Union Grove High School's Katie Fruth is red hot in the shot put right now.
The Broncos' senior won her second meet in a row on Monday, topping an elite field at the Girls Throwdown in Madtown meet at Madison Memorial High School.
Fruth's effort of 43 feet, 11 inches won the event, which included some of the top girl throwers in the state. Fruth beat Greenfield senior Ratka Karac (42-6) by more than a foot.
Finishing third at 41-0.5 was Eve Goldstein of Somerset, who won the Division 2 shot put championship last season, and placing fifth was Madison Memorial's Reette Thorns (38-10.5), who placed ninth at the Division 1 state meet in 2018. Danni Langseth of DC Everest was fourth (40-6.25).
Monday's win followed Fruth's victory in the shot put at the Demon Invitational in Burlington last Friday. Her winning throw of 44-11 at that meet is tops in the state so far, according to rankings compiled by athletic.net. Thorns is second in the rankings, Goldstein sixth, Karac ninth and Langseth 14th.
Also on Monday, Fruth placed ninth in the discus with a personal-best throw of 116-5. Goldstein won the event with a 152-3.
Girls soccer
UNION GROVE 9, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Natalie Oatsvall and Alex Panyk each scored two goals in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Paddock Lake.
Since losing 3-2 to Prairie Friday night in the Racine County Invitational, Union Grove, ranked fifth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, has outscored its next two opponents 21-1.
“They kind of humbled us and that was the best thing that could have happened,” said Union Grove coach Sean Jung, referring to Prairie. “I wouldn’t want to play us right now.”
Megan Barber and Adrianna Rodriguez each had three assists for the Broncos (10-1-1, 4-0 SLC). Mia Guyton had five saves in what was her fifth shutout of the season.
ST. CATHERINE’S 8, SAINT THOMAS MORE 4: Sadie Gilbert, held to one goal in the last week and a half, scored five goals in a Metro Classic Conference win at Milwaukee. Molly O’Brien added three goals.
Three of Gilbert’s goals came in the first half, which ended in a 4-4 tie. Gilbert and O’Regan each had two goals in the second half.
“She was all over the place,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “She was getting the ball off her feet quick and doing a lot of stuff off the ball."
Isabella Ramon had eight saves for the Angels (4-7-1, 2-2 MCC).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Klein sisters combined for all six goals in a Metro Classic Conference win at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
Julia Klein scored four goals and Elizabeth and Emma had one each for the Lady Toppers (5-0-2), who led 5-1 at halftime. Sammie Seib had two assists.
Scoring for Lutheran (4-6, 1-2 MCC) were Bella Jaramillo and Bre Kwiatowski.
WAUKESHA WEST 6, PRAIRIE 2: After playing a strong 20 minutes, according to coach Corey Oakland, Prairie fell behind 4-0 at halftime and 6-0 early in the second half in a nonconference match at Prairie.
“I will say this, though,” Oakland said. “We played hard after we woke up.”
Jill Decker scored at the 51st minute and Maddie Yde at the 85th minute for the Hawks (7-2-1), who are ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
Waukesha West (5-2-2) is ranked third in Division 2.
Softball
BURLINGTON 7, UNION GROVE 2: The Demons got a strong performance from starter Morgan Klein and scored six runs in the first three innings to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
Klein allowed four hits and struck out four for Burlington (6-10, 3-6 SLC).
The Demons scored two runs in the first inning, added three in the second and one more in the third to take a 6-2 lead.
Emily Zuleger went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs, while Bridi Allen went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two. Gracie Petersen went 2 for 4.
For the Broncos (7-10, 5-4 SLC), Angela Slattery doubled. She also pitched 5⅓ innings of relief and struck out five.
Boys golf
WAUKESHA WEST INVITATIONAL: Grant Wininger of St. Catherine’s shot a 5-over-par 77 and tied for seventh at The Legend at Merrill Hills in Waukesha.
Wininger, a senior who recently won the Racine County Open after a playoff with Union Grove’s Connor Brown, had the lowest score of any Racine County entrant. He finished eight strokes behind medalist Mason Schultz of Mukwonago.
Brayden Lopiccolo, a Case sophomore, finished one stroke behind Wininger with a 78.
Other top finishes by county golfers included Zach Romano, a Horlick senior who shot an 84, Sam Nolan, a Case freshman, and Ben Adams, a Horlick junior, who each had a 91, and Connor Vertz, a Horlick junior, who had a 94.
Boys tennis
WATERFORD 5, UNION GROVE 2: The Wolverines won three of four singles matches and their No. 1 doubles team of Sam and Josh Fay added another victory at a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
For Waterford (10-4 overall), No. 2 singles Michael Bose beat Logan Wirtz 6-3, 6-4, No. 3 singles Max Engel defeated Soren Miller 6-1, 6-1, and No. 4 singles Noah Higgens topped Ryan Davis 6-3, 6-1.
The Fays, who qualified for the state tournament last season, beat Ethan Squires and Drake Miller 7-4, 6-3 in a rematch of the No. 1 doubles championship at the Racine County Invitational last Saturday. The Fays won Saturday 6-2, 6-2.
For the Broncos, No. 1 singles Reid Fredrickson beat Jason Splitgerber 6-4, 6-3, and the No. 2 doubles duo of Tommy Hempel and Mickey Rewolinski beat Isaiah Bergstedt and Ethan Brannen 7-5, 6-2.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons lost two of three matches that went to three sets and dropped a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Paddock Lake.
Burlington's No. 3 doubles duo of Max Meier and Zeke Tiedt improved to 4-1 by beating Mason Yee and Evan Beth 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 for the Demons' lone win. At No. 2 singles, Quentin Holle lost to Bobby Bullard 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, while the No. 1 doubles team of Les Puntillo and Nate Bowman lost to Garret Reynolds and Colton Soto 7-6, 6-4, 7-6.
The Demons fell to 5-10 overall and 2-3 in SLC meets.
Baseball
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 0: For a reason Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said was not explained to him, a nonconference game in Milwaukee was called a forfeit in the top of the third inning by the home plate umpire. The umpire had just ejected the Ronald Reagan coach.
“He put his hands up,” Wilson said, “and said, ‘I’m done. This is a forfeit.’”
Will Dudley scored the only run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Gabe Brandies. Lutheran-Prairie improved to 9-4 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.