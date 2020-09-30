High schools: Union Grove sets school record, advances to golf sectionals

“Ali and Veronica got off to slow starts, but I was really impressed with how they grinded it out,” Swanson said. “I was also really happy with the first nine for Allie.”

Schoenfeld qualified for sectionals for the second straight year, shooting a 90 (43-47). Senior Camille Horton added a 99 for the Wolverines.

The Broncos, ranked No. 6 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, advance to the Franklin Sectional Tuesday, where they expect to see top-ranked Brookfield Central in addition to No. 2 Arrowhead. Central played in the Case Regional Thursday.

Brookfield Central has been to the state tournament every year except one (2009) since 2002 and Arrowhead has been to state every year since 2003.

Arrowhead was led at the regional by freshman Jessica Guiser, who shot a 5-under-par 67 that included 29 putts, Swanson said.

“We have the ability to be really good, and we are going to have to be really good on Tuesday,” Swanson said. “We'll be ready.”

DIVISION 1 KETTLE MORAINE REGIONAL: Burlington freshman Kendall Kafar shot a 94 Wednesday to qualify for next Monday’s Mequon Homestead Sectional.

The Demons finished fifth with 416.