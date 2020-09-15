High schools: Union Grove golfers easily win County Invitational

The Union Grove High School girls golf team, with three players shooting under 90, had little trouble in winning the abbreviated Racine County Invitational Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The Broncos, led by an even-par 72 from sophomore medalist Norah Roberts, totaled 337 on the Red and White courses. Prairie, led by sophomore Sophie Lawler, finished second with 360. Waterford was third (412), Burlington was fourth (448) and St. Catherine’s had an incomplete team.
This year’s tournament was played without Case, Horlick and Park, which will be starting their seasons this week.
Roberts, the reigning All-County Player of the Year, had three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars in her round—a school record for 18 holes—shooting 37 on the Red course and 35 on the White to defend her title. Last year, Roberts shot 81 at Meadowbrook Country Club.
“Norah was outstanding today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She is really hitting the ball well right now and is playing at a high level. She was steady all day.”
Also for the Broncos, senior Veronica Parco shot an 84 and finished third, junior Ali Torhorst shot an 89 and finished fifth, and freshman Lexi Manteufel shot a 92 and tied for sixth.
“Some of the other girls struggled a little with their putting, but they hit the ball really well,” Swanson said.
Lawler, a second-team All-County player last year, finished second with an 81 and her round was impressive, considering she shot a 102 last year at Meadowbrook. Lawler shot 39 on the Red course, joining Roberts as the only players to shoot under 40 on either course.
Freshman Kadyn Peery (92), junior Maddie Maraccini (93) and senior Sarah Fosbinder (94) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Hawks.
Senior Sophia Schoenfeld was fourth with an 87 to lead Waterford, junior McKenzie Plitzuweit shot a 103 to lead Burlington and sophomore Anika Peterson shot a 100 to lead St. Catherine’s.
Girls tennis
RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: At Burlington, St. Catherine’s senior Kate Smith won the No. 1 singles championship in the truncated tournament, which had only six county schools this season.
Smith, who qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season, won two matches and defeated Prairie’s Molly Cookman in the championship match 6-1, 6-1. Smith beat Burlington’s Emily Rauch 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
At No. 3 singles, Prairie’s Nareh Vartanian won the championship, beating Union Grove’s Annie Bojesen 6-1, 6-1. The Hawks also won at No. 4 singles as Madeline Nelson defeated Burlington’s Sam Taylor 6-4, 7-5 in the final match.
Teams competing at the event were Burlington, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s, Union Grove and Waterford.
Several matches, including the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles championship matches, were suspended late Monday and were being played Tuesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!