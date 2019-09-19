The Union Grove High School boys soccer team pulled off a feat Thursday it has never done before.
The Broncos battled back from an early deficit to earn a 3-3 draw against state-ranked and unbeaten Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan.
Broncos head coach Sean Jung said this was the first time Union Grove has not lost against the Comets.
“We never beat them or tied them until tonight,” Jung said. “We played expecting to win, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”
The Comets (10-0-2, 2-0-1 SLC), ranked second in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got the scoring started on an own goal by Union Grove (4-2-4, 2-0-1 SLC) in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Early in the second half, Delavan-Darien scored to double the lead and put the Broncos in a 2-0 hole. But they didn’ back down.
“We never got our footing in the first half, but we didn’t panic as we’ve come back from deficits before,” Jung said. “I moved Sawyer Richardson up to play next to Logan Farrington and that’s when we really started creating some space. Those two up front were really dangerous.”
The move paid immediate dividends as Farrington, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, cut the deficit in half in the 62nd minute on a penalty kick and tied the match at 2-2 four minutes later with an unassisted goal.
Delavan-Darien took the lead back in the 72nd minute, then Kyle Fletcher scored the equalizer in the 78th minute on Farrington’s assist.
“It wasn’t the end result that we wanted, but in a game where we were basically trailing the whole time, it could have been a lot worse,” Jung said.
Comets forward Estevan Colin, who entered the match as the leading scorer in the state with 27 goals and 59 points, according to wissports.net, was held without a goal or assist.
WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Wolverines rode a big a second half wave as they won a Southeast Conference game at Waterford.
Waterford (5-5-1, 2-0-1 SEC) got on the board right away in the fourth minute off the foot of Adison Tyma to grab an early lead.
Westosha (0-10-0, 0-3-0) got the equalizer later in the half and the game was tied at 1-1 at the half.
Owen Schneider got the second half started with a goal that really sparked the Wolverines’ second half surge, Waterford assistant coach Ryan Krueger said.
"We were a little sluggish in the first, but really came out in the second half passing more crisp and linking up better, which resulted in some goals," Krueger said.
After the Falcons tied the match again, Rafael Wodevotzky and Schneider added late goals to put the match away.
BADGER 4, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons battled in the first half and trailed only 2-1 at halftime, but ultimately couldn’t catch up in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
“The first half was really good as both teams had chances and scored on them,” Burlington assistant coach Jake Cacciotti said. “We just weren’t able to put away all of our chances like they did tonight.”
Sophomore Andrew Stutzman had the goal for the Demons (2-6-1, 0-3 SLC), scoring unassisted in the 43rd minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Zach Cowan had 10 saves.
“The defense played hard and has been improving,” Cacciotti said. “Zach had a lot of big saves and kept us in the game multiple times.”
CASE 3, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 0: The Eagles dominated possession as they defeated the Chiefs in a nonconference match at Walworth.
Case (5-3-3) limited the Chiefs to just three shots on goal and controlled the tempo.
"We possessed the ball very well tonight and did a good job on controlling the game and not giving them much room to work with," Case coach Gregg Anderle said.
Jaxon Ford got the scoring started with a goal in the 11th minute and the Eagles took that lead into half.
Shawn Maringer scored in the 46th minute and Michael Cabaltera added an insurance goal in the 60th minute.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, CASE 0: The Demons flexed their muscles on Thursday, winning 25-10, 25-21, 25-8 in a nonconference match at Case.
Emily Alan and Morgan Klein led Burlington (18-2), ranked third among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with eight kills each against the Eagles (7-8).
Demons junior libero Sam Naber had a team-high nine digs and Cayla Gutche had five assists, seven digs and a team-high three aces.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Lady Toppers showed why they’re the top-ranked team in Division 4 Thursday, beating the Angels 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Burlington.
Defending WIAA Division 4 champion Catholic Central (14-6, 3-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was led by Sammie Seib with 12 kills and three aces. Lainey Dirksmeyer and Katie Goethal had seven kills each and Ella Shaw had 22 assists.
Grace Antlfinger led the defense with 12 digs and Dirksmeyer rounded out a solid night with a team-high five aces and nine digs.
For St. Catherine’s, Kate Cafferty and Megan Topp each had six kills and Maddie Herrera had 11 digs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The duo of Mya Lequia and Alexis Peterson had both the offense and defense working for the Crusaders in a 25-7, 25-14, 25-20 Metro Classic Conference victory at Racine Lutheran.
“Mya came through big on offense and defense while Alexis set another great game for us,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We came out with lots of energy and took care of business right away.”
Lequia had 15 kills and four blocks, Peterson had 29 assists and 12 digs, and Cate Yunker had six aces for the Crusaders (12-6, 2-1 MCC).
“The defense read the ball and has great court awareness,” Demuth said.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 1: The Demons jumped out to a two-set lead and won a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-10, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17 at Burlington.
“We came out strong in the first two sets, but then relaxed a little bit too much and lost set three,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We came back strong in the fourth set.”
Tyler Duesing had 18 kills, David Paul had 37 assists, Michael McGinley had five blocks and Sam Lois had four aces for the Demons (11-4-2, 3-0 SLC). Daniel Drew, Lois and Wyatt Kurth each had seven digs.
“We struggled at times with serve receive and our serving, but for the most part we had good control, great defense and great setting,” Jones said.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos lost 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove was led by Anthony Behringer with eight kills and two aces, and Quinn Donovan led the defense with seven digs.
Girls tennis
CASE 6, PARK 1: The Eagles soared past the Panthers in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.
At No. 1 singles, the Eagles' Destiny Klinkhammer defeated the Panthers' Madhura Sathyanarayanan 6-0, 6-1. Alaina Jaeck, at No. 2 singles, defeated Alexandria Gillespie 6-0, 6-1.
Park's No. 1 doubles team of Adele Senzig and Erica Robinson defeated Case's Savanna Bertzyk and Jordan Petrick 6-0, 6-1.
PRAIRIE 6, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1: The Hawks swept singles competition in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet on Thursday at Prairie.
Sarah Gesner, at No. 1 singles for Prairie, defeated Saint Thomas More's Erin Horzewski 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Gabriela Davis beat Abbey Hoffmann 6-0, 6-2.
Prairie's No. 1 doubles team of Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman beat Isabell Tejhada and Teresa Daun 6-3, 6-0.
ELKHORN 4, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos won all three doubles matches in straight sets, but the Elks swept singles for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.
Union Grove's Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause led the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kylee Leahy and Sophie Timmer. Kelsey Kemper and Brooke Weis (No. 2 doubles) won 6-4, 7-5 and Sam Chizek and Kyra Hagen (No. 3) won 6-2, 7-5.
The closest singles match was at No. 4, where Brenna Lekschas lost 7-5, 6-3.
Girls golf
FRANKLIN 184, CASE 204: Maddie Leonard led the way for the Eagles in a difficult Southeast Conference dual meet on Thursday at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin.
Leonard carded a team-best 47 for the Eagles and Ella Million had a 48, Corina Davis shot a 53 and Megan Ketchum and Brynn Emmons each had a 56.
Franklin's Mallory Swartz was the medalist with a 37.
OAK CREEK TRIANGULAR: Alexis Betker had a team-best 46 for Park during a three-team meet Wednesday at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin. Oak Creek finished with 188, the Panthers had 235 and Horlick fielded an incomplete team.
