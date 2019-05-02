The Union Grove High School boys golf team continued its dominance of the Racine County Invitational Thursday.
The Broncos had two players in the top 10 and persevered at a soggy Meadowbrook Country Club for a one-stroke victory over Case in the annual tournament featuring all 10 county boys’ golf teams.
Because of wet, chilly conditions, the tournament was shortened from 18 holes to nine.
St. Catherine’s senior Grant Wininger was the individual medalist, winning a one-hole playoff over 2017 champion Connor Brown of Union Grove after both shot 40s on the back nine at Meadowbrook.
Union Grove, which won the team title for the first time in 2016 and also won in 2017, totaled 175 strokes to 176 for Case, which won last year. Horlick was third at 183, Waterford was fourth at 184 and Prairie was fifth at 186.
Wininger and Brown began their playoff on the 410-yard, par-4 first hole. Wininger’s tee shot landed in the left rough, while Brown pushed his tee shot into the trees to the right of the fairway. Wininger hit an 8-iron to about 25 feet, St. Catherine’s coach Dave Arkenberg said, while Brown had a nice punchout, Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said, and his ball rolled off the back of the green.
Wininger lagged to within three feet and made the par putt, but Brown wasn’t able to get up and down from where he was.
Arkenberg said Wininger, who had six pars and a double bogey, hit just two greens in regulation, but made up for it with his short game.
“There was some really good shotmaking out there,” Arkenberg said. “He managed to get up and down four times over the course of the nine holes … and that really helped him.”
Brown made a birdie on his final hole, the 169-yard, par-3 11th, to help make up for a double bogey on the 412-yard, par-4 15th, his first hole coming off an hour and a half lunch break. Brown finished with the birdie, four pars and three bogeys.
“That was nice,” Swanson said of Brown’s round. “Shooting 40 in those conditions was great.”
Senior Nate Koch, the Broncos’ No. 2 player, was one of four players to shoot 41; he tied for fourth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Senior No. 3 player Sam Beyer and sophomore No. 5 Zeb Braun each shot 47.
Case was led by sophomore No. 2 player Brayden Lopiccolo, who shot 41 and matched Koch in each of the tiebreaker criteria to tie him for fourth. Freshman Sam Nolan also made the top 10, taking ninth after tying with two others at 44.
“We’re still a young team, but we went out and played very consistent and came through,” Eagles coach Jerry Kupper said.
Last year’s medalist, junior Josh Koszarek of Waterford, shot a 41 and was third on the tiebreaker.
Horlick was led by junior Ben Adams and senior Zach Romano. Adams shot a 41 and was sixth on the tiebreaker, and Romano was alone in seventh with a 42. Prairie also had two players in the top 10 — senior Thomas Bates, who shot a 43 to finish alone in eighth, and junior Cooper Siudak, who tied for ninth with a 44 and as 10th on the tiebreaker.
Rounding out the team field were St. Catherine’s (sixth, 193), Racine Lutheran (seventh, 195), Burlington (eighth, 218), Catholic Central (ninth, 227) and Park (incomplete).
The tournament was shortened from 18 holes to nine for the first time, Swanson said. It was canceled outright for the only time in 2004 at Ives Grove Golf Links because of torrential rains.
Track and field
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL: The Racine Lutheran boys won four events and the Catholic Central girls dominated the relays to each finish second at the 12-team meet at Greendale.
Alex Schulz and David Voss had strong showings in the weight events, taking first and second, respectively, in the shot put and discus. Schulz had a personal-best throw of 115-0 in the discus and went 41-3½ in the shot, while Voss had a personal-best toss of 38-11½ in the shot and went 97-8 in the discus.
Josh Hess had a good day in the sprints, winning the 200 meters in 23:46 seconds, running on the winning 4x100 relay (46.52) and taking third in the 100 (11.70) in a race where the top three were separated by .01 seconds.
Tyler Tenner, James Wilson and Jaylen Houston ran on the 4x100 relay and the second-place 4x200 relay (1:40.69) for the Crusaders, who totaled 98 points. Martin Luther won with 135.
Prairie was third with 82 points, led by winners Vincent Guardiola in the 1,600 meters (4:53.93) and Quinton Stafford in the long jump (18-11). Taking second for the Hawks were Guardiola (3,200, 10:50.21), Stafford (triple jump, 37-11½), Francesco Quattrone (400, 52.99) and the 4x800 relay (9:33.51).
Catholic Central, which was seventh (51), was led by Sam Henderson, who won the 3,200 (10:36.01) and Nick Aldrich, who ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:38.28) and was second in the 100 meters in a photo finish with Darios Crawley-Reid of Martin Luther after both were clocked in 11.69 seconds.
In the girls portion of the meet, the Klein sisters combined for three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes for Catholic Central, which was second with 82 points.
Elizabeth, Emma and Julie Klein, along with Keira Hood-Miles, won the 4x100 relay in 55.41 seconds and the 4x200 relay in 1:57.74. Elizabeth and Julia Klein went 1-2 in the high jump (5-0, 4-10, respectively) and Emma Klein was second in the long jump (14-3¼). Hood-Miles helped the 4x400 relay take second (4:33.17).
Prairie was fifth (57), led by Marielle Banco, who won the 3,200 (13:41.48) and took second in the 800 (2:41.45) and the 1,600 (5:52.02).
For Lutheran, which finished eighth (48), the top finisher was Caroline Strande, who did a tough triple of the 200, 400 and 800. She was third in the 800 (2:42.56) and fourth in the 200 (29.97) and 400 (1:11.38).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.