Logan Farrington celebrated a milestone in style Saturday.
The senior for the Union Grove High School boys soccer team had a hat-trick and scored his 100th career goal in the Broncos' 3-3 tie against nonconference opponent Wauwatosa East at Union Grove.
“Logan has started every game since he was a freshman and has managed to continue improving year after year for us,” said Union Grove coach Sean Jung. “It’s been great to see him grow and develop as a player.”
After the Broncos (3-2-3) gave up an early first-half goal, Farrington evened the score in the 38th minute after winning the ball in the middle of the field and beating the center back before help could arrive.
Five minutes into the second half, Farrington gave Union Grove the lead with a goal off of a penalty kick that hit off the keeper and bounced right back to him, scoring it with a second kick. This goal gave Farrington his 100th career goal.
He scored again in the 57th minute on a corner kick from senior Dylan Fleischman.
Wauwatosa East scored in the 71st and 76th minutes to to tie the score at 3-3.
Sophomore Mitchel Curtin had seven saves for the Broncos.
“After falling behind early in the first-half we started losing confidence, but by the second-half we got settled in and went up 3-1,” Jung said. “Unfortunately we started falling apart late and surrendered the two goals and had to hang on for dear life in the final minutes. We had plenty of opportunities to go up big early, but we just couldn’t finish.”
STOUGHTON 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons fell to 2-5-1 after a nonconference loss to Stoughton at Burlington. It marked the second straight game they were shut out after a 9-0 loss to Union Grove Thursday.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON: The Demons won the West Allis Hale Invitational after sweeping their five matches in straight sets. They defeated West Allis Hale 25-14, 25-14, Greendale Martin Luther 25-17, 25-11, St. Francis 25-13, 25-6, West Allis Central 25-23, 25-2 and Heritage Christian 25-3, 25-7.
“Very balanced team contributions today to led us to the first-place finish,” said Burlington coach Teri Little. “Aggressive serving helped lead the way and it was a great opportunity to experiment with different lineups.”
Morgan Klein had 26 kills, Claire Walby had 19 digs, Tressa Teberg had three blocks, and Victoria Van Dan had 81 assists and eight aces for the Demons (16-2).
ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels split their four matches in the Cudahy Tournament. They defeated Brown Deer 25-23 and Milwaukee Hamilton 25-10, 25-14. Their losses were 25-22, 20-25, 11-25 to Green Bay Southwest and 18-25, 16-25 to Wauwatosa West.
Erin McCauley had 18 kills for St. Catherine's. Leah Topp had 35 assists and Abby Cook had 40 digs.
"We're a defensive team, so it's great to see how much our offense is improving each week," St. Catherine's coach Katie Olson said.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers took second at the Norski Invitational on Saturday in DeForest.
The Lady Toppers won their pool and advanced to the championship game. They would lose to McFarland 25-23, 25-21.
Sammie Seib took command of the court with 63 kills, 56 digs and eight aces for Catholic Central (13-6). In the process, the senior outside hitter recorded her 1,000th career kill. Lady Toppers' senior setter Ella Shaw had 133 assists and six blocks.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK: The Rebels, down some varsity players because if ACT testing, went 1-3 in the Wauwatosa East Invitational. They defeated Nicolet 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 and lost to Shorewood 25-20, 25-16, Westosha Central 25-25, 25-12 and Waukesha West 25-13, 25-10.
“Unfortunately with us losing a few players due to the ACT test we had to call up some junior varsity players and kind of mix and match the lineup,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “We struggled a bit, but we did have some good moments in there too.”
Senior Michael Tempesta led Horlick with 30 kills, 30 digs and three aces. Junior Connor Singer had three aces. And junior libero Joe Prudhom, who was moved to center, had 44 assists for the Rebels (8-5-3).
“Joe did a great job filling in for us at center," Marcinkus said. "Even though he’s used to being a leader on defense at libero, he did a great job with the switch to being the leader on offense. “Michael did a great job as leader today, too, as he helped the newcomers get better adjusted and feel comfortable at their positions.”
Cross country
ROCKET INVITATIONAL: The Case girls used two top-20 finishes to place sixth out of 15 teams at the Rocket Invitational at Grant Park in South Milwaukee. The Eagles scored with a score of 161.
Sophomore Audrey Amaya finished 11th in 20:51.8. Senior Sophia Young was 20th (21:27.8).
Olivia Pitrof was 18th in 21:27.1 in leading Horlick to 13th place with 313 points.
On the boys side, Park junior Jordan Phillips was the top county finisher, placing 24th in 18:04.6. The Panthers had an incomplete team.
Senior Aaron Peterson led Case by finished 58th in 19:04.1. The Eagles placed 13th out of 14 teams with 361 points.
Horlick, which also had an incomplete team, was led by senior Connor Vertz who finished 53rd (18:47.5).
Junior Luke Schmierer was 73rd in 19:31.0 for Racine Lutheran, which had an incomplete team.
Girls golf
BRIAN SCHROEDER INVITATIONAL: Case sophomore Ella Million earned a medal with a career best during Saturday's Brian Schroeder Invitational at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
Million carded a 92 to place fifth during the individual section at the seven-team invite. During the scramble section of the invite Brynn Emmons and Leah Hansen placed fourth (89) to medal for Case. And during the best ball section the Eagles' Megan Ketchum and Mikayla Wilson placed fifth (94).
"It is amazing how fast (Ella Million) has improved," Case coach Pete Berry said. "She is taking her game to another level."
Brookfield Central placed first overall at the event with 344. Case finished sixth (384).
JANESVILLE PARKER INVITATIONAL: Veronica Parco tied for fourth with a 76 and Union Grove finished fifth in the 16-team Janesville Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course. The Broncos had a team score of 341.
“I was very pleased with how we played today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Veronica was great. She has really been struggling the last couple of weeks, but today she just relaxed and played really well. It was great to see.”
Norah Roberts shot an 83 and Ali Torhorst added an 88.
Prairie finished in 11th with a score of 398 and were led by Sophia Lawler who shot a 92 and Emily Eitel was right behind her with a 97.
