High schools: Union Grove second at Taylor Clark Invitational

The Union Grove High School girls golf team opened the season on a strong note Thursday.

The Broncos, with three players in the top 10, totaled 362 and finished second in the seven-team Taylor Clark Invitational, hosted by Westosha Central, at Brighton Dale Links.

Leading the way for the Broncos was sophomore Norah Roberts, who tied for third with senior Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford at 81 on the Blue Spruce course. Roberts was fourth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Senior Veronica Parco finished sixth with a 90 and junior Ali Torhorst was seventh with a 91 for Union Grove.

Schoenfeld led the Wolverines to fourth place with a total of 418. Senior Morgan Moericke was next for Waterford at 108.

Burlington was seventh with 511, led by senior Ellen Graham with 123.

Freshman twins Kylie and Kate Walker of Westosha Central finished 1-2, with Kylie taking medalist honors with a 75 and Kate shooting a 79. The Falcons totaled 339.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks lost all three of their dual meets during the University School Invitational.