Last year at this time, the Union Grove High School baseball team was in a much different place.
The Broncos lost 6-3 to Kenosha Tremper in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship. But they vowed to come back with a vengeance.
On Wednesday at Union Grove, it was the ultimate coup d’état. Luke Hansel threw 6⅔ shutout innings en route to a 2-0 victory in the Broncos’ Division 2 regional championship game against Pewaukee.
“That was one of the goals we set out for this year,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “These seniors weren’t going to lose another regional championship; I couldn’t be more happy for them.”
Nick Williams drove in the Broncos’ first run with an RBI single that scored Owen Erickson, who led off the first inning with a double. In the fourth, Cody Horon hit an RBI double that scored TJ Manteufel.
Hansel allowed four hits and struck out six. Jake Zimmermann closed out the game with a strikeout and earned the save.
“Our pitching and defense was the key to this game,” Meyer said. “We played a really clean game and that’s going to be important for us if we want to continue this run.”
Union Grove (25-3) will play Greendale in a sectional semifinal Saturday at Carthage College.
Division 1
WILMOT 13, PARK 2: The Panthers (1-25) lost in five innings in a regional semifinal at Wilmot.
Boys golf
MARQUETTE SECTIONAL: Case sophomore Brayden LoPiccolo fell a stroke short of qualifying for the state tournament and the Eagles finished in fourth overall at 357 strokes on a humid day at Brown Deer Park in Milwaukee.
LoPiccolo shot an 8-over-par 80 and tied for 12th with Kenosha Tremper’s Tyler Dahl. Greenfield’s Sam Mendoza claimed the final individual qualifier spot with a 79.
“The course conditions were really tough,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “The rough was really long and there was a lot of standing water in the fairways, so it made it difficult for everyone out there.
“Brayden was disappointed he fell a stroke short, but he’s only a sophomore and we expect a lot from him these next two years. He’s got a lot of room to get better this offseason.”
Behind LoPiccolo were Zak LaVassor (90), Sam Nolan (93) and Jason Nelsen (94).
“We’re a young team and I know we’ll be better next year,” Kupper said. “A couple of these guys were back at Ives Grove (Golf Course) hitting balls after finishing up today. It’s a testament to them wanting to get better.”
Senior Zach Romano shot a team-best 87 for Horlick, followed by Connor Vertz (90), Mike Cerney (91) and Ben Adams (95). The Rebels were fifth overall at 363 strokes.
Marquette University (290) and Franklin (307) finished with the top two scores and advanced to state.
Girls soccer Division 4
PRAIRIE 10, SALAM SCHOOL 0: Eight Prairie players scored in this regional semifinal at Prairie.
Claire Coffman, Prairie’s usual starting goalkeeper, scored three goals. Emma Flemming, Maddy Yde, Kate McPhee, Brooke Foster, Jill Decker, Laurel Lasch and Emma Bryant each scored one. The game was called after 46 minutes.
“I give Salam School a lot of credit,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “They are in the middle of Ramadan so all of the girls on their side are fasting. They battled until the end.”
The Hawks (13-3-2) will play host to Cristo Rey Jesuit in a regional final Saturday at 1 p.m.
CRISTO REY JESUIT 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders’ season came to an end in a regional semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Lutheran freshman goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 13 saves after allowing five goals in the opening 30 minutes of the game. The Crusaders finished 5-11 overall.
“I think we came out a little nervous tonight,” Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said. “For this being my first year, I think we made a lot of progress and there’s a lot of positives to take away. We will come back bigger and stronger next season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.