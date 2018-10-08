The butterflies didn't bother Veronica Parco on Monday.
The Union Grove High School sophomore played solid and steady at her first WIAA Division 1 state golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Parco shot a 15-over-par 87 and is tied for 35th heading into Tuesday's final round. The leader of the tournament is Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk, who shot an even-par 72.
The sophomore had few expectations going into the tournament, other than to hit the ball well and to play her hardest.
“It was easy for me to stay relaxed because my coach was there to guide me along the way,” Parco said. “I was really excited for the opportunity to come out here and represent Union Grove.”
Union Grove coach Eric Swanson praised the Parco for her poise on the course.
“She hit the ball fantastic,” Swanson said. “She had nothing worse than a double-bogey on any hole and she could have very easily shot an 80 if it weren’t for some three-putts.”
According to Swanson, all four of Parco’s double-bogey’s came on three-putts. Parco also made par on seven holes.
Parco had a 44 on her first nine holes and carded a 43 - including four pars - on her second nine.
“I’m going to focus on my game more around the greens tomorrow,” Parco said. “If I can tighten that up, then I have a good chance to better my score from today.”
Parco is Racine County’s only golfer in the tournament, although the Broncos nearly qualified as a team. They finished five strokes behind Lake Geneva Badger at the sectional meet for a spot in state.
“I’m disappointed my team couldn’t come,” Parco said. “We were so close to qualifying as a team and it would have been great to experience this with everyone.”
In the Division 1 team standings, Kettle Moraine leads with 318, 16 strokes ahead of Middleton's 334. Arrowhead is third (337). In Division 2, Madison Edgewood tops the standings with a 333, 23 strokes ahead of Appleton Xavier.
Because of the wet conditions and threat of thunderstorms, action will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a shotgun start for both divisions.
Boys soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 5, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 2: The Angels scored three goals in the second half to win a nonconference match at Prairie.
The Angels (7-5-3) struck first with a goal in the 10th minute by Alberto Galvan, but Brookfield answered right back in the 15th minute. Cristo Duran scored in the 20th minute for the Angels and Brookfield answered again in the 29th minute.
From there, the Angels were able to stifle Brookfield’s attack. Duran, Brian Reyna and Paul Serratos all added second-half goals for the Angels. Goalkeeper Peyton Johnson made three saves.
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: After trailing 6-0 in the first half, the Crusaders scored twice and held the opposition to three in the second half of a nonconference loss at Pershing Park.
Tyler Zurawski scored the first goal for the Crusaders (0-12-1) in the 68th minute. Will Schuster added the second in the 79th minute.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, PARK 0: The Demons started fast and swept a nonconference match 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 at Park.
Burlington (18-3-2) got 14 kills and four aces from Malik Tiedt, nine digs from both Sam Lois and Trey Krause, and 27 assists from David Paul.
The Panthers (4-11) got 11 assists, six kills and five digs from Kevin Leslie, and three kills each from Nobal Days and Isaiah Martin. "We didn't pass very well and we made too many errors," said Park coach Pete Leslie.
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, CASE 2: The Angels eked out a closely-contested nonconference match at Case, winning the back-and-forth affair 19-25, 25-20, 30-32, 25-23, 15-6.
Evan Schuster led the Angels (20-3) had 19 kills and 13 digs. Sam May had 50 assists and 12 digs, while Adam May added 33 digs.
For Case, Dane Kerkman had 10 kills, six blocks and served three aces, while Shaphar Grant had 12 kills, and Quinn 24 digs.
Girls swimming
PACKER RELAYS: Horlick won seven of the 10 events and took home the first-place trophy at the eight-team meet for the second year in a row.
The Rebels won the meet with 81 points. Park, which won one event and placed second in four others, finished third with 49.
Winning for Horlick was the 400 freestyle relay of Ally Spang, Charisma Cochran, Marlee Resichl and Isabelle Buhler; the 200 backstroke relay of Lauren Flynn, Abigail Ramsey, Emaleigh Neo and Kinzie Reischl; and the 200 butterfly relay of Karley Anderson, Stephanie Strange, and the two Reischls.
Also winning was the diving relay of Amaya Jerdee and Madi Havican.
For Park, the 100-yard medley relay of Josie Bennett, Mikk Eisel, Tori Jones and Jae Tye placed first in 1:01.36. Finishing second were: the 100 freestyle relay of Rileigh Smith-Hopkins, Brianna Jones, Alayah Mayfield and Najee Jones in .57.85; the 200 medley relay of Bennett, Eisel, Tye and Tori Jones in 2:14.33; the 200 backstroke relay of Bennett, Eisel, Brianna Jones and Tori Jones in 2:24.18; and the 200 butterfly relay of Eisel, Bennett, Tori Jones and Najee Jones in 2:18.25.
