3, PRAIRIE 0: Abby Decker had seven kills and Amelia Ropiak served four aces, but the Hawks lost a nonconference dual meet 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 at Prairie on Monday. The Hawks dropped to 1-6.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE: Tori Walker won all three of her matches at No. 3 singles as the Hawks took two of three dual meets at the Kenosha Tremper Invitational on Saturday.
Prairie defeated Kimberly 4-3 and Bay Port 7-0, and lost to Tremper 6-1. All three opponents were Division 1 schools, said Hawks coach Nich Schafer.
Walker beat Sofia Conrantnom of Kimberly 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 and Alyssa Hacker of Bay Port 6-3, 6-4. Against Isabelle Ganz of Tremper, Walker charged back from a first-set shutout to win 0-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Also for the Hawks, Sarah Gesner won two of her three matches at No. 1 singles, as did Gabriela Davis at No. 2 singles.
Boys soccer
WATERFORD: The Wolverines earned a tournament trophy for the first time in program history, winning two matches at the Big Foot Invitational on Saturday, and being edged by Sugar River with a last-gasp goal in the championship match.
Waterford beat Big Foot/Williams Bay 1-0 in its first match, with junior Tristan McNair scoring the decisive goal off an assist by Quinton Gordon.
The Wolverines then defeated Lake Mills 2-0, with McNair and Owen Thomson finding the back of the net.
In the championship match, the Wolverines dictated the pace, dominated play and held a majority of possession, said coach Andrew Cresswell.
But Sugar River tallied twice on a speedy counter-attack - with the second coming with five seconds left in the match.
"It was heartbreaking to lose that way, but we have to recognize that sometimes the better team does not win," Cresswell said.
Thomson scored the Wolverines' lone goal off an assist by Owen Mehring.
"I am extremely happy with how they played," Cresswell said. "Second place is very respectful, and we can walk away knowing the program earned its first ever trophy in program history."
