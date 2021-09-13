High schools: Union Grove, Roberts wins third straight Racine County Invite

Consistency and excellence.

Union Grove High School junior Norah Roberts and the rest of the Broncos showed both on Monday, winning the Racine County Invitational for the third season in a row.

Roberts, the reigning two-time All-County Player of the Year, carded a 36 on the first nine and 36 on her second nine to finish with an even-par 72 at Ives Groves Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Broncos had three of the top four finishers and easily won the team title for the the third year in a row with 324 - 33 strokes ahead of Prairie's 357. Case was third at 382, Burlington fourth (396), Waterford fifth (440), Park sixth (469). Horlick and St. Catherine's competed with incomplete teams.

Roberts birdied four of her 18 holes and had four bogeys, including one on her final hole that made the difference between even par and a 1-under 71.

"Norah played well," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "She hit her irons well and she's a competitor. She wants to do her best all the time."

Also for the Broncos, Allie McBryde placed third with an 83, Ali Torhorst was fourth with an 84, and Lexi Manteufel had an 85 for the Broncos, ranked No. 10 among Division 1 teams in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.