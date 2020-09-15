High schools: Union Grove golfers easily win County Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Union Grove High School girls golf team, with three players shooting under 90, had little trouble in winning the abbreviated Racine County Invitational Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Broncos, led by an even-par 72 from sophomore medalist Norah Roberts, totaled 337 on the Red and White courses. Prairie, led by sophomore Sophie Lawler, finished second with 360. Waterford was third (412), Burlington was fourth (448) and St. Catherine’s had an incomplete team.

This year’s tournament was played without Case, Horlick and Park, which will be starting their seasons this week.

Roberts, the reigning All-County Player of the Year, had three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars in her round—a school record for 18 holes—shooting 37 on the Red course and 35 on the White to defend her title. Last year, Roberts shot 81 at Meadowbrook Country Club.

“Norah was outstanding today,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She is really hitting the ball well right now and is playing at a high level. She was steady all day.”

Also for the Broncos, senior Veronica Parco shot an 84 and finished third, junior Ali Torhorst shot an 89 and finished fifth, and freshman Lexi Manteufel shot a 92 and tied for sixth.