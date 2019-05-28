Connor Brown can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
For the third year in a row, Brown, a senior at Union Grove High School, will compete at the WIAA Division 1 state golf tournament after winning the Brookfield Central sectional Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
He shot a 1-over-par 72 on his way to tying for individual medalist with Menomenee Falls' junior Marty Swab.
"A lot of great players don't qualify for state, and I think this year Connor felt more pressure than ever because he's a senior," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "He knew that he had to get it done today if he wanted to go back and he wouldn't have another chance. He made it count and played exceptionally well."
Brown was 1-under through seven holes, but then shot double-bogey, bogey and bogey over his next three to drop back a few strokes.
"Connor is a guy that would never fold after going through a rough stretch and he proved that," Swanson said. "He bounced back with three birdies over his next six holes and ended up winning. I couldn't be more happy for him."
Union Grove finished fifth overall at 333 strokes. The top two teams qualified for state: Wauwatosa East/West (305) and Menomonee Falls (308).
Nate Koch, a senior at Union Grove, was just two strokes back (78) of qualifying individually with Brown.
"Nate had a great round and he was right there," Swanson said. "If he could have turned his four bogeys from holes 13-16 into pars, he would have been in."
The state tournament will be held June 3-4 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Last year, Brown finished tied for 11th at 6-over 150.
WATERFORD: Junior Josh Koszarek made all of his shots count at Whistling Straits Irish Course on his way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Koszarek, Waterford's only individual qualifier, shot a 3-over-par 75 and took third place at the Sheboygan North sectional. Homestead (322) and Kettle Moraine (330) advanced to state.
"He was very calm today and took each shot one at a time," Waterford coach Paul Koszarek said. "He drove the ball better than I've seen before, hitting all but one fairway."
Division 2
ST CATHERINE'S: An incredibly successful season for Angels' senior Grant Wininger came to a screeching halt at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Wininger, who won the Racine County Invitational earlier this season, shot a 9-over-par 80 at the Division 2 St. Catherine's sectional and finished three strokes back of qualifying for state. Shorewood's Aaron Eimers was the individual medalist at 76.
The Angels finished in 12th overall at 426 strokes. Kewaskum (326) and Lake Country Lutheran (336) advanced to state.
"It was a disappointing day for Grant because we know he's better than what he scored today," St. Catherine's coach Dave Arkenberg said. "It's not the way we wanted him to end his high school career with us."
Division 3
MARKESAN SECTIONAL: Prairie School junior Cooper Siudak shot an 84 to tie for eighth place at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
Prairie seniors Jake Reynolds tied for fifteenth (87), Forrest Cookman tied for 23rd (89) and Thomas Bates tied for 55th (104). Freshman Ben Reynolds tied for 49th (98). Racine Lutheran sophomore Scooter Molbeck tied for 19th (88). Catholic Central senior Luke Sassano tied for 39th (94).
“(Cooper Siudak) shot a 39 on the front nine,” Prairie coach Kevin Will said. “And on the back nine he kept things under control. He really only had one bad hole and it coincidentally was the same tough hole for (Jake Reynolds).”
Doyle Kelly of Saint Marys Springs won the sectional with a 74. Thomas Korsholm (79) of Williams Bay and Ryan Splittgerber (79) of Howards Grove were individual qualifiers.
Prairie School finished sixth overall with a score of 358. Roncalli finished first (331) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (339) finished second to advance.
“This year has had some challenges for us,” Will said. “But these kids are a great group to get to work with.”
Baseball
WATERFORD 4, CASE 1: The Wolverines limited the Eagles to three hits in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal win at Waterford.
Zach Guenther started for the Wolverines (12-13), pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run, while striking out five.
Cole Weinkauf earned the save pitching 1⅓ innings, allowing no hits, no walks and no runs while striking out one. Quentin Jehn went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI. Andrew Chapman went 1 for 3 with a double, RBI, walk and a run scored. Boyd Biggs went 1 for 4 with a double and run scored. And Kyle Huckstorf went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Eagles (5-20) starting pitcher Nolan Hodgins went 4⅔ innings, allowed six hits, one walk, three runs, two earned runs and struck out two. Daniel Hernandez went 1 for 3 with a RBI.
Waterford will play Kenosha Bradford/Reuther on Thursday in the regional final.
Division 2
UNION GROVE 15, WATERTOWN LUTHERAN PREP 0: T.J. Manteufel homered and drove in five runs to help the Broncos win a regional semifinal in five innings at Union Grove.
