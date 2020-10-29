High schools: Union Grove golfer Roberts makes All-State first team

Norah Roberts had already earned a reputation as one of the best female high school golfers in the state.
On Monday, she received full validation of that as she was named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State Division 1 first team.
Roberts, a sophomore at Union Grove High School and a resident of Caledonia, is the first Racine County girl to be a first-team selection since 2016, when Sarah Busey of St. Catherine’s was named to the first team (Waterford’s Taitum Beck was a second-team pick in 2016).
The last player to earn All-State recognition (first, second or third team) was Kate Munro of Prairie in 2017.
In addition, Prairie sophomore Sophia Lawler earned honorable mention on the Division 2 All-State team. Lawler tied for third in Division 2 earlier this month.
Roberts, who was an honorable mention selection last year in Division 1, tied for third at the WIAA State Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler with a two-day total of 121.
Along the way, she led Union Grove to a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, finished second in the SLC Tournament, finished second at the Waukesha South Regional and third at the Franklin Sectional.
Joining Roberts on the first team were state Player of the Year Jessica Guiser of Arrowhead, Sarah Balding of Brookfield Central (last year’s Player of the Year), Elise Hoven of Cedarburg, Ava Salay of Prescott and Kylie Walker of Westosha Central.
Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, earned third-team honors.
GCAW ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Roberts and three of her teammates earned Academic All-State honors from the GCAW.
Roberts, senior Veronica Parco, junior Ali Torhorst and sophomore Allison McBryde all received the designation of high honors.
Also earning GCAW Academic All-State recognition were junior Ella Million and sophomore Alyssa Ludwig of Case; junior Sasha Schick of Horlick; Lawler, senior Emily Eitel and junior Maddie Maraccini of Prairie, and senior Olivia Moriarity and sophomore Anika Peterson of St. Catherine’s.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: A cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25; participation in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches, and are at least a sophomore in high school.
The GCAW said 330 girls from 81 high schools were honored this fall, with an average grade-point average of 3.842.
Girls tennis
ALL-METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran’s No. 1 singles player, Kate Smith, was the All-Metro Classic Conference Singles Player of the Year, and MCC champion Prairie, led by Doubles Team of the Year Lillian Jorgenson and Jaclyn Palmen, had five of its seven flights represented on the All-MCC first team.
Smith, who won the No. 1 singles title at the MCC Tournament and went on to finish sixth in the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament, led the All-MCC first team.
Jorgenson and Palmen, the No. 1 doubles team for the Hawks, led a Prairie sweep in first-team doubles as they were joined by Gabriela Davis and Magdelyn Dreifuerst (No. 2) and Krasina Kotzeva and Callah Pessin (No. 3). Jorgenson-Palmen and Davis-Dreifuerst were state qualifiers.
Prairie singles players Victoria Walker (No. 2) and Nareh Vartanian (No. 3) also earned first-team honors, Madeline Nelson (No. 4) was on the second team and Molly Cookman (No. 1), also a state qualifier, was honorable mention.
Cross country
ALL-SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Case had four runners and Park had two on the All-Southeast Conference first or second teams.
For Case, senior Mikey Cabaltera from the boys team and junior Audrey Amaya from the girls team each earned first-team All-SEC honors, and senior Kaitlyn Francis and junior Roselyn Pacheco from the girls team earned second-team honors.
For Park, senior Jordan Phillips earned first-team honors and junior Carter Sura earned second-team honors.
Earning honorable mention were Case senior Lucas Jackson and Horlick senior Lizzy Hanstedt.
Autumn Leaves and Golf Tees
