High schools: Union Grove's Cooper Willis earns satisfying victory

Campbell (26-7), started slowly, Park coach Jon Burdick felt. But after the two discussed things, Campbell re-focused and went on to defeat Frederick Kyles (16-4) of Brookfield Central in a 14-5 major decision.

"His first two matches were just way closer than they needed to be," Burdick said. "We had a discussion with him and told him he needed to open up and not worry about winning or losing the match. We told him to just go out and score some points and winning or losing will take care of itself."

Placing second for Park was Joseph Mendoza, who suffered his first loss of the season. Wrestling at 126 pounds, Mendoza (28-1) rolled to the championship on the strength of three technical falls and a decision. But he lost 10-5 in overtime to Bryce Jankowski (26-1).

"He ended up losing on a takedown," Burdick said. "He wrestled a good tournament. He just came out on the wrong end of that championship match."

Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick had mixed emotions over his team's performance. As good as the Wolverines were, he was expecting more.