The Broncos (23-3), ranked fifth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, scored two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second, three runs in the third and five runs in the fifth.
Manteufel went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run and five RBIs. Owen Erickson went 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base, four RBIs and four runs scored. Nick Williams went 3 for 4 with a double, stolen base, two RBIs and three runs scored. Luke Hansel drove in a run.
“We came out swinging today,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “The guys put together great at bats and worked counts well. We only struck out once today. We saw the ball well.”
The Broncos play Pewaukee 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Union Grove in the regional final.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels were limited to three hits in a regional semifinal loss at Greendale.
The Angels (13-8) scored a run in the sixth and seventh inning. Adam May went 1 for 2 with a walk and RBI. Orlando Moncayo went 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored. Bennett Spolar went 0 for 1 with two walks and a RBI. Noah Rogers went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Rogers also pitched two innings in relief allowing five hits, two walks, five runs and one earned run.
“I have had some of these players for three seasons. I am very proud of these guys,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “We became a competitive team and I hope for more of the same next year.”
Division 4
JOHNSON CREEK 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Hilltoppers struggled at the plate in a regional semifinal at Johnson Creek.
The Hilltoppers (10-10) led 1-0 after the first inning. Jimmy Keeker went 1 for 3 with a RBI. Brandon Pum went 1 for 3 with a run scored. And John Huffman went 1 for 3 with a run scored. The Bluejays (20-5) scored three runs in the second inning to lead 3-1.
Both teams scored a run in the third inning and then Bluejays added three runs in the fifth inning.
“We all got better this season,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “All you can do is be better today than you were yesterday. The experiences this year will make us a better ball club next year.”
Girls soccer
PARK 7, HORLICK 7 (3-2): In a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game between two Southeast Conference rivals, the Panthers prevailed at Levonian Field at Horlick.
Alexis Betker did it all for Park (11-6-2) and then some. The sophomore scored three goals, had three assists and made three saves as goalkeeper during the penalty shootout to push the Panthers through to the next round.
"This was the craziest game I've ever been a part of in my 25 years of coaching," Park coach Matt Maletis said. "I couldn't be more proud of these girls and all the hard work they put in. This took a collective effort tonight and we were able to pull it off."
Park trailed 6-3 with 20 minutes remaining in regulation when Mikayla Smith scored two goals, both assisted by Betker. Then, Betker scored the game-tying goal in the 87th minute to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Lizzy Hanstedt put Horlick (2-15) up 7-6 with a goal in the 95th minute. Angel Guerra scored an equalizer off a corner with a minute left, which sent the game to a penalty shootout.
Betker scored and made three saves during the shootout.
"Alexis has quick reactions and putting her in net gave us the best chance to win this game," Maletis said. "I never thought it would come down to that, but she did a great job and this is a game that we will all remember forever."
Park will play No. 1-seeded Mukwonago in a regional final game Saturday.
INDIAN TRAIL 2, CASE 0: Megan Lambert had 10 saves in the Eagles' regional semifinal loss at Kenosha.
"For it being our last game, I thought we played our hearts out," Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. The Eagles finished 1-11-1.
Division 2
UNION GROVE 9, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: The Broncos scored four first-half goals and rolled to a regional semifinal win at Union Grove.
Megan Barber scored three goals and Kayla Maurer had two. Alexa Panyk, Peyton Killberg, Abby Lentz, Izzy Gonzalez, and Natalie Oatsvall each scored one.
Union Grove (18-1-1), the No. 3 seed, will play host to No. 6-seeded-Pewaukee Saturday in the regional final.
BURLINGTON 2, BARABOO 0: Gracie Geyso and Minna Brown scored in the first half and the Demons won a regional semifinal at Burlington.
Goalkeeper Cora Anderson made four saves for the Demons (8-6-4).
"We used an aggressive press to really throw them off their game," Burlington coach Joel Molitor said.
WAUWATOSA EAST 5, WATERFORD 1: Lizzy Schappel scored for the Wolverines in their regional semifinal loss at Whitman Middle School in Wauwatosa.
The Wolverines (12-7-1) trailed 1-0 but equalized through a Schappel goal off a Hailey Huckstorf assist. The Red Raiders (8-9-3) scored right before the end of the first half and that proved to be a punch in the gut, according to Waterford head coach Joe Vogt.
The Wolverines conceded three goals while committing numbers forward in attack. Skyler Kruse made 12 saves in net for the Wolverines.
“It was a good season overall,” Vogt said. “We’re taking a step in the right direction. We have a good core coming back and the foundation is here to compete.”
