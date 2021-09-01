High schools: Union Grove golfers begin key stretch with victory

The Union Grove High School girls golf team on Wednesday played the first of four Southern Lakes Conference dual meets it will play in the next eight days.

The Broncos got the first one out of the way with relative ease, beating Elkhorn 176-240 at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.

Norah Roberts, the two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year, led Union Grove (2-0 SLC) with a 3-over-par 39 on the East course. She bogeyed each of the first three holes, then parred every hole the rest of the way.

Ali Torhorst was next with a 45 and Lexi Manteufel and Allie McBryde each shot a 46.

Grace Ivey led the Elks with a 52.

The Broncos take on Lake Geneva Badger Thursday, then play on their home course, Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, on Tuesday against Westosha Central, which features the standout Walker twins, sophomores Kylie and Katelyn.

WILMOT 220, WATERFORD 229: The Wolverines’ Abby Stultz just missed earning medalist honors in Waterford’s Southern Lakes Conference loss Wednesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.