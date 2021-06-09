High schools: Union Grove golfer Graham qualifies for state tournament

The Case duo lost 6-0, 6-0 to Sam and Lincoln Marshall of Milwaukee Marquette. The Marquette duo went on to win the sectional title.

Baseball

HORLICK 6, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 4: The Rebels took the lead for good in the third inning on a two-run home run by Tanner Isaacson and Adan Martinez-Ponce pitched effectively in Horlick’s Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Kenosha.

The Rebels (7-15, 7-13 SEC), who had just three hits in the game but walked nine times, scored two runs with two outs in the top of the second and the Red Devils matched them in the bottom of the inning.

In the third, Martinez-Ponce walked to lead off the inning and after a strikeout, Isaacson hit his homer to right field for a 4-2 Horlick lead. Bradford/Reuther got one run back in the bottom of the third.

The Rebels cushioned their lead in the top of the fourth with two more runs, one on an RBI groundout by Martinez-Ponce and the second on a walk to Isaacson after Dom Lacanne was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After the walk, Joe Prudhom tried to steal home, but was thrown out.

Martinez-Ponce allowed four hits, three walks, two earned runs and three strikeouts.