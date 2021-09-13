High schools: Union Grove, Roberts wins third straight Racine County Invite

Consistency and excellence.
Union Grove High School junior Norah Roberts and the rest of the Broncos showed both on Monday, winning the Racine County Invitational for the third season in a row.
Roberts, the reigning two-time All-County Player of the Year, carded a 36 on the first nine and 36 on her second nine to finish with an even-par 72 at Ives Groves Golf Links in Yorkville.
The Broncos had three of the top four finishers and easily won the team title for the the third year in a row with 324 - 33 strokes ahead of Prairie's 357. Case was third at 382, Burlington fourth (396), Waterford fifth (440), Park sixth (469). Horlick and St. Catherine's competed with incomplete teams.
Roberts birdied four of her 18 holes and had four bogeys, including one on her final hole that made the difference between even par and a 1-under 71.
"Norah played well," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "She hit her irons well and she's a competitor. She wants to do her best all the time."
Also for the Broncos, Allie McBryde placed third with an 83, Ali Torhorst was fourth with an 84, and Lexi Manteufel had an 85 for the Broncos, ranked No. 10 among Division 1 teams in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.
"Overall the girls played well," Swanson said. "They struck the ball well and from what I saw the putting was pretty good. I think the girls think they should have scored better than they did. But to have a 324 this late in the season is pretty darn good. We're getting to where we want to be for the rest of the season."
Case senior Ella Million was second overall with a 6-over par 78.
Prairie's Sophia Lawler led the Hawks with an 84, good for fifth place overall. She shot 38 on the front nine and struggled on the back nine with a 46, said Prairie coach Carrie Massey.
Kadyn Perry carded an 87 and Maddie Maraccini added an 88.
"The girls played better overall than we did on Saturday," Massey said. "There are a lot of good things happening on the golf course. We just need to keep our focus and just keep plugging along. I'm very proud of the way they are progressing and playing at this point in the season."
Burlington's Kendall Kafar finished with a 91, while Mckenzie Plitzuweit had a 97.
Sydney Norgal led Waterford with 100, Park's Kiley Skendore had a 105, as did Anika Peterson of St. Catherine's. Sasha Schick of Horlick finished with a 111.
Union Grove won an abbreviated county invitational last season, finishing with a 337 in a meet that did not include Case, Horlick or Park. Prairie was second last season with 360. The Broncos also won the 2019 invitational after finishing second in the 2018 event.
Girls volleyball
KETTLE MORAINE 3, BURLINGTON 2: In a nonconference showdown between state-ranked squads that lived up to the billing, the Demons battled, but fell short, losing 17-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12, 16-14 at Kettle Moraine.
Burlington (16-3) came in to the meet ranked ninth among Division 1 teams by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, while Kettle Moraine was No. 7.
The Demons held a 2-1 edge before slumping to the Lasers in the fourth set, 25-12, which tied the meet 2-2. Burlington re-grouped and came close to pulling out a victory in the fifth set.
Still, Burlington co-coach Teri Little was pleased with what she saw.
"Regardless of outcome, I was pretty happy with what we did tonight," Little said. "That was high level high school ball and we competed until the end. Other than a few missed opportunities, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from these girls. Good things to take away from this match and keep building on."
Abby Alan led the Demons with 14 kills, while Lydia Biggin added 12 and Molly Berezowitz had 10. Ella Safar had 38 assists in the five sets and served four aces.
On defense, Fiona McDermitt had 20 digs, while Berezowitz had 16 and Sophie Chase 14.
Burlington lost the Division 1 championship match last season, and has made the state tournament the past seven seasons.
Girls tennis
ELKHORN 4, BURLINGTON 3: The Demons won all three doubles flights, but couldn't get a victory at singles and lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
The loss dropped Burlington to 3-9 overall and 1-4 in SLC play.
Payton Matson and Sam Taylor beat Lauryn Krobei and Maddie Stoltz 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Emilie Ruenkel and Julia Golla came from behind to defeat Abby Kiel and Ella Wallace 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Ashley Smitz and Megan Smitz completed the sweep by besting Mariana Axtman and Annason Wissell 6-3, 6-3.