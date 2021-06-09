High schools: Union Grove golfer Graham qualifies for state tournament

The Union Grove High School boys golf team needed to play its very best Wednesday if it wanted to advance to its first WIAA State Tournament.
The Broncos, playing in one of the toughest Division 1 sectionals in the state, were not able to advance, but the team will be represented at state for the fourth straight time.
Junior Simon Graham, the No. 1 player for Union Grove, played well in stretches and also had a few hiccups, but finished with an 81 on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton to qualify for the Division 1 State Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Graham was the third individual qualifier behind medalist Luke Abram of Lake Geneva Badger (76) and Jack Corbett of Brookfield East (78); the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.
The Broncos finished fifth with 347 (the top two teams advance to state). Wauwatosa East/West won the sectional with 317 and Brookfield Central was second at 329.
“Overall, I thought we played OK,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Brighton Dale is a tough course — it’s long and there’s a lot of trouble.”
Graham had some trouble early, making a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole, but he came back with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 second hole and par-4 third. He parred five of his next six holes to finish the front nine with a 39, the only glitch a double bogey on the par-3 eighth.
On the back nine, he had a triple bogey on the par-4 14th hole and finished with a 42.
“Simon played really well in stretches,” Swanson said. “He had two triple bogeys and a double bogey and still managed to shoot an 81.
“To qualify for state is a huge accomplishment. A lot of talented players never get the opportunity, so I am very happy that he qualified.”
Graham kept a good streak going for the Broncos. It is the fourth straight tournament, and fifth in the last six, that they will be represented at state (the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). The team had one individual at state in 2015 and 2017 through 2019.
Senior Zeb Braun shot an 84 and sophomore Jacob Brown shot an 85 for Union Grove, and Will Klaus rounded out the team’s top four with a 97. Brown had the best back nine for the Broncos, shooting a 41.
“We had trouble avoiding large numbers today, as every player had a few big holes,” Swanson said. “That being said, I was very proud of how we handled everything.”
Boys tennis
CASE: The only entry for the Eagles at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper Sectional, the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Connor Mills and Chase Werner, lost their first match Wednesday.
The Case duo lost 6-0, 6-0 to Sam and Lincoln Marshall of Milwaukee Marquette. The Marquette duo went on to win the sectional title.
Baseball
HORLICK 6, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 4: The Rebels took the lead for good in the third inning on a two-run home run by Tanner Isaacson and Adan Martinez-Ponce pitched effectively in Horlick’s Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Kenosha.
The Rebels (7-15, 7-13 SEC), who had just three hits in the game but walked nine times, scored two runs with two outs in the top of the second and the Red Devils matched them in the bottom of the inning.
In the third, Martinez-Ponce walked to lead off the inning and after a strikeout, Isaacson hit his homer to right field for a 4-2 Horlick lead. Bradford/Reuther got one run back in the bottom of the third.
The Rebels cushioned their lead in the top of the fourth with two more runs, one on an RBI groundout by Martinez-Ponce and the second on a walk to Isaacson after Dom Lacanne was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After the walk, Joe Prudhom tried to steal home, but was thrown out.
Martinez-Ponce allowed four hits, three walks, two earned runs and three strikeouts.
“Adan did a great job of keeping their hitters off balance all game,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He was getting ahead all night and had great command of his curveball.
"Tanner’s homer was a huge spark for us.”
INDIAN TRAIL 9, PARK 2: The Panthers allowed six runs to the Hawks in the top of the first inning and lost a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.
Park (1-19, 1-18 SEC) scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Noah Johnson had a good day at the plate, going 2 for 3, both triples, and scoring a run. Elliot Bednar had an RBI and stole a base.
Indian Trail (15-8, 14-6) had 17 hits.
• On Tuesday, also against the Hawks, the Panthers lost 11-2 at Kenosha.
Park had nine hits, with Caleb Andersen and Bednar each going 2 for 4. Matt Kirchoff hit a double and Cullen Krogh and Johnson each had an RBI.
Indian Trail’s Matt Felber went 3 for 3 with five RBIs.