High schools: Union Grove golfer Roberts makes All-State first team

Norah Roberts had already earned a reputation as one of the best female high school golfers in the state.

On Monday, she received full validation of that as she was named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State Division 1 first team.

Roberts, a sophomore at Union Grove High School and a resident of Caledonia, is the first Racine County girl to be a first-team selection since 2016, when Sarah Busey of St. Catherine’s was named to the first team (Waterford’s Taitum Beck was a second-team pick in 2016).

The last player to earn All-State recognition (first, second or third team) was Kate Munro of Prairie in 2017.

In addition, Prairie sophomore Sophia Lawler earned honorable mention on the Division 2 All-State team. Lawler tied for third in Division 2 earlier this month.

Roberts, who was an honorable mention selection last year in Division 1, tied for third at the WIAA State Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler with a two-day total of 121.

Along the way, she led Union Grove to a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, finished second in the SLC Tournament, finished second at the Waukesha South Regional and third at the Franklin Sectional.