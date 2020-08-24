High schools: Union Grove second at Elkhorn Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Union Grove High School girls golf team continued its good start Monday.

The quartet of Norah Roberts, Veronica Parco, Ali Torhorst and Allie McBryde combined for a 12-under-par 60 in the scramble format tournament and finished second behind Westosha Central.

The Falcons totaled 58 at Evergreen Golf Club to tie the record set last year by the Broncos and became just the second team to break 60 in the event.

Union Grove coach Eric Swanson was happy with another strong early-season performance.

“Shooting a 60 in this event is pretty good,” Swanson said. “Overall we did not strike the ball very well today, but the girls hit big shots when they needed to.”

The next best Racine County finish was fifth by Waterford, which totaled 67.

Prairie was sixth with 68, St. Catherine’s (Olivia Moriarity, Anika Peterson) was eighth with 75 and Burlington (McKenzie Plitzuweit, Abigail Weiler, Lauren Way, Ellen Graham) was 11th with 80.

Moriarity and Peterson combined for a birdie on the 17th hole, making a 20-foot uphill putt, Angels coach Dave Arkenberg said, and they got up and down for par on the 18th hole.

