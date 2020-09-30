High schools: Union Grove sets school record, advances to golf sectionals

The Union Grove High School girls golf team has had a lot of great highlights over the last decade, and Wednesday’s performance was another high-water mark for the program.
The Broncos played in the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha Regional in varying conditions Wednesday at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie and still came out with a postseason record.
Behind second-place finisher Norah Roberts, Union Grove totaled 343 to finish second to four-time state champion Arrowhead (320). The previous record for a regional was 346 in both 2014 and 2016, and they also totaled 346 in the sectional in 2015.
Waterford, which finished eighth (425), had one individual qualifier, senior Sophia Schoenfeld.
Roberts shot a 2-over-par 74 (37-37) in conditions that included just about any kind of fall or winter weather, all over a span of a couple hours.
“The conditions today were tough,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “We started the round with cold temperatures, some heavy rain, and even some sleet. Then a heavy wind picked up for the rest of the round, making it tough on all players.
“Norah was fantastic today. She's such a competitor that the weather didn't seem to faze her.”
Junior No. 3 player Ali Torhorst shot 44-43 for an 87 and senior No. 2 player Veronica Parco shot 46-42 for an 88. Sophomore No. 4 player Allie McBryde shot a season-low 42 on her first nine and finished with 52 for a 94.
“Ali and Veronica got off to slow starts, but I was really impressed with how they grinded it out,” Swanson said. “I was also really happy with the first nine for Allie.”
Schoenfeld qualified for sectionals for the second straight year, shooting a 90 (43-47). Senior Camille Horton added a 99 for the Wolverines.
The Broncos, ranked No. 6 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, advance to the Franklin Sectional Tuesday, where they expect to see top-ranked Brookfield Central in addition to No. 2 Arrowhead. Central played in the Case Regional Thursday.
Brookfield Central has been to the state tournament every year except one (2009) since 2002 and Arrowhead has been to state every year since 2003.
Arrowhead was led at the regional by freshman Jessica Guiser, who shot a 5-under-par 67 that included 29 putts, Swanson said.
“We have the ability to be really good, and we are going to have to be really good on Tuesday,” Swanson said. “We'll be ready.”
DIVISION 1 KETTLE MORAINE REGIONAL: Burlington freshman Kendall Kafar shot a 94 Wednesday to qualify for next Monday’s Mequon Homestead Sectional.
The Demons finished fifth with 416.
Kafar, Burlington’s No. 3 player, had just one hole higher than a 6 during her round at Naga-Waukee Golf Club in Pewaukee.
The next-best player for the Demons was junior No. 1 player McKenzie Plitzuweit with a 105.
DIVISION 2 CATHOLIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL: Prairie’s top four players shot 96 or better at The Broadlands in North Prairie as the Hawks won the regional title for the first time since 2016.
Prairie totaled 367 to beat runner-up Wrightstown (376) by nine strokes and advances to next Tuesday’s Prairie Sectional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
St. Catherine’s had just two players and did not compile a team score.
Sophomore Sophie Lawler shot an 84 to lead the Hawks. That included a 39 on the back nine in similar conditions as Union Grove faced at the same course.
Junior No. 3 player Maddie Maraccini shot a 93, senior No. 2 player Emily Eitel shot a 94 and freshman No. 4 player Kadyn Peery came through with a 96.
The last time Prairie won a regional, they went on to the sectional and the Division 2 state title. They also won the regional and state titles in 2015.
Sophomore Anika Peterson shot a 107 and senior Olivia Moriarity shot a 111 for St. Catherine’s.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The young Crusaders — the team has no seniors on its roster — gave the Hawks all they could handle for most of their match before Prairie scored two late goals in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
“It was outstanding,” Lutheran coach Pete LaBoda said. “They played with a passion I haven’t seen in a long time. I was very happy. This gives us a lot of confidence.”
The Hawks (6-1 MCC), who were missing several players for personal or injury reasons, scored just one goal in the first half, by sophomore Nathan Breiwick (unassisted), and didn’t score again until the Crusaders’ hard play finally caught up to them late in the second half.
“They played with a ton of heart and that was a very pragmatic approach,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “They had a lot of numbers behind the ball.
“From our side, it was a complement to us that we didn’t get frustrated. We had a lot of shots — we hit the post and crossbar a couple times — and it’s very easy to point fingers, but we kept competing.”
Another sophomore, Charley Shaw, scored the Hawks’ final two goals, assisted by sophomore Calvin Sharpe in the 80th minute and by junior Daniel Bravo in the 85th minute.
John Hansen was active in goal for Lutheran (0-7), making 29 saves. Devin Stoltenberg made two saves for Prairie.
ST. CATHERINE’S 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: After a scoreless first half in cool, windy conditions, the Angels broke loose in the second half for a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Pacers at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Playing against the wind in the first half, St. Catherine’s (5-2 MCC) started putting plays together and finally got on the scoreboard on a goal in the 65th minute by Wade Roberson, assisted by Victor Moreno.
About five minutes later, Angel Antonio scored unassisted for a 2-0 lead. Moreno added a goal to his assists by scoring in the 75th minute (Juan Casares assist) and Abel Galvan capped the scoring about five minutes after that.
“The first half was brutal,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “It was like someone flipped a switch — everything was blowing all over the place.
“In the second half, the weather changed and we played much better. We created a lot of scoring opportunities around the goal.”
The defense was solid as defenders Brian Reyna, Bryan Vasquez, Jacob Murray and Angel Guereca held Shoreland (2-5 MCC) to just two shots on goal and allowed Pedro Serratos to earn his third shutout of the season.
